269 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA

This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall.
2-bedroom apartments in Fair Oaks can be found in virtually all of the apartment complexes, and most also boast 1 and 3 bedrooms as well. Rent may seem a bit steep if you are just starting out in this community, but the extra money covers a garage, pool and the freedom to bring pets into your new home. In fact, it is so easy to find accommodation in Fair Oaks that doesn't frown on pet ownership, you should really consider getting a pet if you don't have one already. Go on - rescue a nice furry feline or canine from the local shelter and make their day, as well as yours. With all the space in these beautiful Fair Oaks apartments and homes, it's really only fair to share it with someone fuzzy and less fortunate! If what you really want is a rental house in Fair Oaks, you will be pleasantly surprised to learn that houses are not necessarily more expensive than apartment leases, and chances are it’ll come with that special touch of Virginian charm: the immaculate lawn and garden.
One place is really the star here -- the Fair Oaks Mall. Since 1980 this 400,000-square foot retail wonderland has been at the center of commerce for Fair Oaks and other Fairfax County residents. Not only does the Mall host top department store giants J.C. Penney, Sears, Macy's and Lord and Taylor, but it is also the venue for annual community parties such as the Christmas and Halloween celebrations.
If shopping isn't your thing, how about international cuisine? Fair Oaks Mall has 23 different regional restaurants that can cater to your taste buds' every desire. Shoppers and diners can find everything from fast food to casual dining to the fine dining experience at Texas de Brazil, where Brazilian beef meets American steakhouse. If Brazilian cows aren't for you, try out Elevation Burger, where the cows were fed organic grass and allowed to wander whither they wished.