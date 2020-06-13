193 Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA📍
Triangle is located in Prince William County, Northern Virginia. It covers 2.6 square miles and is a Census-Designated Area or CDA, referring to areas with a concentration of population. As part of Prince William, which is among the highest income-earning counties in the United States, Triangle reaps the benefit in the form of lively tourism courtesy of its own lush parks, a first-rate golf course and military-themed attractions.
Employment opportunities from the U.S. Department of Defense and the public school system, and recreation offered by parks and historical sites, are the top reasons for long or short-term leases in Triangle. Given that, there may be some competition securing a preferred rental property. To ensure better chances, your application documents should be organized.
Prepare proofs of your capacity to pay, including the latest two-month bank account information, payslips, credit information like auto loan statements, your rental history from previous landlords or tax return files. Also, be ready with personal identification cards and reference letters from your employer or person of authority.
When scheduling your move-in, consider that Triangle can be warm and humid some of the year, with hottest temperatures peaking in June, July and August. Umbrellas are handy in April and May, while snow can slow down road trips during December, January and February. It is best to get estimates from moving companies as rates may increase depending on the month you choose to move.
Stuff to consider before deciding to flaunt a Triangle address: recycling is mandatory, there are strict road rules for cyclists and pedestrians to obey, not just car owners, and there may be other fees on top of standard taxes for community improvement projects.
Triangle is a great location with established communities, excellent public amenities and easy access courtesy of the Virginia Rail Express, or VRE, and various bus lines (Omniride, Omnilink and Omnibus). For instance, if you work in Washington DC or Alexandria, the train from Quantico station can take you to work and back home.
Cramers Ridge: If you are on the lookout for housing for rent in Triangle, the beautiful community of Cramers Ridge located between Triangle and nearby Dumfries offer mid-size to large, airy homes complete with spacious balconies and tall windows.
Stonewall Manor: If you prefer newer single detached homes or an apartment for rent with proximity to lush woodland environment, check out Stonewall Manor, popular among condominium-style dwellers.
Quantico Area: This is a coveted place with its proximity to the Quantico Marine Base and easy commute via Interstate 95 and the Omnibus. All bills paid apartment hunters can try new developments here and if you're lucky, score pet-friendly abodes too.
Southhampton Community: If you covet a modern 1 or 2 bedroom apartment amid the relaxing charms of a park vicinity, start searching in Southampton Community, just off Route 1 near the Quantico Entrance and mere minutes from shopping and dining spots.
Triangle is home to one of the most popular landmarks in the entire Virginia state, the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Jefferson Davis Highway. It is a 210-foot museum with hanging aircraft suspended on the ceiling, military tanks and trinkets and interactive exhibits.
Golfing enthusiasts troop to Triangle for tee time in the Forest Greens Golf Club located in Poa Annua Lane, one of the best turf properties in Northern Virginia designed by the famed Clyde B. Johnston.
If hiking, biking or camping is more your thing, the Chopawamsic Backcountry in the landmark Prince William Forest Park satisfies the urge for nature-tripping and trail hops.
The life aquatic is flowing in Triangle, thanks to the Locust Shade Park, one of the prettiest parks in the county which is also a haven for boating, fishing and the marina lifestyle. There are tennis and volleyball courts, mini-golf course, driving range, picnic groves and a 500-seat amphitheater that showcases Shakespeare festivals. One can actually just live in Locust Shade and be happy.