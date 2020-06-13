Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM

440 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
52 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Springfield Gardens
6116 Cumberland Ave, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near great local shopping, including the Springfield Mall, Target and Macy's. All units feature garbage disposal, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to on-site laundry, courtyard and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Chelsea Square Apartments
5734 Backlick Rd, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1230 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to the Springfield-Franconia Metro Station. All units feature dishwashers, and the luxury complex offers on-site laundry, pool, playground and 24-hour maintenance services.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6356 DEMME PL
6356 Demme Place, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Welcome to 6356 Demme Place, a gorgeously remodeled townhome backing to woods in sought-after Greenwood. You can walk to Metro in 10 minutes along a lit path, or take the community provided shuttle during rush hours.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6305 WILLOWFIELD WAY
6305 Willowfield Way, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
3210 sqft
Outstanding Kendall colonial home located in the Highgrove Estates.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6534 MILVA LANE
6534 Milva Lane, Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1446 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6534 MILVA LANE in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6569 FORSYTHIA STREET
6569 Forsythia Street, Springfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2950 sqft
This home is spectacular! You will be in love with the moment you walk inside! Stunning Charleston Collection Home just hit the market in Springfield!!! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and 2900 sq. ft of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5805 FLANDERS STREET
5805 Flanders Street, Springfield, VA
7 Bedrooms
$3,800
3900 sqft
Brick front colonial built in 2006. Beautiful sun light filled 5BR, 4BA w/ all the bells & whistles. Over 3900 SQFT. Features newer carpet in all bedrooms, granite counter, SS.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6128 BRANDON AVE #220
6128 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA
Studio
$29,722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6128 BRANDON AVE #220 in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6739 BOSTWICK DRIVE
6739 Bostwick Drive, Springfield, VA
8 Bedrooms
$4,200
3535 sqft
Rent-to-own, lease-option, lease-purchase, owner-financing considered with option / purchase period no later than 2 years out. No assignable contracts. One-of-a-kind huge 8-BR/4.5-BA multi-generational home massively remodelled in 2005.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6081 DEER RIDGE TRAIL
6081 Deer Ridge Trail, Springfield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
4073 sqft
Large (approx 650 sq. ft) One-Bedroom apartment in walk-out basement of single family home in quiet subdivision off Franconia Road; FURNISHED; Wall-to-Wall Carpet throughout (except kitchen and bath); Separate Entrance. Alarm System.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
7308 STERLING GROVE DRIVE
7308 Sterling Grove Drive, Springfield, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2252 sqft
Welcome Home to 7308 Sterling Grove Drive. This beautifully updated Single Family home is nestled on a quite cul-de-sac in the coveted Bonniemill Acres community. The Vicksburg model features 5 Bedrooms, 1 Bonus Room, 3.

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
7094 SPRING GARDEN DRIVE
7094 Spring Garden Drive, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
898 sqft
Completely Updated last year 2BR condo such an excellent location. Close to 395, 95, 495.Close to Franconia Metro station & Springfield Town Center. Direct bus to Metro Station. Walk to restrurants and grocesary stores. Show before it is gone.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7412 HOGARTH ST
7412 Hogarth Street, North Springfield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious and updated ONE LEVEL living! One stoplight to 495 HOT lanes via Braddock Road. Multiple shopping, restaurant and dining options nearby. Bright open floorplan with hardwoods. Family Room addition expands living space. Level lot with deck.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6027 CURTIER DRIVE
6027 Curtier Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1095 sqft
Gorgeous condo in the heart of Kingstowne. It's so close to everything in a very walkable neighborhood. Nearby is shopping, restaurants and trails and it's just minutes to two metros - Springfield and Van Dorn.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6637 DEER GAP COURT
6637 Deer Gap Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
6637 Deer Gap Court, Alexandria, VA 22310Wonderful updated end unit TH in Great location. Renovated Kit & 2 full baths. 3 good size bedrooms. MBR has sitting room/office space Main lvl ~ bath, HW Floors, fireplace, Great community with all amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6484 SHARON KAY COURT
6484 Sharon Kay Court, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1862 sqft
Welcome to 6484 Sharon Kay Ct, Alexandria. Welcome Home. Location, Location*You must see this gorgeous all brick townhouse in Potters Glen It offers on the upper level 3/finished levels 3/bedrooms 2/full baths and two half baths.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5712 CALLCOTT WAY
5712 Callcott Way, Lincolnia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
Enjoy this lovely and well maintained home that offers two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half bathroom. Open and bright, this home is located near I-395 with a free shuttle to Van Dorn Metro.
City GuideSpringfield
The waves ring out their crashing refrain / They know not why they sing / I have seen the mermaids singing each to each / I do not think they will sing to me." (- Saintly Rows, "The Potomac")

Located in Northern Virginia, Springfield is just a short 10-mile drive up the highway from the historic Potomac River. A suburb of Washington, D.C., Springfield's population hovers just above 30,000 humans, and unfortunately, no mermaids. At least, none have been reported as of yet. The proximity to the capital makes the greater Springfield area much busier.

Having trouble with Craigslist Springfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding a Rental in Springfield

Cover all the bases when it comes to preparing your rental profile. Have on hand a nice stack of pay stubs or bank statements, and get those glowing references ready. Don't expect to find that perfect rental right off. The market is highly competitive, so be prepared for a process of scouting, visiting, and applying. Rinse and repeat.

Let a good deal get away. There are limited vacancies, so if you find your perfect piece of heaven, get out your checkbook and take care of business. Heaven is worth it, right?

Consider using a real estate professional or apartment locator service. It's a jungle out there, and you need all the help you can get.

What's In a Neighborhood?

The city of Springfield is suburban, serving greater Washington-area commuters. But while there's an overall character to the place, you'll find a lot of interesting diversity within its various neighborhoods.

Pohick Hills: Located in the south of Springfield, this area includes the streets in and around Middle Run Stream Valley Park. If you're looking to buy and you want to set yourself up in one of the most stable a neighborhoods in Virginia, you've come to the right place.

Fair Vernon / Beverly Forest: Bordering Fort Belvoir and features easy access to I-95, the residences tend to be small and established, and there are a good number of available home rentals.

Sydenstricker Road / Old Keene Mill Road: The kind of place to walk your dog--or have your dog walk you around--and enjoy the blossoming cherry trees.

Carleigh Parkway / Forrester Boulevard: Enjoy all the recreational benefits of the 493-acre Lake Accotink Park. If you're looking for a reasonably priced apartment or duplex for rent, this is a great place to start.

Rolling Road / Hillside Road: This area is under high demand, with it's own Whole Foods!

Getting to Work

If you're living in Springfield, there's a good chance that you'll need to head into the D.C. area on a regular basis. The majority of residents drive. Beep beep!

Save yourself some headaches and consider mass transit. There's local rail and bus service available right in Springfield to all major metro destinations.

When You're Not Working

National Landmarks

The White House, Lincoln Memorial, National Mall, Capitol Hill, Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian. Enough said.

The Arts 

D.C. is the home for the National Symphony Orchestra and the site of Ford's Theatre. You can catch a world-class indie performance at the Black Cat, or enjoy performances on the U Street Corridor. Check out the modern art at the Phillips Collection and see if you can figure out what that blue fuzzy thing is supposed to be.

Modern Gladiators

There's little that tops the excitement of watching grown men pulp one another for fun and glory. The Redskins, Wizards, Nationals, and Capitals represent the area in the major pro sports. If you're into soccer, D.C. United plays at RFK Stadium and has brought home 12 major trophies. Whatever soccer is.

Closer to Home 

Springfield has some attractions of its very own, too. Take a ride on a pedal boat in Lake Acotink, hit some fuzzy yellow balls at the Springfield Swimming & Racquet Club, and learn about frogs at the quaint Hidden Pond Nature Center. If you fancy fresh knickers and shoes, get ready for the opening in 2014 of the completely redesigned Springfield Town Center.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Springfield?
The average rent price for Springfield rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,290.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Springfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Springfield area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Springfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Springfield from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

