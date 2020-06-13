108 Apartments for rent in Poquoson, VA📍
Located in the Commonwealth of Virginia and founded in 1631, Poquoson is an independent municipality. According to the 2010 census, the town was home to approximately 12,000 residents. That number includes people residing in the surrounding county of York as well. Situated on the VirginiaPeninsula, Poquoson is also known as "BullIsland" - and that's no bull. Neither is the fact that the derivation of the name "Poquoson" is Native American, or, specifically, Algonquin, in origin. The area has retained the name since the 17th century - way before the area was fully colonized by the English. The name, when translated, means a flat, boring, marshy land - a place in early times that was covered in water during the winter and bone dry in the summertime. Thinking of moving there yet?
Know the Area
The peninsula is surrounded by the Black River and the OldPoquosonRiver (Wythe Creek) on its south, Chesapeake Bay, to the east, and the PoquosonRiver, on the north side of town. Boundaries are shared with NorthamptonCounty and the City of Hampton. Also, the city is a wetlands area, given that it contains 79 square miles, with only 15 of those miles consisting of land and the rest of the area made up of water.
Weather
The last time it was really hot was in 1980, when the mercury climbed to 105 degrees Fahrenheit. During the 80's the lowest temperature on record was notated too. In 1985, the temperature plunged to minus 3 degrees Fahrenheit in winter of that year.
Preparing Your Apartment Hunt
So, living in Poquoson is, for the most part, temperate as far as the weather is concerned, unless, of course, a hurricane rolls into town as it did in 2011. However, Poquoson is situated geographically so many of the major storms typically avoid the area and opt for another location on which to land.
That's good to know if you are looking for a Poquoson apartment rental, all utilities paid, or one bedroom apartments for rent on the peninsula. Poquoson also features pet friendly apartments as well as rental homes that are defined by single-family residences.
Area apartments feature high-speed (versus low-speed) Internet access and are cable-ready, so you can rest assured that you will be electronically equipped. For a change of pace, walking trails and paths offer a nice leisurely escape. At one of the communities, the floor plans are designated by such area bird names as "Kestrel" and "Peregrine" - perhaps a way to draw the interest of birders in the community.
Most of the apartments and dwellings that are available for rent come with such standard features as a frost-free refrigerator (no vintage models in most complexes), central air conditioning and gas heating (always nice have in the summer and winter times), a balcony or patio (lending to a resort-type atmosphere), private entrances (for safety and security), and, in some, homes - room for pets up to 200 pounds. So, while you can't stable a larger animal, such as a pony, you certainly can include a dog, such as a St. Bernard of Great Dane, in your household in some apartment communities.
The most expensive places to live in Poquoson include the CityCenter, the area of PoquosonShores and York Haven Anchorage, and Little Florida Road and Poquoson Avenue.
Close to Nature
Because Poquoson's climate is Mediterranean-like in nature, residents enjoy boating and fishing year-round. Summers are characterized as hot and humid, with the evenings mild and cool. Residents enjoy a yearly median temperature of 60 degrees Fahrenheit.
Harbor views are beautiful from such areas as the Poquoson Marina, the old Whitehorse Cove public boat ramp, and the Poquoson Marina. That doesn't mean the water views are eyesores at other points in the city. The aforementioned spots just seem to appear in more digital photos online.
Volunteer Opportunities
The "Keep Poquoson Beautiful" projects featured by the city keep such places as Amory's Wharf, Oxford Run Trail and Messick Point in tip-top shape. So if you want to add some paint, clear away brush, or show off your green thumb, you can find an outlet by becoming a volunteer.
Shopping
You won't find any shortage of big box retailers in Poquoson, with the major stores being Target, the WalmartSupercenter, and K-mart. Residents can take advantage of special sales at Dillard's and Macy's as well.
Restaurants
Popular and diverse eateries in the area include the Yukihana Japanese Steak House, Heaven Pizza and Tap House, and the BreadGarden. For French cuisine, stop on by Le Yaca Francais, which features marquise au chocolat, a rich and delectable truffle cake made with _crme anglaise _sauce, and _le gteau au citron et framboises _- a delicately light lemony mousse, which features fresh raspberries.