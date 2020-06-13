108 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA

Moving to Poquoson

Know the Area

The peninsula is surrounded by the Black River and the OldPoquosonRiver (Wythe Creek) on its south, Chesapeake Bay, to the east, and the PoquosonRiver, on the north side of town. Boundaries are shared with NorthamptonCounty and the City of Hampton. Also, the city is a wetlands area, given that it contains 79 square miles, with only 15 of those miles consisting of land and the rest of the area made up of water.

Weather

The last time it was really hot was in 1980, when the mercury climbed to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. During the 80's the lowest temperature on record was notated too. In 1985, the temperature plunged to minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit in winter of that year.

Preparing Your Apartment Hunt

So, living in Poquoson is, for the most part, temperate as far as the weather is concerned, unless, of course, a hurricane rolls into town as it did in 2011. However, Poquoson is situated geographically so many of the major storms typically avoid the area and opt for another location on which to land.

That's good to know if you are looking for a Poquoson apartment rental, all utilities paid, or one bedroom apartments for rent on the peninsula. Poquoson also features pet friendly apartments as well as rental homes that are defined by single-family residences.

Area apartments feature high-speed (versus low-speed) Internet access and are cable-ready, so you can rest assured that you will be electronically equipped. For a change of pace, walking trails and paths offer a nice leisurely escape. At one of the communities, the floor plans are designated by such area bird names as "Kestrel" and "Peregrine" - perhaps a way to draw the interest of birders in the community.

Most of the apartments and dwellings that are available for rent come with such standard features as a frost-free refrigerator (no vintage models in most complexes), central air conditioning and gas heating (always nice have in the summer and winter times), a balcony or patio (lending to a resort-type atmosphere), private entrances (for safety and security), and, in some, homes - room for pets up to 200 pounds. So, while you can't stable a larger animal, such as a pony, you certainly can include a dog, such as a St. Bernard of Great Dane, in your household in some apartment communities.

The most expensive places to live in Poquoson include the CityCenter, the area of PoquosonShores and York Haven Anchorage, and Little Florida Road and Poquoson Avenue.