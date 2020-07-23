/
roanoke county
38 Apartments for rent in Roanoke County, VA📍
6 Units Available
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1350 sqft
Just west of Mill Mountain Zoo, this development offers a series of in-demand amenities, including ceiling fans, dishwashers, entry closets, pantries, self-cleaning ovens and new kitchens. Floorplans are spacious and open.
6 Units Available
The Pines Apartments
4630 Roxbury Ln, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community are within walking distance of Southwest Plaza Shopping Center. Onsite amenities include a gazebo, sundeck, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Indoors, residents have spacious floor plans and walk-in closets.
Contact for Availability
Peachtree-Norwood
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
3 Bedrooms
$895
- (RLNE1855199)
1 Unit Available
Vinton
224 Foxland Ave
224 Foxland Avenue, Vinton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
843 sqft
This two bedroom one bath ranch home features hardwood floors, built in stove and dishwasher, as well as washer/dryer. This home offers gas heat and central air. There is a fenced-in backyard with a patio off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3619 Timberline TRL
3619 Timberline Trail, Cave Spring, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Amazing move in ready condo in a phenomenal location, just minutes to shopping, eating and downtown! This rare 2bed/2ba find features a bonus room that can be used as a 3rd bedroom or office, amazing living room with cozy fireplace, in-unit laundry,
1 Unit Available
2353 WOLF RUN
2353 Wolf Run, Roanoke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1948 sqft
GREAT SCHOOLS, GREAT LOCATION!! One level living-Updated kitchen w/granite countertops. Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, etc. Large unfinished walkout basement. Walk to the greenway and Parkway-great neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
3381 Kelly LN
3381 Kelly Lane, Cave Spring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2214 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for rent with plenty of space! Property features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath. Property is a grand total of 2214 square feet and is very spacious. Available 8/10/20.
1 Unit Available
4676 Afton LN
4676 Afton Lane, Roanoke County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3925 sqft
Amazing 1.5 Story Brick Home with Rocking Chair Front Porch for Rent in Roanoke County. This Property features 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with the Master Bedroom and Laundry on the Main Level.
1 Unit Available
Hollins
713 Lakeview Cir
713 Lakeview Circle, Hollins, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
2br 1 bath - With Garage - Lawn Care Included - Very Nice Patio Home with Garage in North Roanoke County Mowing and snow removal included in rent. Water also included. -Peaceful, worry-free, and friendly Community, in a beautiful setting.
1 Unit Available
4119 Franklin Rd
4119 Franklin Road Southwest, Cave Spring, VA
Studio
$1,950
1600 sqft
This property was previously home to an in-home healthcare provider. Perfect for an insurance office, financial services, or any type of general office use, this charming office space has plenty of parking.
1 Unit Available
Vinton
223-229 Jefferson Ave - 229
223 Jefferson Ave, Vinton, VA
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
Upper unit one bedroom apartment close to downtown Vinton. Small pets allowed, additional fees and requirements will apply, limit of one. No smoking unit. Second floor apartment of four unit building conveniently located near downtown Vinton.
12 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1156 sqft
Located in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Hickory Woods Apartments provides you with nature's tranquility just minutes away from all areas of the city. You will love coming home to Hickory Woods.
10 Units Available
Mecca Gardens
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1346 sqft
The Glade Creek apartment community is situated in one of Roanoke's most convenient locations, minutes from shopping, dining, and downtown Roanoke. Multiple year winner for Superior Customer Service (Satisfacts).
11 Units Available
Salem Wood
100 Kimball Ave, Salem, VA
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Salem Wood in Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
128 Rutledge Drive, Salem, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1065 sqft
Our apartments are convenient to Downtown Salem and Roanoke College, and inside an excellent school system. Just off I-81, dining, shopping, and entertainment are only a short drive away while still remaining secluded in small town Salem, VA.
Contact for Availability
Preston Park
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$765
Apartments in this pet-friendly complex offer ample space with personal patios and balconies. Community features include a pool and plenty of outdoor recreation areas. Convenient access to I-81 and close to beautiful Read Mountain Preserve.
1 Unit Available
Raleigh Court
2432 Brandon AVE SW
2432 Brandon Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
2210 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with basement. Lots of space! Kitchen with refrigerator and stove. Entry offers kitchen, dining room, and living room.
1 Unit Available
Grandin Court
2927 Fleetwood AVE SW
2927 Fleetwood Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
818 sqft
Great 4 bedroom brick house in SW Roanoke for rent! Property features 4 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Main level has hardwood floors and the property includes a washer and dryer. Pets will be considered for this property.
1 Unit Available
Peachtree-Norwood
2428 Meadowbrook Rd.
2428 Meadowbrook Road Northwest, Roanoke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1120 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch with Fenced Yard - Come enjoy this freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Large laundry room with cabinets and counter top for folding laundry.
1 Unit Available
Preston Park
5135 Williamson Road - 2
5135 Williamson Road Northeast, Roanoke, VA
Studio
$1,200
1647 sqft
Auto Garage / Warehouse for Lease! Lift in place, plenty of room for storage. Email for details!
11 Units Available
Miller Court-Arrowood
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$749
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
793 sqft
Country living and city luxuries have found the perfect balance at Sterlingwood Apartments. Reside in a gorgeous home, surrounded by the beautiful outdoors and a mountain range you can look to each day and call your own.
85 Units Available
Daleville
Daleville Town Center
65 Town Center St, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1128 sqft
Located close to recreational opportunities in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. Community offers gym, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
6 Units Available
South Jefferson
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave, Roanoke, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Steeped in history, natural beauty, and opportunity, Roanoke offers the best of two worlds: a place that provides all of the amenities and energy of city living while maintaining the charm and personality of a small town.
17 Units Available
Daleville
The Reserve at Daleville
25 Daleville Lane, Daleville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle of Luxury Discover a new standard of living at the Reserve at Daleville luxury apartment community! The Reserve at Daleville offers state-of-the-art community amenities and apartment features unmatched by any in the area.
