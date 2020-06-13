294 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Borough Breakdown

Virginia Beach neighborhoods range from touristy beach nooks and urban entertainment centers in the north to rural marshes and farmland in the south, where there’s plenty of peace and quiet for you to get some serious fishing done.

North: Northern Virginia Beach has some amazing attractions for both tourists and locals, families and singles, artists and accountants… everybody. And, it’s all within walking/biking distance. This area is the most coveted location for those who enjoy long days on the beach, all the interesting out-of-town characters found along the boardwalk, and a serious nightlife scene.

Chick’s Beach. Borough of local bars, beach views, and ocean front… minus the mass migration of summer tourists.

Resort Area. Beach bums on cruisers, bikini babes on rollerblades, tourists, fancy pants resorts, and concerts on the beach.

Great Neck. A good spot for grown-up-party-time entertainment… all within five miles of the beach.

Little Neck. Great history, great outdoors, great location just west of Great Neck.

Bayside. Awesome location right next to Chick’s Beach, but when it comes to maintenance issues, apartment complexes here are hit-or-miss.

Town Center. Eclectic, all-in-one area for dining, shopping, entertainment, and big city adventure... cleverly disguised in small-town charm.

Hilltop. Quite simply, a shopaholic’s haven.

Central : Central boroughs divide the northern urban area from the protected, rural southern area of Virginia Beach.

Lynnhaven. A local’s playground for all that is anti-tourist and great about Virginia Beach… just a stone’s throw away from the Oceana Naval Station.

Green Run. A quiet, suburban middle ground, complete with shopping centers and plenty of affordable apartments.

South: Southern Virginia Beach is a rural area full of farmland, rivers, marshes, and peaceful secluded beachfront. There are only a couple of apartment complexes and house rentals in this area, making for close-knit communities with a proud locals-only mentality.

Kempsville. Local performers, Kemps Lake wakeboarders, Mount Trashmore dog lovers, and remote marshland explorers. (Beware of the intersection at Princess Anne Rd. and Kempsville Rd., where traffic gets pretty hairy).

Princess Anne. A neighborhood where major employment attracts major traffic.

Pungo/Sandbridge. Farmers, fisherman, the Strawberry Festival, cut-your-own Christmas tree farms, pick-your-own-fruit farms, and roadside vegetable stands.