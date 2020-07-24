/
nottoway county
5 Apartments for rent in Nottoway County, VA📍
1 Unit Available
706 4th Street
706 4th Street, Blackstone, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
706 4th Street Available 08/01/20 - New construction home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths to be completed by August 1, 2020 Convenient to Fort Pickett Schools: Blackstone Primary School Nottoway Intermediate School Nottoway High School (RLNE5914385)
1 Unit Available
213 Johnny Lane
213 Johnny Road, Nottoway County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
- Cape style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, loft area, living room, eat-in kitchen, heat pump/central air (RLNE5185525)
Results within 10 miles of Nottoway County
5 Units Available
The Greens at Sunchase
501 Sunchase Blvd, Farmville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Greens at Sunchase in Farmville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2994 Danieltown Road
2994 Danieltown Road, Brunswick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Brand New High End Construction in a country setting. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, all brand new stainless steel appliances with custom cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
14731 Patrick Henry Hwy.
14731 Patrick Henry Highway, Amelia County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$850
1638 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape Cod in Amelia - 14731 Patrick Henry Highway is a lovely Cape Cod home on a partially wooded 1-acre lot, located on Route 360 West near the Amelia County Courthouse.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Nottoway County area include Longwood University, University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Randolph-Macon College, and Virginia Commonwealth University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richmond, Petersburg, Chester, Short Pump, and Colonial Heights have apartments for rent.
