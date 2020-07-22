/
prince edward county
2 Apartments for rent in Prince Edward County, VA📍
The Greens at Sunchase
501 Sunchase Blvd, Farmville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1387 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Greens at Sunchase in Farmville. View photos, descriptions and more!
608 Oak Street
608 Oak Street, Farmville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1 sqft
4 bedroom home set up for students. Like new appliances include washer, dryer, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator. The property is furnished and all utilities are included in monthly rent.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Prince Edward County start at $1,000/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Prince Edward County area include Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University, University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Liberty University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richmond, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Short Pump, and Bon Air have apartments for rent.