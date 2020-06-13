294 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
36 Units Available
Baker Crossing
631 Lake Edward Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1284 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Baker Crossing in Virginia Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
7 Units Available
Indian Lakes Apartments
1601 Hiawatha Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$939
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
950 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northwest Virginia Beach
10 Units Available
Ridgewood Club
4594 Wicklow Pl, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1276 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
14 Units Available
Sparrows Point
1301 Pine Cone Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$916
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1020 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse. Close to Lynnhaven Golf Park. Only seven miles from the beach.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Northwest Virginia Beach
20 Units Available
Bayville
1512 Kindly Ln, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$974
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1358 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only open via phone, email, and resident portal until further notice.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Northeast Virginia Beach
4 Units Available
The Summer House
332 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,350
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Contemporary apartments in complex with pool, gym, clubhouse and BBQ zone. Homes features balconies, granite counters and laundry. Urban location in northern Virginia Beach means there are lots of shops and restaurants on the doorstep.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
3 Units Available
Southern Pine
2520 Allie Nicole Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to the Courthouse Marketplace. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers gym, BBQ grill, dog park, parking, game room and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
10 Units Available
Greenwich Village
5305 Bleecker Street, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1138 sqft
Located in the Hampton Roads region, these modern apartments feature mod cons like granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Virginia Beach Town Center.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
9 Units Available
Indigo 19
1940 Pavilion Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Indigo 19 is a modern, beach-side community that offers a state-of-the-art living experience amazing amenities. Each home has been styled and designed to meet your modern needs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
11 Units Available
Maple Bay Townhomes
356 S Chesire Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1400 sqft
This pet-friendly community has a media room, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and have washer/dryer hookups. Regency Hilltop Shopping Center is also right around the corner.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
North Central
16 Units Available
Kings Grant Landing
1000 Sir Timothy Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1287 sqft
Kings Grant Landing Apartments is a home you can be proud of! Our top-notch community is nestled in the well-known Kings Grant neighborhood in Virginia Beach.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
25 Units Available
Chase Arbor Apartments
1500 Chase Arbor Cmn, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$969
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1500 sqft
Imagine yourself just minutes from the sandy shores of Virginia Beach. Just minutes from the Virginia Beach Expressway, these apartments offer easy living with an onsite pool, fitness center, dog park, tennis courts and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
13 Units Available
Arbor Trace Apartment Homes
624 Suhtai Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
862 sqft
Newly renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens with Energy Star appliances and separate dining areas. Breakfast bar and custom cabinets in each unit. Conveniently located near I-264.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
30 Units Available
Nexus
544 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,233
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1186 sqft
Meet up at Nexus! One of these 268 studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartment homes built for comfort with style will be most happy to meet you! We know you get it. Life can't be all work and no play so come home and forget about your work day.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
54 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan Apartments
4544 Columbus St, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,127
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1058 sqft
The Pembroke Mall and Lake Trashmore provide all the recreation and excitement that this community's residents can handle. There's also a business center, rooftop pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have maple cabinetry and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
10 Units Available
Harpers Square Apartments
1401 E Intruder Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$820
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1157 sqft
Find your new home today at Harpers Square Apartments! Settle into one of our inviting one, two, three, or four bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
5 Units Available
The Pines of Newpointe
5516 Seawall Court, Virginia Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$989
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,264
1272 sqft
Pines of Newpointe offers affordable, newly remodeled, two and three-bedroom apartments in Virginia Beach, VA! Inside, you'll find upgraded kitchens with sleek countertops, cabinets and double bowl sinks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
Marina Shores
2257 Willow Oak Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1259 sqft
Bright apartments with hardwood floors and lots of natural light. Recently renovated with eat-in kitchens and spacious closets. Community has tennis court and pool. Short distance from Chesapeake Bay.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
76 Units Available
South Beach
400 Eden Roc Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1368 sqft
APARTMENT LIVING IN VIRGINIA BEACH - Rent Virginia Beach: South Beach Apartments, one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
22 Units Available
Linkhorn Bay Apartments
1201 Waterfront Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,033
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,724
1160 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Northwest Virginia Beach
45 Units Available
Encore 4505 at Town Center
4505 Main Street Suite 195, Virginia Beach, VA
Studio
$1,200
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
917 sqft
This community is surrounded by Pembroke Mall and Columbus Village, so residents have everything within reach. A swimming pool, firepits and fitness center are all available to enjoy. Apartments feature modern lighting and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
19 Units Available
226 Oceana
226 Birch Lake Rd, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$949
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1095 sqft
On-site staff and attention to details sets 226 Oceana apart. Units offer W/D, private outdoor-space, and ample storage, including walk-in closets. A 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool await tenants in this pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Northeast Virginia Beach
16 Units Available
Haven Apartments & Townhomes
1870 Enterprise Ct, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1484 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Life at Haven is truly unparalleled.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
6 Units Available
Brenneman Farm
4400 Sanibel Cir, Virginia Beach, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with oversized closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and private patios in a gated community. Residents enjoy a resort-inspired pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Ten minutes from Virginia Beach Town Center.

City GuideVirginia Beach
Virginia Beach is an east coast city made up of navy bases, touristy resorts, and genuinely Virginian attractions. Not to mention, a very special breed of people fit to live life like they’re on a year-round beach vacation. For a comfortable transition to living the good life, take a look at these tips and tricks for renting in the various boroughs of Virginia Beach.

Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Virginia Beach Borough Breakdown

Virginia Beach neighborhoods range from touristy beach nooks and urban entertainment centers in the north to rural marshes and farmland in the south, where there’s plenty of peace and quiet for you to get some serious fishing done.

North: Northern Virginia Beach has some amazing attractions for both tourists and locals, families and singles, artists and accountants… everybody. And, it’s all within walking/biking distance. This area is the most coveted location for those who enjoy long days on the beach, all the interesting out-of-town characters found along the boardwalk, and a serious nightlife scene.

Chick’s Beach. Borough of local bars, beach views, and ocean front… minus the mass migration of summer tourists.

Resort Area. Beach bums on cruisers, bikini babes on rollerblades, tourists, fancy pants resorts, and concerts on the beach.

Great Neck. A good spot for grown-up-party-time entertainment… all within five miles of the beach.

Little Neck. Great history, great outdoors, great location just west of Great Neck.

Bayside. Awesome location right next to Chick’s Beach, but when it comes to maintenance issues, apartment complexes here are hit-or-miss.

Town Center. Eclectic, all-in-one area for dining, shopping, entertainment, and big city adventure... cleverly disguised in small-town charm.

Hilltop. Quite simply, a shopaholic’s haven.

Central : Central boroughs divide the northern urban area from the protected, rural southern area of Virginia Beach.

Lynnhaven. A local’s playground for all that is anti-tourist and great about Virginia Beach… just a stone’s throw away from the Oceana Naval Station.

Green Run. A quiet, suburban middle ground, complete with shopping centers and plenty of affordable apartments.

South: Southern Virginia Beach is a rural area full of farmland, rivers, marshes, and peaceful secluded beachfront. There are only a couple of apartment complexes and house rentals in this area, making for close-knit communities with a proud locals-only mentality.

Kempsville. Local performers, Kemps Lake wakeboarders, Mount Trashmore dog lovers, and remote marshland explorers. (Beware of the intersection at Princess Anne Rd. and Kempsville Rd., where traffic gets pretty hairy).

Princess Anne. A neighborhood where major employment attracts major traffic.

Pungo/Sandbridge. Farmers, fisherman, the Strawberry Festival, cut-your-own Christmas tree farms, pick-your-own-fruit farms, and roadside vegetable stands.

Tips for Finding Your Beach Pad

Maintenance. Many apartment complexes in Virginia Beach are infamous for lazy and rude managers and maintenance crews. Be sure to talk with potential neighbors for an honest opinion. And, as you walk through your potential apartments, check out the plumbing, the window and door locks, all the light switches, the air conditioning, the dishwasher… everything. If they can’t even get their act together for a future-renter walk through, then it will probably never get done.

Traffic. For a truly happy home, you need a place with an easy daily commute to work . The worst traffic occurs on the bridge-tunnels that head out of Virginia Beach, so if your work is located across the bay then you may want to consider actually living over there. Within the city, be wary of congestion around the Municipal Center and the main roads located around the naval bases. And, of course, the summer tourist flood will make the resort area a chore to drive around, so consider getting yourself a beach cruiser that you can bust out whenever driving or beach parking becomes impossible. If you’re lucky enough to get an apartment near Shore Drive, then bars, beaches, shopping, and food are all a short and scenic walk/bike-ride away.

Parking. As summer approaches and the plague of tourists invades your home town, a day at the beach will inevitably be lost to day of trying to find a low cost parking spot. Well, never fear. Here is a list of parking spots for Virginia Beach locals:

• 2nd Street Lot: 145 Atlantic Avenue. • Rudee Loop Lot: 104 Atlantic Avenue. • Fourth Street Lot: 306 4th Street. • 9th Street Parking Garage: 200 9th Street. • 19th Street Lots: 300-301 19th Street. • 25th Street Lot: 310 25th Street. • 31st Street Parking Garage: 209 30th Street. • Sandbridge Market Lot: 260 Sandbridge Road. • Croatan Parking Lot: 920 Vanderbilt Avenue.

Be sure to carry a drivers license with a Virginia Beach address to be able to pay local rates (usually one dollar), and check out the Municipal website for hours of operation.

Let Your Life in Paradise Begin

After finding your niche, live it. Go crabbing in Chesapeake Bay. Go kayaking with the dolphins, or adventure into the nature preserves to hang with your wildlife neighbors. Follow your ears along the boardwalk to a surprisingly vibrant and mixed music scene; or, adventure into neighborhood bars for a completely different type of wildlife. It’s time to enjoy the freedom of apartment renting in Virginia Beach.

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Virginia Beach rent trends were flat over the past month

Virginia Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Virginia Beach.
    • While Virginia Beach's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Virginia Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Virginia Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...

    View full Virginia Beach Renter Survey

    Here’s how Virginia Beach ranks on:

    A-
    Overall satisfaction
    A-
    Safety and crime rate
    B
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    B-
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    B+
    Commute time
    C+
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Virginia Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Virginia Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key findings in Virginia Beach include the following:

    • Virginia Beach gave their city an A- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Virginia Beach were social life, recreational activities, and pet-friendliness, all of which received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to Virginia Beach are public transit (C) and state and local taxes (C+).
    • Virginia Beach did relatively well compared to other cities in Virginia, including Norfolk (B), Richmond (D) and Newport News (F).
    • Virginia Beach did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Miami, FL (C+) and Sacramento, CA (C).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "The cost of living is reasonable, but there isn’t much to do. I would rather live somewhere more suburban." – Cristen C.
    • "I love that it’s a great place to raise a family, but I dislike that there is little to do at night for professional adults. I also think the home prices are too high for the area." – Shareta W.
    • "I love the great food choices, from grocery shopping to seafood restaurants. I can pick up high-end or budget food all without having to go far. But the traffic and drivers here are terrible." – Joanne B.
    • "I especially love the sight of green grass and shrubs almost year round. I also love the planned activities at Town Center and by the oceanfront." – Wilhelmina L.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Virginia Beach?
    In Virginia Beach, the median rent is $1,091 for a studio, $1,097 for a 1-bedroom, $1,320 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,843 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Virginia Beach, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Virginia Beach?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Virginia Beach include Northwest Virginia Beach, Northeast Virginia Beach, North Central, and Level Green.
    How pet-friendly is Virginia Beach?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Virginia Beach received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Virginia Beach?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Virginia Beach received a letter grade of B for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Virginia Beach?
    Virginia Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Virginia Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Virginia Beach?
    Virginia Beach renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Virginia Beach did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Virginia Beach?
    Some of the colleges located in the Virginia Beach area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Virginia Beach?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Virginia Beach from include Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Hampton, and Portsmouth.

