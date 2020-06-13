/
carrollton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3103 Bridgewater Drive
3103 Bridgewater Drive, Carrollton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1663 sqft
3103 Bridgewater Drive Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bedroom condo with pools and clubhouse privileges - Large single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a sunroom or office with French doors and a great view of the pond.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
145 Liberty Way
145 Liberty Way, Carrollton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3349 sqft
Stunning three story home in highly sought after Founders Pointe neighborhood. This home features a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, wine cooler, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite w/ private bath.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2933 sqft
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton
Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
117 Williamson Park Lane
117 Williamson Park Lane, Benns Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2046 sqft
Don't miss this luxury home in Townes at Benn's Grant! Large foyer! Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and open to dining space! Spacious bedrooms! Master suite with walk-in closet and beautiful master
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
104 Williamson Park Lane
104 Williamson Park Lane, Benns Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Stunning, large three bedroom home in one of the newest developments in Smithfield. Enjoy the community pool or jog on running trails. Home has been beautifully maintained and is close to all bases, shipyard and Smithfield Foods.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
2105 Soundings Crescent Court
2105 Soundings Crescent Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
BEAUITFUL TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF HARBOUR VIEW. LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH A MASTER BEDROOM THAT HAS A SPA LIKE BATH. PLENTY OF SPACE TO STRETCH OUT AND ENTERTAIN.
Last updated June 13 at 05:35pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2424 sqft
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Sleepy Hole
1 Unit Available
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2120 sqft
Spacious ranch home, new vinyl in kitchen, bedrooms just painted, some new carpet, bonus room over garage, minutes from I-664, Joint Forces, tunnel to N.N./Langley.
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
13 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Palmer
15 Units Available
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Deer Park
19 Units Available
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Palmer
23 Units Available
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pepperwood Townhomes
1 Unit Available
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! At Pepperwood Townhomes, you’ll enjoy the comforts of beautiful townhomes featuring fireplaces and patios. Select from our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Yates
3 Units Available
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Jefferson Park
12 Units Available
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$654
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
723 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Ivy Farms
9 Units Available
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Palmer
21 Units Available
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
15 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,321
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Newport News
10 Units Available
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Churchland West
5 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Carrollton, the median rent is $940 for a studio, $946 for a 1-bedroom, $1,138 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,589 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carrollton, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carrollton area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carrollton from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Hampton.