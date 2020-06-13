/
30 Apartments for rent in Radford, VA📍
315 Clement St Apt. B
315 Clement St, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
315 Clement St Apt. B Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom Radford Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath town-home in Radford Within walking distance to RU Central Heating and Air This property does not allow pets No Smoking For rent by Broker www.
103 Monroe Street
103 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
103 Monroe Street Available 08/24/20 Pet-Friendly Radford 4 Bedoom Available in August - Radford 4 Bedroom available August 7th 2 Master suites on the main floor and 2 upstairs bedrooms along with a full bath.
313 Clement Street
313 Clement Street, Radford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Radford near RU Campus - This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home is within walking distance to RU Campus. This home has Washer and Dyer Hookups. It is heated with baseboard heat.
1160 A East Main Street
1160 E Main St, Radford, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1160 A East Main Street Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment in Radford Available Aug 1st - This Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment will have new carpet and paint installed. It sits above the shops in Historic Downtown Radford.
807 10th Street
807 10th Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
Radford Cottage, 2BR / 1 BA Available March 2020 - This 2 Bedroom 1 bath home is located in central Radford location. Private driveway with carport. It will be Available mid-March 2020. Gas Furnace Heat No Pets and No Smoking at this location.
3016 E Shire Circle
3016 Shire Cir, Fairlawn, VA
1 Bedroom
$925
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Efficiency Apartment available for Short Term Leases at 3030 Pepper's Ferry - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom efficiency Apartment available at 3030 Pepper's Ferry Home is Fully furnished with Living Room Includes Kitchenette with
5727 Rigney Drive
5727 Rigney Drive, Pulaski County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This rental in Dublin is a clean 3 BR 2 BA Brick Ranch located in a great neighborhood. Home features open kitchen with plenty of counter space, an unfinished basement with outside access, and a storage shed.
Miller Southside
1013 Draper Road - House
1013 Draper Road, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
3257 sqft
1013 Draper Road - House Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Downtown Blacksburg - A sturdy, loved, and renovated home for those looking to nestle in the neighborhoods local to a shopping center and downtown Blacksburg.
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW
335 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
335 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW
325 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
325 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW
315 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
315 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW
345 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
345 Twisted Oak Drive NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! - Oak Tree Townhome- 4 Bedrooms; 4 Baths- Brand New! The Hamilton Floorplan,Unit features Luxury Plank Flooring throughout, Granite countertops,
1350 Providence Blvd NW
1350 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1350 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
1360 Providence Blvd NW
1360 Providence Boulevard, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
1360 Providence Blvd NW Available 08/01/20 Oak Tree Townhome - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New! - The Chelsea - 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Brand New Townhouse. Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath. Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
30 Siena Drive
30 Siena Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2161 sqft
30 Siena Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Christiansburg- Available in July 2020 - This absolutely stunning newly constructed 4BR/2.
250 Huff Heritage Lane
250 Huff Heritage Lane, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
250 Huff Heritage Lane Available 08/01/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Sunroom, Garage - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.
Downtown Blacksburg
401 South Main St Unit 301
401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1458 sqft
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck.
Downtown Blacksburg
316 Clay Street Southwest
316 Clay Street, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2000 sqft
This gorgous historic home is located right in downtown Blacksburg. It is within walking distance to VA Tech's campus, Lane Stadium, Cassell Coliseum and downtown restaurants.
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
Northside Park
213 Pine Drive
213 Pine Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2680 sqft
Wonderful Blacksburg Home Available Now! - This spacious 4 Bed; 2.5 Bath home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot with a detached garage. Virtual tour available now: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WtAgAEr1nj9 No Cats Allowed (RLNE5778761)
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
Shenandoah
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1484 sqft
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area.
230 Twig Street
230 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
230 Twig Street Available 07/15/20 3 Bed/ 3.5 Bath Townhome - The Chelsea- This desirable two story unit comes fully equipped with 3 bedrooms, 3.
475 Pin Oak Drive
475 Pin Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1920 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome Available for Immediate Move In! - The Hamilton- This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, and four bedrooms all with an attached bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Radford rentals listed on Apartment List is $980.
Some of the colleges located in the Radford area include Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Radford from include Roanoke, Salem, Daleville, Cave Spring, and Vinton.