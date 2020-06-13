/
/
stafford courthouse
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Stafford Courthouse, VA📍
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
19 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
108 DAVIDSON STREET
108 Davidson Street, Stafford Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2222 sqft
End unit 3 level TH with many upgrades to list. Fully finished walkout basement with spacious rec room, extra room with closet NTC. Granite kitchen counter tops & tile floors. Hardwood floors on LR, DR and FR. Huge master BR w/large W/I closet.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford Courthouse
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Sweetgum Court
110 Sweetgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1924 sqft
110 Sweetgum Court Available 07/01/20 Embrey Mill's Finest! - Embrey Mill's Finest! A North Stafford Location - 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2381 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 FOREST VISTA LANE
10 Forest Vista Lane, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3566 sqft
Lovely brick-front colonial with beautiful landscaping, a private deck overlooking a lovely backyard. Over 3500 finished square feet of living space. Spacious bedrooms plus two additional flex rooms plus rec room in the finished basement.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 CORNERSTONE DRIVE
15 Cornerstone Drive, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
3730 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT. Beautiful quiet family home. Tenant must have a full-time job to apply. Large cozy, furnished room with private bathroom. No washer/dryer. Single occupancy room only. Owner seeks female tenant.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Austin Ridge
1 Unit Available
4 OXEN COURT
4 Oxen Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3723 sqft
Available Aug 1, 2020. 3 finished levels Colonial. Formal living and dining area along with a kitchen overlooking large family room with fireplace. $ bedrooms on the upper level. Huge master with luxury bath.
1 of 47
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
7 Greenhaven Ct.
7 Greenhaven Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2746 sqft
7 Greenhaven Ct. Available 07/01/20 STUNNING HOME - POOL, HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING - POOL & HOT TUB & OUTDOOR BAR (pool service included). Put this one on your list. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, huge finished basement.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 WOODLOT COURT
8 Woodlot Court, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2996 sqft
Tenant backed out. NO PETS.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
108 TORBERT LOOP
108 Torbert Loop, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
Fabulous 3 Finished Levels 4 BED ROOM 3 FULL BATH townhouse in Stone River. Open main floor plan, Showing Hardwood & Oversized Shower in Master Bath. Updated Large Kitchen, Upgraded & Large Master bedroom & Big Walk in Closet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
105 CORK STREET
105 Cork Street, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1770 sqft
Gorgeous 3 level town home in Azalea Woods subdivision. This beautiful home has been professionally cleaned & is ready for move in! Features 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford Courthouse
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Columbus Drive
1022 Columbus Cove, Aquia Harbour, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3500 sqft
Five-bedroom house with level lot, fenced yard and mature trees in Aquia Harbour, a community with amenities ranging from boating, to golf & swimming. Large master bedroom, finished basement with fireplace and bedroom for inlaws or au pair.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leeland Station
1 Unit Available
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy
83 Walnut Farms Parkway, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3204 sqft
83 Walnut Farms Pkwy - Well maintained colonial in Leeland Station. Home has open floor plan. Family room w/lots of windows and fireplace. Kitchen w/island & eat in area. Separate dining room. Living room. Hardwood flooring on most of the main level.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Matthew Court
113 Matthew Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
113 Matthew Court Available 08/01/20 FULLY FURNISHED - SHORT TERM (6+ MONTHS) AVAILABLE - FULLY FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING NEEDED (PLATES, CUTLERY & MORE). Just move in! Owner negotiable on lease term with minimum approx 8 months.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53 Bryant Blvd
53 Bryant Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
53 Bryant Blvd Available 08/01/20 STAFFORD - 4 BEDROOM HOME - NO HOA - Beautifully recently renovated split level home. Walking distance to Mountain View High School. Huge fully fenced back yard. Multi-tier deck.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Ridge
1 Unit Available
13 Wren Way Court
13 Wren Way Court, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3439 sqft
13 Wren Way Court Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PARK RIDGE! - Located in a quiet cul de sac. Three finished levels of pride in ownership. Granite counters, updated cabinets, gleaming floors, new lighting & paint throughout.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Olympic Drive
110 Olympic Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
North Stafford's Finest Colonial In Widewater Village! - Great 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home Located In The Widewater Village Community.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Shermans Ridge Road
7 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
4268 sqft
7 Shermans Ridge Road Available 08/05/20 LUXURY SMART HOME WITH IN-LAW SUITE - STAFFORD - ZONED FOR COLONIAL FORGE HIGH SCHOOL - Simply stunning! This beautiful home in Liberty Knolls neighborhood is close to all amenities including schools,
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Jib Drive
122 Jib Drive, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3456 sqft
122 Jib Drive Available 08/05/20 LARGE 5 BEDROOM HOME ON 2 ACRES - STAFFORD - CLOSE TO MARINA - So much space! 2 acre lot.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 Coastal Avenue
826 Coastal Ave, Aquia Harbour, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3808 sqft
826 Coastal Avenue Available 08/05/20 EMBREY MILL - STAFFORD - Beautiful single family 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Embrey Mill community.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Providence Street
205 Providence Street, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
Central Stafford Location - Close to Quantico - Bright, airy townhouse. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with plenty of room for dining table. Master bedroom has skylights, master bath and walk-in closet! Backs to trees.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Stafford Courthouse rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,790.
Some of the colleges located in the Stafford Courthouse area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stafford Courthouse from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Bethesda, and Reston.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VA
Tysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VA