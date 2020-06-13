440 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA📍
Located in Northern Virginia, Springfield is just a short 10-mile drive up the highway from the historic Potomac River. A suburb of Washington, D.C., Springfield's population hovers just above 30,000 humans, and unfortunately, no mermaids. At least, none have been reported as of yet. The proximity to the capital makes the greater Springfield area much busier.
Cover all the bases when it comes to preparing your rental profile. Have on hand a nice stack of pay stubs or bank statements, and get those glowing references ready. Don't expect to find that perfect rental right off. The market is highly competitive, so be prepared for a process of scouting, visiting, and applying. Rinse and repeat.
Let a good deal get away. There are limited vacancies, so if you find your perfect piece of heaven, get out your checkbook and take care of business. Heaven is worth it, right?
Consider using a real estate professional or apartment locator service. It's a jungle out there, and you need all the help you can get.
The city of Springfield is suburban, serving greater Washington-area commuters. But while there's an overall character to the place, you'll find a lot of interesting diversity within its various neighborhoods.
Pohick Hills: Located in the south of Springfield, this area includes the streets in and around Middle Run Stream Valley Park. If you're looking to buy and you want to set yourself up in one of the most stable a neighborhoods in Virginia, you've come to the right place.
Fair Vernon / Beverly Forest: Bordering Fort Belvoir and features easy access to I-95, the residences tend to be small and established, and there are a good number of available home rentals.
Sydenstricker Road / Old Keene Mill Road: The kind of place to walk your dog--or have your dog walk you around--and enjoy the blossoming cherry trees.
Carleigh Parkway / Forrester Boulevard: Enjoy all the recreational benefits of the 493-acre Lake Accotink Park. If you're looking for a reasonably priced apartment or duplex for rent, this is a great place to start.
Rolling Road / Hillside Road: This area is under high demand, with it's own Whole Foods!
If you're living in Springfield, there's a good chance that you'll need to head into the D.C. area on a regular basis. The majority of residents drive. Beep beep!
Save yourself some headaches and consider mass transit. There's local rail and bus service available right in Springfield to all major metro destinations.
National Landmarks
The White House, Lincoln Memorial, National Mall, Capitol Hill, Washington Monument, and the Smithsonian. Enough said.
The Arts
D.C. is the home for the National Symphony Orchestra and the site of Ford's Theatre. You can catch a world-class indie performance at the Black Cat, or enjoy performances on the U Street Corridor. Check out the modern art at the Phillips Collection and see if you can figure out what that blue fuzzy thing is supposed to be.
Modern Gladiators
There's little that tops the excitement of watching grown men pulp one another for fun and glory. The Redskins, Wizards, Nationals, and Capitals represent the area in the major pro sports. If you're into soccer, D.C. United plays at RFK Stadium and has brought home 12 major trophies. Whatever soccer is.
Closer to Home
Springfield has some attractions of its very own, too. Take a ride on a pedal boat in Lake Acotink, hit some fuzzy yellow balls at the Springfield Swimming & Racquet Club, and learn about frogs at the quaint Hidden Pond Nature Center. If you fancy fresh knickers and shoes, get ready for the opening in 2014 of the completely redesigned Springfield Town Center.