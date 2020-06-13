125 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA📍
When you've made the big decision to get ready to find places to live in beautiful Glen Allen, Virginia, you will be quite happy with the many housing options one can discover here. Glen Allen has a number of apartment complexes, townhouses for rent, and other property rentals including single family homes. This is a popular spot to live, so give yourself some time to find a place in Glen Allen though - at least one month or so would be a good time frame to aim for. It's a good idea to drive through the community to spot rentals and choose the neighborhood you most desire. Do look online and in the local newspapers and magazines, too. Wherever you search, when you've found the right place, make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords will insist upon such as your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.
Living in Glen Allen is relaxing and fun. What could be any better than a convenient suburban town with a close-knit community feel? Weather is beautiful here all year round - you'll experience all four seasons from sunny summers to snow white winters.
Pouncey Tract Road / Shady Grove Road: This peaceful neighborhood on the western side of Glen Allen is a great place to find single-family homes for rent. You can also find a few trailers and apartments here, but the majority of rentals are houses. Residents love easy access to Lake Rooty Recreation Area as well as Meredith Branch Park and Green Space.
Town Center: The centrally located Town Center neighborhood is a great place to live for those who like to be right in the center of the action. Here in downtown Glen Allen you can find a wide variety of rental options including apartments, townhouses, single-family homes, and condos. Residents love the easy access to the nearby golf course plus retail and dining options.
Glen Allen is truly a community with a little bit of everything. Outdoor lovers can bask in the sunshine at General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and golfers can have a hoot and a half at The Crossings Golf Course. This beautiful course is also home to several small ponds, a few dining locations, and green space as far as the eye can see. The entire community is a golfers paradise -- bring your clubs and get yourself a golf cart.
The downtown area of Glen Allen is a nice spot to window shop, have a bite for lunch, take pictures of beautiful old architecture on Mountain Road, or see a movie. One of the most beloved Glen Allen spots is the adjacent Lake Rooty Recreation Area. This is a great place to go fishing with a permit, have a nice swim, or sunbathe when the weather gets hot!
The Glen Allen Stadium is a community highlight, and the town's modern Innsbrook office park is home to Fortune 1000 companies. The Walkerton Tavern and the Cultural Arts Center, host many events and community activities.