440 Apartments for rent in Springfield, VA

What's In a Neighborhood?

The city of Springfield is suburban, serving greater Washington-area commuters. But while there's an overall character to the place, you'll find a lot of interesting diversity within its various neighborhoods.

Pohick Hills: Located in the south of Springfield, this area includes the streets in and around Middle Run Stream Valley Park. If you're looking to buy and you want to set yourself up in one of the most stable a neighborhoods in Virginia, you've come to the right place.

Fair Vernon / Beverly Forest: Bordering Fort Belvoir and features easy access to I-95, the residences tend to be small and established, and there are a good number of available home rentals.

Sydenstricker Road / Old Keene Mill Road: The kind of place to walk your dog--or have your dog walk you around--and enjoy the blossoming cherry trees.

Carleigh Parkway / Forrester Boulevard: Enjoy all the recreational benefits of the 493-acre Lake Accotink Park. If you're looking for a reasonably priced apartment or duplex for rent, this is a great place to start.

Rolling Road / Hillside Road: This area is under high demand, with it's own Whole Foods!