125 Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA

13 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$902
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
29 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Innsbrook
18 Units Available
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
847 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.

1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 Stainless appliances, Townhouse $1295 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.

1 Unit Available
9733 Candace Terrace
9733 Candace Terrace, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Glen Allen Townhome - Brand New Carpet, Freshly painted throughout. Great Townhome on corner lot with private rear fenced yard. Fireplace in great room. Eat in kitchen with Range and Fridge. Spacious bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
1917 Greenstone Court
1917 Greenstone Court, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
1917 Greenstone Court Available 08/08/20 Lovely New Rental Home in Glen Allen - Greenstone Court is a beautiful, 1622 square foot, three-bedroom, two & half bath home located in Glen Allen.

1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.

1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.

1 Unit Available
9371 Manowar Court
9371 Man-O-War Court, Glen Allen, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
998 sqft
Available Aug 1, 2020 - FULLY FURNISHED and updated GORGEOUS Condo in Desirable Glen Allen has everything you need.

1 Unit Available
2511 Mountain Ash Circle
2511 Mountain Ash Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Lovely town home available soon in Mountain Laurel Townhomes off Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features granite counters, ample storage, double sink, and track lighting. Hard surface floors downstairs and carpeted upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Allen
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
3 Units Available
LakeRidge Square
10267 Lakeridge Square Ct, Ashland, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1020 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Comfortably surrounded by lush woodlands, LakeRidge Square apartments offers the feeling of a quiet, friendly neighborhood in the cozy town of Ashland, Virginia.
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.

1 Unit Available
11301 Abbots Cross Ln
11301 Abbots Cross Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
11301 Abbots Cross Ln Available 07/01/20 Exceptional End Unit Townhome in Hunton Park - Fantastic end unit town home with hardwood floors, a very spacious living area, and 3 nice sized bedrooms just waiting to be your new home.

1 Unit Available
1507 Skirmish Run Dr
1507 Skirmish Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
1507 Skirmish Run Dr Available 08/03/20 Western Henrico -3BR Townhome in Stonewall Manor - Brick 3 BR and 1 and 1/2 Townhome Available in Stonewall Manor. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Dishwasher and Refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
11004 Slenderleaf Drive
11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2300 sqft
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial.

Laurel
1 Unit Available
5606 Millwheel Way
5606 Millwheel Way, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Please stop by the leasing office to reserve a unit Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
9501 B Short Spoon Ct
9501 Short Spoon Ct, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
780 sqft
Located in Virginia Center Commons area in the Links Condos, adjacent to Virginia Crossings Golf Course near Interstates 95/295/64. It offers convenience to work, downtown and plenty of shopping.

1 Unit Available
940 Masters Row #N
940 Masters Row, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Spacious 2 BR 2 Bath location is at the Links in the heart of Virginia Center Commons! Great shopping and easy access to highways! Enjoy an easy lifestyle.

Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.

Chamberlayne
1 Unit Available
203 Danray Drive
203 Danray Drive, Chamberlayne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1938 sqft
This adorable 4 bed, 2.5 bath brick rancher has been recently updated and is available for self tours and a move in on June 2nd. More PHOTOS coming soon.

1 Unit Available
11407 Creery Rd
11407 Creery Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
A gorgeous home located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Henrico County. This one level home has great layout and lots of space. Beautiful layout with lots of privacy. Home has a two car detached garage - about 1,100 square feet and insulated.

1 Unit Available
900 Masters Row
900 Masters Row, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
890 sqft
Meticulously maintained condo for rent starting July 1, 2020. New HVAC and hot water heater, newer carpets, well cared for condo with many upgrades to include stainless steal appliances and ceramic tiled floors.

1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.

Median Rent in Glen Allen

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Glen Allen is $1,114, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,285.
Studio
$1,062
1 Bed
$1,114
2 Beds
$1,285
3+ Beds
$1,704
City GuideGlen AllenCome out swinging! Glen Allen is a golfers delight, home to The Dominion Club, the location of Virginia's only PGA Tour-sanctioned event.
Moving to Town
When you've made the big decision to get ready to find places to live in beautiful Glen Allen, Virginia, you will be quite happy with the many housing options one can discover here. Glen Allen has a number of apartment complexes, townhouses for rent, and other property rentals including single family homes. This is a popular spot to live, so give yourself some time to find a place in Glen Allen though - at least one month or so would be a good time frame to aim for. It's a good idea to drive through the community to spot rentals and choose the neighborhood you most desire. Do look online and in the local newspapers and magazines, too. Wherever you search, when you've found the right place, make sure to bring the kind of information most landlords will insist upon such as your current ID, credit report, and bank statements or W2s.

Neighborhoods
Living in Glen Allen is relaxing and fun. What could be any better than a convenient suburban town with a close-knit community feel? Weather is beautiful here all year round - you'll experience all four seasons from sunny summers to snow white winters.

Pouncey Tract Road / Shady Grove Road: This peaceful neighborhood on the western side of Glen Allen is a great place to find single-family homes for rent. You can also find a few trailers and apartments here, but the majority of rentals are houses. Residents love easy access to Lake Rooty Recreation Area as well as Meredith Branch Park and Green Space.

Town Center: The centrally located Town Center neighborhood is a great place to live for those who like to be right in the center of the action. Here in downtown Glen Allen you can find a wide variety of rental options including apartments, townhouses, single-family homes, and condos. Residents love the easy access to the nearby golf course plus retail and dining options.

Life in Glen Allen
Glen Allen is truly a community with a little bit of everything. Outdoor lovers can bask in the sunshine at General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and golfers can have a hoot and a half at The Crossings Golf Course. This beautiful course is also home to several small ponds, a few dining locations, and green space as far as the eye can see. The entire community is a golfers paradise -- bring your clubs and get yourself a golf cart.

The downtown area of Glen Allen is a nice spot to window shop, have a bite for lunch, take pictures of beautiful old architecture on Mountain Road, or see a movie. One of the most beloved Glen Allen spots is the adjacent Lake Rooty Recreation Area. This is a great place to go fishing with a permit, have a nice swim, or sunbathe when the weather gets hot!

The Glen Allen Stadium is a community highlight, and the town's modern Innsbrook office park is home to Fortune 1000 companies. The Walkerton Tavern and the Cultural Arts Center, host many events and community activities.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Glen Allen?
In Glen Allen, the median rent is $1,062 for a studio, $1,114 for a 1-bedroom, $1,285 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,704 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glen Allen, check out our monthly Glen Allen Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glen Allen?
Some of the colleges located in the Glen Allen area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glen Allen?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glen Allen from include Richmond, Fredericksburg, Petersburg, Chester, and Short Pump.

