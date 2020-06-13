294 Apartments for rent in Virginia Beach, VA📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Virginia Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Virginia Beach neighborhoods range from touristy beach nooks and urban entertainment centers in the north to rural marshes and farmland in the south, where there’s plenty of peace and quiet for you to get some serious fishing done.
North: Northern Virginia Beach has some amazing attractions for both tourists and locals, families and singles, artists and accountants… everybody. And, it’s all within walking/biking distance. This area is the most coveted location for those who enjoy long days on the beach, all the interesting out-of-town characters found along the boardwalk, and a serious nightlife scene.
Chick’s Beach. Borough of local bars, beach views, and ocean front… minus the mass migration of summer tourists.
Resort Area. Beach bums on cruisers, bikini babes on rollerblades, tourists, fancy pants resorts, and concerts on the beach.
Great Neck. A good spot for grown-up-party-time entertainment… all within five miles of the beach.
Little Neck. Great history, great outdoors, great location just west of Great Neck.
Bayside. Awesome location right next to Chick’s Beach, but when it comes to maintenance issues, apartment complexes here are hit-or-miss.
Town Center. Eclectic, all-in-one area for dining, shopping, entertainment, and big city adventure... cleverly disguised in small-town charm.
Hilltop. Quite simply, a shopaholic’s haven.
Central : Central boroughs divide the northern urban area from the protected, rural southern area of Virginia Beach.
Lynnhaven. A local’s playground for all that is anti-tourist and great about Virginia Beach… just a stone’s throw away from the Oceana Naval Station.
Green Run. A quiet, suburban middle ground, complete with shopping centers and plenty of affordable apartments.
South: Southern Virginia Beach is a rural area full of farmland, rivers, marshes, and peaceful secluded beachfront. There are only a couple of apartment complexes and house rentals in this area, making for close-knit communities with a proud locals-only mentality.
Kempsville. Local performers, Kemps Lake wakeboarders, Mount Trashmore dog lovers, and remote marshland explorers. (Beware of the intersection at Princess Anne Rd. and Kempsville Rd., where traffic gets pretty hairy).
Princess Anne. A neighborhood where major employment attracts major traffic.
Pungo/Sandbridge. Farmers, fisherman, the Strawberry Festival, cut-your-own Christmas tree farms, pick-your-own-fruit farms, and roadside vegetable stands.
Maintenance. Many apartment complexes in Virginia Beach are infamous for lazy and rude managers and maintenance crews. Be sure to talk with potential neighbors for an honest opinion. And, as you walk through your potential apartments, check out the plumbing, the window and door locks, all the light switches, the air conditioning, the dishwasher… everything. If they can’t even get their act together for a future-renter walk through, then it will probably never get done.
Traffic. For a truly happy home, you need a place with an easy daily commute to work . The worst traffic occurs on the bridge-tunnels that head out of Virginia Beach, so if your work is located across the bay then you may want to consider actually living over there. Within the city, be wary of congestion around the Municipal Center and the main roads located around the naval bases. And, of course, the summer tourist flood will make the resort area a chore to drive around, so consider getting yourself a beach cruiser that you can bust out whenever driving or beach parking becomes impossible. If you’re lucky enough to get an apartment near Shore Drive, then bars, beaches, shopping, and food are all a short and scenic walk/bike-ride away.
Parking. As summer approaches and the plague of tourists invades your home town, a day at the beach will inevitably be lost to day of trying to find a low cost parking spot. Well, never fear. Here is a list of parking spots for Virginia Beach locals:
• 2nd Street Lot: 145 Atlantic Avenue. • Rudee Loop Lot: 104 Atlantic Avenue. • Fourth Street Lot: 306 4th Street. • 9th Street Parking Garage: 200 9th Street. • 19th Street Lots: 300-301 19th Street. • 25th Street Lot: 310 25th Street. • 31st Street Parking Garage: 209 30th Street. • Sandbridge Market Lot: 260 Sandbridge Road. • Croatan Parking Lot: 920 Vanderbilt Avenue.
Be sure to carry a drivers license with a Virginia Beach address to be able to pay local rates (usually one dollar), and check out the Municipal website for hours of operation.
After finding your niche, live it. Go crabbing in Chesapeake Bay. Go kayaking with the dolphins, or adventure into the nature preserves to hang with your wildlife neighbors. Follow your ears along the boardwalk to a surprisingly vibrant and mixed music scene; or, adventure into neighborhood bars for a completely different type of wildlife. It’s time to enjoy the freedom of apartment renting in Virginia Beach.
June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Virginia Beach Rent Report. Virginia Beach rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Virginia Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Virginia Beach rent trends were flat over the past month
Virginia Beach rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Virginia Beach stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,321 for a two-bedroom. Virginia Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Virginia Beach, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
- Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Virginia Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Virginia Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Virginia Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Virginia Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,321 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Virginia Beach.
- While Virginia Beach's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Virginia Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Virginia Beach.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Virginia Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Virginia Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apart...
Here’s how Virginia Beach ranks on:
Apartment List has released Virginia Beach’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Virginia Beach renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key findings in Virginia Beach include the following:
- Virginia Beach gave their city an A- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Virginia Beach were social life, recreational activities, and pet-friendliness, all of which received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Virginia Beach are public transit (C) and state and local taxes (C+).
- Virginia Beach did relatively well compared to other cities in Virginia, including Norfolk (B), Richmond (D) and Newport News (F).
- Virginia Beach did relatively well compared to similar cities nationwide, including Atlanta, GA (B), Miami, FL (C+) and Sacramento, CA (C).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "The cost of living is reasonable, but there isn’t much to do. I would rather live somewhere more suburban." – Cristen C.
- "I love that it’s a great place to raise a family, but I dislike that there is little to do at night for professional adults. I also think the home prices are too high for the area." – Shareta W.
- "I love the great food choices, from grocery shopping to seafood restaurants. I can pick up high-end or budget food all without having to go far. But the traffic and drivers here are terrible." – Joanne B.
- "I especially love the sight of green grass and shrubs almost year round. I also love the planned activities at Town Center and by the oceanfront." – Wilhelmina L.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.