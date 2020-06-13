193 Apartments for rent in Triangle, VA

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3730 LIONS FIELD ROAD
3730 Lionsfield Road, Triangle, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2824 sqft
Gorgeous Single Family home For Rent in an ideally situated location. Close proximity to Quantico and Ft Belvoir as well as all major commuting routes to Dc and various employment hubs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stonewall Manor
1 Unit Available
3325 DONDIS CREEK DRIVE
3325 Dondis Creek Drive, Triangle, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
5394 sqft
Beautiful custom home in sought after Stonewal Manor communityOver 5000 finished sq feet of amazing living area. No feature or upgrade left out of this home. Just mins from I-95, HOV, Potomac Mills, VRE, Quantico, Ft.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4121 AGENCY LOOP
4121 Agency Loop, Triangle, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
3374 sqft
Huge home right outside Quantico front gate. Backyard fenced w/6' board fence. Two car garage. Huge kitchen and morning room. Small deck. Community pool. Do not show without appointment. Available 6/6/20. 6 beds 3.5 baths, full finished basement.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
1808 FORT PULASKI COURT
1808 Fort Pulaski Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1320 sqft
Two Levels townhouse with 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Master Bedroom has own Bath. Patio and Storage space in the back yard. Please make $45/adult and 1st-month rent secure funds made out to Samson Properties.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
18031 WILMER PORTER COURT
18031 Wilmer Porter Court, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
Beautifully updated stone front split level w/ 4Bedrooms / 3Baths.... W/New gutters. New HVAC, New floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
2849 BANKS COURT
2849 Banks Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
2 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Fenced yard. Available immediately. Walk to bus stop. Contact Owner / decision maker, No dog .

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Williamstown
1 Unit Available
2317 MCCLELLAN COURT
2317 Mcclellan Court, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1654 sqft
3 lvl unit. Top level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath room. Main level has living room, spacious dining room, kitchen and half bathroom. Fenced yard. Community has play grounds, pool and Tennis. Available immediately. Walk to bus stop.

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
4003 LAUREL STREET
4003 Laurel Street, Dumfries, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2544 sqft
Spacious home in a quiet neighborhood with two master bedrooms each with their own master bathroom and ample yard space. This freshly painted home features new carpet and beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Rippon Landing
31 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
3 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,593
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1102 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Montclair
1 Unit Available
15308 Iris Lane
15308 Iris Lane, Montclair, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1183 sqft
15308 Iris Lane Available 07/01/20 Single Family Four Bedroom Three Bath Home in Montclair! - Open and spacious 4 level home. Cathedral ceiling on main level with updated kitchen and new countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Hot Springs Way
3 Hot Springs Way, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2240 sqft
3 Hot Springs Way Available 08/05/20 STAFFORD - NEAT & CLEAN AND MINUTES TO QUANTICO - Neat and clean 5 bedroom home in Widewater Village. Minutes to Quantico. Formal dining and living with hardwood floors.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
15328 Wits End Drive
15328 Wits End Drive, Montclair, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,395
3877 sqft
Stately, Spacious Home in Sought After Ewells Mill Estates. - Striking two story family room with gas fire place, stone hearth, and Bose speakers lets in lots of natural light.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2765 Wakewater Way
2765 Wakewater Way, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2300 sqft
Large 3bd Townhome near I95 Pentagon Military base - Property Id: 178160 UPDATE on May 27: Master bathroom remodel is now completed. This property is now ready for June 1 move-in. Large, beautiful, 3 level, updated 2300 SQ.FT, 3beds, 3.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
3511 carson dr
3511 Carson Dr, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1 sqft
4/5 bedroom single family home that contains approx. 1800 sq ft with 2 full bathrooms, nice yard and community, near dale blvd, I95, near plenty of shopping centers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2760 Brier Pond Circle
2760 Brier Pond Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Large End unit Townhome with approx. 1,760 sq ft built in 1991. It contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, Finished basement with walk out. Nice community, quiet neighborhood, easy access to 95 and route 1.

Median Rent in Triangle

Last updated Feb. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Triangle is $971, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,121.
Studio
$924
1 Bed
$971
2 Beds
$1,121
3+ Beds
$1,479
City GuideTriangle
Who says that landscaped communities that are seeming extensions of their larger, lush surroundings are not in harmony with historical forts and military installations? Triangle, in Virginia, proves that nature and history can co-exist peacefully, if not luxuriously. Truly, Triangle is where an oasis of nature collides with historical treasures.

Triangle is located in Prince William County, Northern Virginia. It covers 2.6 square miles and is a Census-Designated Area or CDA, referring to areas with a concentration of population. As part of Prince William, which is among the highest income-earning counties in the United States, Triangle reaps the benefit in the form of lively tourism courtesy of its own lush parks, a first-rate golf course and military-themed attractions.

Moving to Triangle

Employment opportunities from the U.S. Department of Defense and the public school system, and recreation offered by parks and historical sites, are the top reasons for long or short-term leases in Triangle. Given that, there may be some competition securing a preferred rental property. To ensure better chances, your application documents should be organized.

Prepare proofs of your capacity to pay, including the latest two-month bank account information, payslips, credit information like auto loan statements, your rental history from previous landlords or tax return files. Also, be ready with personal identification cards and reference letters from your employer or person of authority.

When scheduling your move-in, consider that Triangle can be warm and humid some of the year, with hottest temperatures peaking in June, July and August. Umbrellas are handy in April and May, while snow can slow down road trips during December, January and February. It is best to get estimates from moving companies as rates may increase depending on the month you choose to move.

Stuff to consider before deciding to flaunt a Triangle address: recycling is mandatory, there are strict road rules for cyclists and pedestrians to obey, not just car owners, and there may be other fees on top of standard taxes for community improvement projects.

Neighborhoods of Triangle

Triangle is a great location with established communities, excellent public amenities and easy access courtesy of the Virginia Rail Express, or VRE, and various bus lines (Omniride, Omnilink and Omnibus). For instance, if you work in Washington DC or Alexandria, the train from Quantico station can take you to work and back home.

Cramers Ridge: If you are on the lookout for housing for rent in Triangle, the beautiful community of Cramers Ridge located between Triangle and nearby Dumfries offer mid-size to large, airy homes complete with spacious balconies and tall windows.

Stonewall Manor: If you prefer newer single detached homes or an apartment for rent with proximity to lush woodland environment, check out Stonewall Manor, popular among condominium-style dwellers.

Quantico Area: This is a coveted place with its proximity to the Quantico Marine Base and easy commute via Interstate 95 and the Omnibus. All bills paid apartment hunters can try new developments here and if you're lucky, score pet-friendly abodes too.

Southhampton Community: If you covet a modern 1 or 2 bedroom apartment amid the relaxing charms of a park vicinity, start searching in Southampton Community, just off Route 1 near the Quantico Entrance and mere minutes from shopping and dining spots.

Living in Triangle

Triangle is home to one of the most popular landmarks in the entire Virginia state, the National Museum of the Marine Corps on Jefferson Davis Highway. It is a 210-foot museum with hanging aircraft suspended on the ceiling, military tanks and trinkets and interactive exhibits.

Golfing enthusiasts troop to Triangle for tee time in the Forest Greens Golf Club located in Poa Annua Lane, one of the best turf properties in Northern Virginia designed by the famed Clyde B. Johnston.

If hiking, biking or camping is more your thing, the Chopawamsic Backcountry in the landmark Prince William Forest Park satisfies the urge for nature-tripping and trail hops.

The life aquatic is flowing in Triangle, thanks to the Locust Shade Park, one of the prettiest parks in the county which is also a haven for boating, fishing and the marina lifestyle. There are tennis and volleyball courts, mini-golf course, driving range, picnic groves and a 500-seat amphitheater that showcases Shakespeare festivals. One can actually just live in Locust Shade and be happy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Triangle?
In Triangle, the median rent is $924 for a studio, $971 for a 1-bedroom, $1,121 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,479 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Triangle, check out our monthly Triangle Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Triangle?
Some of the colleges located in the Triangle area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Triangle?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Triangle from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Bethesda.

