Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:30 PM
159 Apartments for rent in Marumsco, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,414
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15374 Blacksmith Tr.
15374 Blacksmith Terrace, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1960 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED TH FEATURES 4BD, 3.5 BTH'S. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Grantie, maple, all bathrooms have been upgeaded Less than 1 mile to VRE, I-95 & town center! Community pool right acrooss the street! ** WILL NOT LAST**
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
14236 CAROLINE ST
14236 Caroline Street, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14236 CAROLINE ST in Marumsco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
1822 Warren Dr
1822 Warren Drive, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
This is a furnished apartment in a home. Separate entrance, furnishings include sheets and towels, dishes, coffee maker and microwave plus much more. Newly renovated, bright and clean.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Marumsco Hills
1 Unit Available
2103 YORK DRIVE
2103 York Drive, Marumsco, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,275
1859 sqft
This stunning single family home, features 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and an extra kitchenette in the fully finished basement.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14991 BOATERS COVE PL
14991 Boaters Cove Place, Marumsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Water front on Occoquan Bay w/big water views. Private marina and beach privileges.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rippon Landing
1 Unit Available
15267 VALLEY STREAM DRIVE
15267 Valley Stream Drive, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1563 sqft
3 lvl unit. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, deck. Main lvl hardwood living room and dining room which opens to deck, spacious kitchen, half bath room. Top level has 2 Hardwood floor bedrooms, and full bathroom in hallway.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1815 Tilletson Pl
1815 Tilleston Place, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1716 sqft
Fully Renovated Sweet Townhouse W/ Walk-up Basement - New! Fresh! Clean! Renters Warehouse presents this fully renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms along with a walkout basement which can be used as another bedroom.
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
14702 HACKWOOD STREET
14702 Hackwood Street, Marumsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1280 sqft
Two-level townhome located minutes from Route 1, 95, and VRE. Updated kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious family room. Sliding glass door leading to maintenance free fully fenced rear yard with concrete patio.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Rippon Landing
31 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
48 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
43 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
33 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge Forest
1511 Monroe Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes near entrance to I-95. Residences have walk-in closets, dining areas, balcony/patio and central air conditioning/heat. Swimming and wading pools, playground and picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
485 HARBOR SIDE ST #604
485 Harbor Side Street, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1861 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
APPLY ONLINE AT www.LongandFoster.com Search MLS# Beautiful, spacious Harbor View condo featuring gorgeous Occoquan River views from every window. Open and spacious main living area is ideal for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14768 MALLOY COURT
14768 Malloy Ct, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1416 sqft
Like new 2- level condo with neutral decor throughout, large gourmet kitchen with breakfast nook, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Oversize rooms, one car garage and driveway parking. Available July 15.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
15181 Leicestershire St
15181 Leicestershire Street, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1595 sqft
Welcome Home! Stunning Lower TH in sought after gated community Potomac Club! Lots of amenities, Stonebridge Shopping Center across the road with Wegmans and shopping! 2 levels featuring 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath with wall to wall carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
14692 CROSSFIELD WAY
14692 Crossfield Way, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
Gorgeous town home located in highly coveted Potomac Club Community. Immaculate condition, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home spills natural lighting through out.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
700 VESTAL STREET
700 Vestal Street, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2790 sqft
Beautiful end unit town home in the amenity rich neighborhood of Belmont Bay! This home is situated on a beautiful street and just a few blocks from the water.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1886 Beegee Court
1886 Bee Gee Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1545 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath end unit town home in Carolyn Forest with a spacious deck. Natural light flows in through large windows on 3 sides of this home. Three finished levels. Hardwood on the main level.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Marumsco rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,760.
Some of the colleges located in the Marumsco area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marumsco from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.
