newport news county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
184 Apartments for rent in Newport News County, VA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Turnberry
Spring House Apartments
100 Springhouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$849
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
866 sqft
Minutes from I-64 with some nearby transit. Recently remodeled units feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Fireplace and furnished available. Pet-friendly with dog park. Community garden, 24-hour gym and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
11 Units Available
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$763
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$823
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Palmer
Waterman's Crossing
638 Riverbend Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1306 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with breakfast bars and walk-in closets. Community includes tennis courts, dog park and grilling area. Close to Marketplace at Tech Center and Patrick Henry Mall for convenient shopping, entertainment and dining.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Yates
Mariners Green
12711 Nettles Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
936 sqft
Located in the charming Oyster Point area of Newport News, Mariners Green is an apartment community with all of the things you value most for your lifestyle: comfort, fun and location. You’ll enjoy our relaxing atmosphere and amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
10 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Harborstone
761 Adams Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$736
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$796
900 sqft
Great location close to the City Center at Oyster Point and Patrick Henry Mall. Units have amenities like in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of community amenities like parking and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
12 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
8 Units Available
Warwick Lawns
Waverton Denbigh Village
14353 Deloice Cres, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
Studio
$1,100
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Jefferson Park
Cottage Grove
614 Peninsula Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$624
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
678 sqft
Just a few minutes from area schools, shopping, and entertainment. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, and green space. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature a patio or balcony and ample storage.
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
4 Units Available
Ivy Farms
Jefferson Flats
11112 Tarrytown Court #20A, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Flats in Newport News. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Pear Tree Hall
Newport Crossing
100 Pleasant Ct, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated July 23 at 12:09 AM
3 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
2 Units Available
Warwick Courthouse
Forrest Pines
14505 Old Courthouse Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$885
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within minutes of Newport News Park and close to Warwick Denbigh Shopping Center. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms and private patios or balconies. Community clubhouse and resort-style swimming pool located on site.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Courthouse Green
300 Circuit Lane
300 Circuit Lane, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1424 sqft
Centrally located townhouse in Courthouse Green offering 1,424 square feet of living space. Dog friendly. Central air conditioning, heat pump. Refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer hook ups.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
327 Bridgewater Dr
327 Bridgewater Drive, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Waterfront Condo Convenient to Ft. Eustis, Williamsburg & More! - To arrange a showing visit: www.RentingPeninsula.com Find this property and click "View Details." Then click "Schedule Showing.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport News
92 28th St D-6
92 28th Street, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Holland Apartments on the James - Property Id: 269586 Completely renovated historic property just off I-664. We're close to all major employers, military bases, and Huntington-Ingles Shipyard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Peach Orchard
267 Sherbrooke Dr.
267 Sherbrooke Drive, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Peaceful Family Home! - Property Id: 297416 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom family home with plenty of natural light! It is located in Peach Orchard, which is just a short commute from Ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Snidow
501 Dahlia Ct
501 Dahlia Court, Newport News, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
Close to Fort Eustis and situated on a court, this 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath 1777 sq feet home gives you three bedrooms upstairs and a converted garage for your fourth.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stoney Brook
18 Sandra Dr
18 Sandra Drive, Newport News, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1840 sqft
18 Sandra Dr Available 08/01/20 Stoneybrook Home! - Spacious home in Stoneybrook neighborhood in Newport News. Minutes from Ft. Eustis, interstate access, shopping and so much more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wickham
1044 Hampton Ave
1044 Hampton Drive, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 Hampton Ave Available 08/01/20 1044 Hampton Ave - Adorable 3 bedroom ranch home with eat in kitchen and storage shed. (RLNE5914157)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Newport News County start at $600/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Newport News County area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Hampton have apartments for rent.