Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage package receiving sauna coffee bar game room green community pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal

1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row Apartments in Arlington, VA is located in the middle of Arlington's most exceptional neighborhoods. Walk to great boutiques and dining on Pentagon Row or visit the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City with its wide variety of retailers. Take a quick trip up the road or ride the Metro to Washington, DC. 1401 Joyce is just seconds from great restaurants in Crystal City, minutes from Old Town Alexandria, and a quick Metro ride to Reagan National Airport. There's even a Capital Bikeshare station located just a block away. Location is everything and 1401 Joyce is right where you want to be!