30 Apartments for rent in Blacksburg, VA📍
Miller Southside
1013 Draper Road - House
1013 Draper Road, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3257 sqft
1013 Draper Road - House Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Downtown Blacksburg - A sturdy, loved, and renovated home for those looking to nestle in the neighborhoods local to a shopping center and downtown Blacksburg.
Downtown Blacksburg
401 South Main St Unit 301
401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1458 sqft
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck.
Downtown Blacksburg
316 Clay Street Southwest
316 Clay Street, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
This gorgous historic home is located right in downtown Blacksburg. It is within walking distance to VA Tech's campus, Lane Stadium, Cassell Coliseum and downtown restaurants.
Northside Park
213 Pine Drive
213 Pine Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2680 sqft
Wonderful Blacksburg Home Available Now! - This spacious 4 Bed; 2.5 Bath home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a detached garage. Virtual tour available now: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WtAgAEr1nj9 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5778761)
Shenandoah
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1484 sqft
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area.
Alleghany
2601 Blossom Trail
2601 Blossom Trail East, Montgomery County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1660 sqft
2601 Blossom Trail Available 07/13/20 The Orchards - 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome Available July 13th! - The Orchards - 3 Bed, 2.
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road, Montgomery County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2212 sqft
710 Coal Bank Hollow Road Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Home available in Preston Forest area of Blacksburg - Four Bedroom Three Bathroom home located in Preston Forest Area of Blacksburg This home has an open floor plan withThree
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW
335 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW
325 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW
315 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW
345 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
1350 Providence Blvd NW
1350 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1350 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
1360 Providence Blvd NW
1360 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1360 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
30 Siena Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.
250 Huff Heritage Lane
250 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
250 Huff Heritage Lane Available 08/01/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Sunroom, Garage - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)
415 Huff Heritage Lane
415 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1888 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse Available Now! - This spacious 3-floor townhome includes a sunroom, gas fireplace, and garage. Located in the Huff Heritage community, it is only minutes from the interstate and Virginia Tech.
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.
950 Life DR
950 Life Drive, Montgomery County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
Find the comforts of home in a beautiful & convenient location! Monthly rentals available for our fully furnished, executive apartments as a superior alternative to extended stay hotels.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Blacksburg, the median rent is $678 for a studio, $766 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,243 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Blacksburg, check out our monthly Blacksburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Blacksburg area include Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Blacksburg from include Roanoke, Salem, Daleville, Radford, and Cave Spring.