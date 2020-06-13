Apartment List
/
VA
/
fair oaks
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM

269 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11644 PARK GREEN DRIVE
11644 Park Green Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1870 sqft
Extra light End Unit! Convenient location.Deck off kitchen, Fenced yard with patio. 42"cabinets in the kitchen. Built-in Microwave and Oven. Double sinks, Separate shower and tub in master Bath. Fully walkout basement with full bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE
11557 Laurel Lake Square, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2538 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR 2Full and 2 Half bath End-Unit Townhome in the Woodson HS district! Bright and full of light on all 3 levels! Hardwood floors on the main level. This home has a fully updated kitchen with a large island and deck for entertaining.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4207 KERRIGAN LANE
4207 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
Nicely updated garage townhome ready for you! Minutes to major transportation routes, restaurants and shopping. Three Finished levels with a three level rear bump out.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12008 GOLF RIDGE COURT
12008 Golf Ridge Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1123 sqft
Available now! ALL newer updates include: kitchen cabinets, granite counters, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, sink, faucet & garbage disposal. Newer master bathroom includes tub, tile, new counter tops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102
4144 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. Water and trash included and covered by HOA. The unit is located on the first floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3921 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3921 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
1 BD / 1 BTH condo in highly sought Penderbrook! Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & custom lighting! Recess lighting w/ hardwood in bedroom! Washer/dryer & extra storage! Prime location w/ Fair Oaks Mall, dining & entertainment options! Golf

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3908 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3908 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculately maintained 1BR 1BA home in Penderbrook! Kitchen features SS appliances, granite counters, eat-at bar, and opens to family room. Master has walk-through closet to bathroom suite.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4135 FOUNTAINSIDE LANE
4135 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1370 sqft
Freshly Painted in 2015 - 3 Bed Room, 2 full bath condo in a great location. Overlooking pool, bright & open, private patio, nice kitchen, New Refrigerator with Ice maker, Built in microwave, New Stove &New Dishwasher.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4030 TIMBER OAK TRAIL
4030 Timber Oak Trail, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1940 sqft
Location. -- Location, Nice and bright first floor / basement of a townhome is for rent. Rent is include utility and parking garage. No Kitchen, but can have your own electric coffee maker or....

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE
4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1600 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LANE
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1038 sqft
2 BD/2 BTH plus Bonus Room Condo in Cedar Lakes! In addition to 2 formal bedrooms, this condo has a bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom! All new: energy efficient Pella windows, custom window blinds, kitchen counters.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4255 UPPER PARK DRIVE
4255 Upper Park Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1656 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION not to mention STUNNING and METICULOUSLY maintained townhouse with gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main level. Just painted.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11331 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11331 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Limited Service Listing. Please deal directly with landlord. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage, 3 level condo in the heart of fairfax for rent. Near Fair Oaks Mall. Easy access to I-66. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11915 PARKLAND COURT
11915 Parkland Court, Fair Oaks, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3028 sqft
Wonderful 5 bedroom home. Dramatic 2 story entry. Large office off entry. 4 bedrooms upper level. Master with is spacious and ensuite bath with walk in closet, sunken tub, separate shower and private water closet.
City GuideFair Oaks
Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?

This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall.

Finding an Apartment

2-bedroom apartments in Fair Oaks can be found in virtually all of the apartment complexes, and most also boast 1 and 3 bedrooms as well. Rent may seem a bit steep if you are just starting out in this community, but the extra money covers a garage, pool and the freedom to bring pets into your new home. In fact, it is so easy to find accommodation in Fair Oaks that doesn't frown on pet ownership, you should really consider getting a pet if you don't have one already. Go on - rescue a nice furry feline or canine from the local shelter and make their day, as well as yours. With all the space in these beautiful Fair Oaks apartments and homes, it's really only fair to share it with someone fuzzy and less fortunate! If what you really want is a rental house in Fair Oaks, you will be pleasantly surprised to learn that houses are not necessarily more expensive than apartment leases, and chances are it’ll come with that special touch of Virginian charm: the immaculate lawn and garden.

Living in Fair Oaks

One place is really the star here -- the Fair Oaks Mall. Since 1980 this 400,000-square foot retail wonderland has been at the center of commerce for Fair Oaks and other Fairfax County residents. Not only does the Mall host top department store giants J.C. Penney, Sears, Macy's and Lord and Taylor, but it is also the venue for annual community parties such as the Christmas and Halloween celebrations.

If shopping isn't your thing, how about international cuisine? Fair Oaks Mall has 23 different regional restaurants that can cater to your taste buds' every desire. Shoppers and diners can find everything from fast food to casual dining to the fine dining experience at Texas de Brazil, where Brazilian beef meets American steakhouse. If Brazilian cows aren't for you, try out Elevation Burger, where the cows were fed organic grass and allowed to wander whither they wished.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fair Oaks?
The average rent price for Fair Oaks rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,980.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fair Oaks?
Some of the colleges located in the Fair Oaks area include Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fair Oaks?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fair Oaks from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Fair Oaks Apartments with ParkingFair Oaks Cheap Places
Fair Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments