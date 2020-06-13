411 Apartments for rent in Oakton, VA📍
1 of 20
1 of 61
1 of 54
1 of 1
1 of 42
1 of 12
1 of 32
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 1
1 of 67
1 of 43
1 of 33
1 of 62
1 of 11
1 of 25
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 32
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 34
Ready to escape the crowds of DC? Pack your bags and head east to Oakton, where the grass is green, the houses are big, and the yards are even bigger. Oakton is a place where people enjoy the good life, making the 30 minute commute to the capital when they need to work.
How much will it cost you?
You know you are in a pretty fancy neighborhood when the only place you can find for 'reasonable' rates is in the basement! Be prepared to shell out the shillings in Oakton, where rent doesnt only dent your wallet, it obliterates it. Studio apartments in Oakton usually fetch a good chunk of change. For families, rental homes in Oakton that include a large yard just move up from there.
What you'll need
If you want to live in Oakton, you should have plenty of money, a high-paying job, or preferably both. Dont expect to begin your search for apartments in Oakton without the ability to prove that you can easily afford to pay the rent.
When to Look
There are always people moving in and out of Oakton neighborhoods, so it doesnt really matter when you look. If you are bringing any pets larger than cats and dogs, such as a horse, start your search at least three months in advance. Yes, Oakton is the kind of place where you can move in with your horse.
It can sometimes be a bit tough to tell where the town of Oakton starts and ends as it tends to bleed into neighboring Vienna and Fairfax pretty quickly. Basically, Oakton occupies the space directly north of Fairfax, on the north side of the Interstate 66. This is mostly a residential area, but there are some shops and restaurants sprinkled around for good measure.
Chain Bridge Road: This is the main drag in town, and most of the action is congregated within a couple of blocks of this street. A few of the larger apartment complexes are in this area, so if you are looking for an affordable studio apartment in Oakton, this might be your best bet.
Difficult Run: This is the place to be if you enjoy torturous runs of the same name, but it isnt a prerequisite. This neighborhood has tons of tree-lined streets and access to trails for exercise. Yes, there is a large park here called Little Difficult Run Valley Stream Park. Whoever was in charge of naming the streets didn't stop there you can live on Ox Hunt Road, Lawyers Road, or even Colts Neck Road. Many of the houses here are huge, and often come with a swimming pool in the backyard.
Waples: If golf course livin is for you, head on down to Waples Road. Most of the houses here were designed to abut the golf course, so pour a martini and enjoy the view. Homes here usually come with access to all of the country club amenities such as swimming pool, tennis court, etc. Another advantage of living in Waples is that it is literally right on the other side of the highway from the Fairfax Mall you could probably drive your golf cart there.
The key thing to remember is that Oakton is so close to Fairfax that you can practically walk there with the only obstacle in your way is the pesky I-66. Most of the residents either work in the surrounding area or commute to Washington DC. People who live here come from all over the map, which makes for cosmopolitan living in the suburbs.
Getting around
Unless you don’t plan on straying too far from the homestead, you will need a car. Fairfax County does have a decent public transportation system, but it won’t venture deep into Oakton suburbia.
Eating out
The Oakton area has some great food choices, which are priced perfectly reasonably considering the kind of money floating around Fairfax County. This is truly an international part of the country, and there is a decent array of restaurants dishing up specialties from the far corners of the world.
Nightlife
You probably wont find a whole lot of action in Oakton itself, but dont let that prevent you from enjoying the wee hours. Fairfax County has a thriving nightlife scene, with everything from trendy wine bars to semi-rowdy sports bars. If that isnt enough, remember that DC is just half an hour away.
Activities and Diversions
One of the best reasons to move to Oakton is to enjoy the outdoor life. You shouldn’t have to go far to reach a park, trail system, or small forested area. Another great benefit of living here is that most of the neighborhoods have great recreation centers, complete with pools, fitness centers, etc, all courtesy of your community association fees.
If watching historical reenactments with canons and the cavalry sounds like fun, you are in the right place. Oakton and Fairfax County are pretty much ground zero for that sort of thing. You can even get in on the battles if you want.
June 2020 Oakton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Oakton Rent Report. Oakton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Oakton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Oakton Rent Report. Oakton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oakton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Oakton rents declined significantly over the past month
Oakton rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Oakton stand at $1,927 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,226 for a two-bedroom. Oakton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the DC Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Oakton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
- Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
- DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Oakton
As rents have fallen moderately in Oakton, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Oakton is less affordable for renters.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Virginia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Virginia Beach and 0.6% in Norfolk.
- Oakton's median two-bedroom rent of $2,226 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% decline in Oakton.
- While rents in Oakton fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Oakton than most large cities. For example, Norfolk has a median 2BR rent of $960, where Oakton is more than twice that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.