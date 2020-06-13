193 Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA

Moving to Triangle

Employment opportunities from the U.S. Department of Defense and the public school system, and recreation offered by parks and historical sites, are the top reasons for long or short-term leases in Triangle. Given that, there may be some competition securing a preferred rental property. To ensure better chances, your application documents should be organized.

Prepare proofs of your capacity to pay, including the latest two-month bank account information, payslips, credit information like auto loan statements, your rental history from previous landlords or tax return files. Also, be ready with personal identification cards and reference letters from your employer or person of authority.

When scheduling your move-in, consider that Triangle can be warm and humid some of the year, with hottest temperatures peaking in June, July and August. Umbrellas are handy in April and May, while snow can slow down road trips during December, January and February. It is best to get estimates from moving companies as rates may increase depending on the month you choose to move.

Stuff to consider before deciding to flaunt a Triangle address: recycling is mandatory, there are strict road rules for cyclists and pedestrians to obey, not just car owners, and there may be other fees on top of standard taxes for community improvement projects.