/
/
timberlake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
61 Apartments for rent in Timberlake, VA📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Kitty Hawk Sq.
122 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1220 sqft
Great Location - Campbell County Townhome - Town home close to Timberlake Road or Leesville Road, available soon. Main level Living room, half bath, Eat -in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/ dryer hook-ups.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
128 Kitty Hawk
128 Kitty Hawk Square, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
128 Kitty Hawk Sq. // 2 BD, 1.5 BA // $925 - Two-Bedroom, One-and-Half Bathroom Town Home (1,100 Sq. Ft.) across from Cornerstone Apartments near Timberlake Rd., Leesville Rd., and the on Ramp for 460.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
25 Blackberry Court - 1
25 Blackberry Court, Timberlake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1220 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom townhouse with many new updates including all new kitchen appliances and HVAC, right across the street from the Cornerstone Community on Greenview Drive which features LU & City Bus Transit.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
94 Rowse Dr.
94 Rowse Drive, Timberlake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
94 Rowse Dr. Available 07/03/20 3 BR Townhouse Located in Braxton Park - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse available July in the Braxton Park Townhouse Community. 5 minutes to 460 and located right off Timberlake Rd. Gorgeous Community with pool access.
Results within 1 mile of Timberlake
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Beverly Hills
13 Units Available
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 08/01/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Aug.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Leesville Road Unit 803
716 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1119 sqft
Windsor Place Townhomes Unit 803 - This is a spacious townhouse with 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths. Recently painted! Just around the corner from shops, restaurants and Richmond Highway (Hwy 460). Call for an appointment today (434) 455-2777. (RLNE1993318)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
235 Capstone Drive
235 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1668 sqft
This beautiful town home has hardwood floors throughout the main level. In the kitchen there are granite countertops, upgraded cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
1311 Enterprise Drive Unit B
1311 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1150 sqft
Beautiful panoramic MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! Three Bedroom Apartment in Wyndhust! Available Now! Three bedrooms, two full baths, stove, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1139 Homestead Garden Court - 30
1139 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
678 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. Within 15 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
513 Capstone Drive
513 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2096 sqft
This beautiful home offers a spacious kitchen with gorgeous mocha glazed maple cabinets, tile backsplash and all modern appliances. Open floor plan offers a huge living room, dining room and kitchen perfect for entertaining.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$675
699 sqft
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
514 Capstone Drive
514 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse in Cornerstone Community! This 3 Bed/2.5 Bath townhouse is located in Cornerstone Community. It contains beautiful hardwood flooring downstairs and has a driveway conveniently located in the back.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1150 Homestead Garden Court - 3
1150 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6
1307 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
678 sqft
Lovely ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
302 Capstone Drive - 106
302 Capstone Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 2012 Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and contemporary paint pallets,
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cornerstone
1 Unit Available
303 Rotunda Street - 205
303 Rotunda Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Condo at Liberty Manor in Cornerstone! Your home will include an open floor plan with generous size bedrooms each featuring a large walk in closet with shelving, coat closet, private patio or balcony, 9' ceilings, separate dining area and
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Wyndhurst
1 Unit Available
604 Northwynd Circle
604 Northwynd Circle, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1689 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse In Wyndhurst! This town home is located in the beautiful Wyndhurst neighborhood of Lynchburg, VA. One car garage on bottom floor with finished room to be used as a bedroom or bonus room with a half bath.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
107 Wexford Place Available 06/01/20 Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
505 Barrington Way
505 Barrington Place, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1500 sqft
505 Barrington Way Available 05/02/20 Gorgeous HUGE townhouse in Lynchburg! Off Leesville Road! - Excellent location! A quick drive to LU, 460, & Wards Road. This townhome is located in the Wexford subdivision on a culdesac street.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
7708 Timberlake Road - B
7708 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
1320 sqft
Commercial Rental space. Rear, ground level entrance. Zoned B1 Limited Business District. City water with back-flow prevention device already installed. Dumpster on site. Ability to customize the rental space to fit your business needs. Heat pump.
Results within 5 miles of Timberlake
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
$
32 Units Available
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$816
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Jefferson Forest Manor
1062 Madison View Drive #101, Forest, VA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Now! At Jefferson Forest Manor Apartments, we offer well-designed open floor plan apartments in a countrylike setting.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Timberlake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
Some of the colleges located in the Timberlake area include Central Virginia Community College, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.