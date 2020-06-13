Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA

Central Poquoson
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Poquoson
3 Units Available
Wythe Creek Apartments
547 Wythe Creek Rd, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
850 sqft
Located in quaint Poquoson, Virginia, Wythe Creek Apartments offer you the exclusive small town charm you’re looking for while being a stone’s throw away from big city conveniences.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
955 Poquoson Ave
955 Poquoson Avenue, Poquoson, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
996 sqft
955 Poquoson Avenue - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family , 1 Story Charming single family home, located in the heart of Poquoson. Carpet and vinyl flooring throughout. Kitchen with Electric Range cook top and Refrigerator. Central Heating and Air.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Western Poquoson
1 Unit Available
8 Wornom Farm Road
8 Wornom Farm Road, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2756 sqft
Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in much sought after Poquoson. Bathed in natural light, this home features open floor plan kitchen and great room. Formal dining and living rooms are perfect for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
200 Fountains Lane
200 Fountains Ln, Poquoson, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fountains of Poquoson offer luxurious apartment living in Poquoson. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit faces the city side of Poquoson and offers over 1200 square feet of living space.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Central Poquoson
1 Unit Available
76 Charles Parish Drive
76 Charles Parish Drive, Poquoson, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1548 sqft
Spacious 3BR, 2.5BA townhome with large bay window in living room, family room with fireplace, dormer windows in master bedroom, attached storage shed and patio area in fenced backyard out back.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Western Poquoson
1 Unit Available
242 Hunts Neck
242 Hunts Neck Road, Poquoson, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great home in popular city of Poquoson. Minutes from LAFB & NASA. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large yard and big screened porch for entertaining. Pet considered with owner approval & additional fees.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
The Courts at Yorkshire Downs
101 Little Bay Ave, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$955
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-64, some of these recently-renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom units feature upgraded kitchens. Residents share jogging trails, tennis and basketball courts, pool and fitness center, as well as a playground and dog park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Farmington
18 Units Available
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,263
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
1175 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Pines of York
3100 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$970
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1336 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Four Seasons
102 Indian Summer Drive, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$889
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1270 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Get the best of both worlds at the Four Seasons Apartment Homes. Life is peaceful within the quiet, wooded landscape of the Four Seasons, yet just minutes away you can find everything the Peninsula has to offer.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Hampton Center
6001 Terrell Lane, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
These luxurious apartment communities include modern amenities, such as new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposals, and plush carpets. The units are pet-friendly and located on Terrell Lane.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Hampton Roads Center
20 Units Available
Luna Pointe
102 Sunrise Cv, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$905
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1034 sqft
Luxury units featuring laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community offers residents amenities like tennis court, pool and parking. Situated conveniently in Hampton, VA near nightlife spots like Charm'd and close to Langley Air Force Base.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Coliseum Central
19 Units Available
Trail Creek
2 Abbott Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1526 sqft
We offer virtual tours! Newly Renovated!!!! Trail Creek Townhomes - Leasing One, Two and Three Bedroom Townhomes in Hampton, VA
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Buckroe Beach
7 Units Available
Avalon Townhomes
2109 Newton Rd, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Avalon Townhomes offers two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes in a charming, secluded Hampton, VA community. Our renovated, two-story floor plans and thoughtful amenities enhance your way of living.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Willow Oaks
6 Units Available
Hampton Community Townhomes
2002 Seldendale Dr, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Community Townhomes in Hampton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
Coliseum Central
25 Units Available
Marcella at Town Center
101 Benevita Pl, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1512 sqft
Short drive to I-64, Hampton Professional Park, and shopping at Coliseum Crossing. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym. Pool, garage, fire pit, grill area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and steel appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
41 Units Available
Commonwealth at York
100 Legacy Way, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,224
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1444 sqft
In-unit laundry. Fireplace, stainless steel appliance and extra storage space. Private balcony or patio. Pet-friendly building with on-site dog park. Swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Hampton Roads Center
117 Units Available
Lumen Hampton
2110 North Campus Parkway, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,130
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1083 sqft
Live your best life at Hampton’s premier new luxury apartment community positioned in the heart of it all! Enjoy unique floor plan layouts and thoughtful interior touches.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Coliseum Central
44 Units Available
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
9 Units Available
Grafton Station Apartments
100 Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, VA
1 Bedroom
$869
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1350 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Hampton Roads Center
14 Units Available
The Samuel
2 Tradewinds Quay, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Luxurious apartment complex with a 24-hour cardio/strength training center and sparkling pool. Located close to Hampton Coliseum & Convention Center and only 15 minutes to Buckroe Beach. Spacious apartments with W/D.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Coliseum Central
10 Units Available
Signature Place
101 Signature Way, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center is only minutes from this property. Residents enjoy yoga and fitness studios, concierge service and garage parking. Recently renovated units include walk-in closets, fireplace and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Coliseum Central
17 Units Available
The Chapman at Peninsula Town Center
670 Downey Green St, Hampton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1103 sqft
In the heart of Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center, The Chapman is just strolling distance to all the things that you love best. Enjoy the culinary arts at the many Town Center eateries. Catch an outdoor performance at a Town Center event.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Buckroe Beach
4 Units Available
Buckroe Pointe
17 Ranalet Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1044 sqft
Renovated townhomes with fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Pet friendly. Property has a playground, fitness room and business center. On the HRT bus line. By Salt Ponds Marina Resort.

Median Rent in Poquoson

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Poquoson is $993, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,195.
Studio
$988
1 Bed
$993
2 Beds
$1,195
3+ Beds
$1,669
City GuidePoquoson
A sister city to Le Bar-sur-Loup in France, Poquoson, Virginia's "relative" status is curious. Le Bar, which is a commune (similar to a parish in the UK), is located in the region of the Provence-Alpes-Cte d'Azur in the southeast. The "Loup" that is attached to the town's name references the river that runs directly through the area. One of the "creepy" carvings in town is located in the back of the Church of Saint-Jacques-le-Majeur. The 15th century rendering represents the dance macabre, or...

Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet?

Moving to Poquoson

Know the Area

The peninsula is surrounded by the Black River and the OldPoquosonRiver (Wythe Creek) on its south, Chesapeake Bay, to the east, and the PoquosonRiver, on the north side of town. Boundaries are shared with NorthamptonCounty and the City of Hampton. Also, the city is a wetlands area, given that it contains 79 square miles, with only 15 of those miles consisting of land and the rest of the area made up of water.

Weather

The last time it was really hot was in 1980, when the mercury climbed to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. During the 80's the lowest temperature on record was notated too. In 1985, the temperature plunged to minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit in winter of that year.

Preparing Your Apartment Hunt

So, living in Poquoson is, for the most part, temperate as far as the weather is concerned, unless, of course, a hurricane rolls into town as it did in 2011. However, Poquoson is situated geographically so many of the major storms typically avoid the area and opt for another location on which to land.

That's good to know if you are looking for a Poquoson apartment rental, all utilities paid, or one bedroom apartments for rent on the peninsula. Poquoson also features pet friendly apartments as well as rental homes that are defined by single-family residences.

Area apartments feature high-speed (versus low-speed) Internet access and are cable-ready, so you can rest assured that you will be electronically equipped. For a change of pace, walking trails and paths offer a nice leisurely escape. At one of the communities, the floor plans are designated by such area bird names as "Kestrel" and "Peregrine" - perhaps a way to draw the interest of birders in the community.

Most of the apartments and dwellings that are available for rent come with such standard features as a frost-free refrigerator (no vintage models in most complexes), central air conditioning and gas heating (always nice have in the summer and winter times), a balcony or patio (lending to a resort-type atmosphere), private entrances (for safety and security), and, in some, homes - room for pets up to 200 pounds. So, while you can't stable a larger animal, such as a pony, you certainly can include a dog, such as a St. Bernard of Great Dane, in your household in some apartment communities.

The most expensive places to live in Poquoson include the CityCenter, the area of PoquosonShores and York Haven Anchorage, and Little Florida Road and Poquoson Avenue.

Living it Up in Poquoson

Close to Nature

Because Poquoson's climate is Mediterranean-like in nature, residents enjoy boating and fishing year-round. Summers are characterized as hot and humid, with the evenings mild and cool. Residents enjoy a yearly median temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit.

Harbor views are beautiful from such areas as the Poquoson Marina, the old Whitehorse Cove public boat ramp, and the Poquoson Marina. That doesn't mean the water views are eyesores at other points in the city. The aforementioned spots just seem to appear in more digital photos online.

Volunteer Opportunities

The "Keep Poquoson Beautiful" projects featured by the city keep such places as Amory's Wharf, Oxford Run Trail and Messick Point in tip-top shape. So if you want to add some paint, clear away brush, or show off your green thumb, you can find an outlet by becoming a volunteer.

Shopping

You won't find any shortage of big box retailers in Poquoson, with the major stores being Target, the WalmartSupercenter, and K-mart. Residents can take advantage of special sales at Dillard's and Macy's as well.

Restaurants

Popular and diverse eateries in the area include the Yukihana Japanese Steak House, Heaven Pizza and Tap House, and the BreadGarden. For French cuisine, stop on by Le Yaca Francais, which features marquise au chocolat, a rich and delectable truffle cake made with _crme anglaise _sauce, and _le gteau au citron et framboises _- a delicately light lemony mousse, which features fresh raspberries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Poquoson?
In Poquoson, the median rent is $988 for a studio, $993 for a 1-bedroom, $1,195 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,669 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Poquoson, check out our monthly Poquoson Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Poquoson?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Poquoson include Central Poquoson.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Poquoson?
Some of the colleges located in the Poquoson area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Poquoson?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Poquoson from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Hampton.

