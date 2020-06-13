122 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

Apartment List
Edgefield
Pepperwood Townhomes
1 Unit Available
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! At Pepperwood Townhomes, you’ll enjoy the comforts of beautiful townhomes featuring fireplaces and patios. Select from our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans.
Prentis Park
34 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
$
Hodges Manor
6 Units Available
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Churchland West
5 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
11 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$980
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.

1 Unit Available
5636 Darby Close
5636 Darby Close, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Churchland - This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse has had some recent updates and is move in ready. The kitchen is open to the dining room area has new cabinets and appliances.

Cavalier Manor
1 Unit Available
1541 Darren Circle
1541 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Charletowne Condominiums - Great location! (RLNE4846391)

Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
340 Court Street
340 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3455 sqft
Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage.

Bishops Green
1 Unit Available
5920 Hampshire Green
5920 Hampshire Green Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2411 sqft
Bishops Green - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Churchland school district. Newly renovated downstairs, freshly painted, new flooring throughout downstairs. Open floor plan, large fenced back yard, 12x20 shed, two car attached garage.

Merrifields
1 Unit Available
4117 Tarnywood Drive
4117 Tarnywood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
4117 Tarnywood Drive Available 08/10/20 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME - 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM. PET CONSIDERED W/OWNER APPROVAL & PET DEPOSIT. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. EAT IN KITCHEN.

Edgefield
1 Unit Available
5652 Picadilly Lane
5652 Picadilly Lane, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
5652 Picadilly Lane Available 07/01/20 ****SPACIOUS 2 Bed 2 FULL Bath convenient to shopping! Don't miss this one! - Spacious townhouse convenient to shopping with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Available Today! Contains approx. 1,500 sqft.

Cavalier Manor
1 Unit Available
1560 Darren Circle
1560 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Char - Charlestowne Condominiums (RLNE5834262)

1 Unit Available
709 Lanier Crescent
709 Lanier Crescent, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
709 Lanier Crescent Available 07/01/20 709 Lanier Cresent Nice 3 bedroom 1/2 bath newly renovated - Nicely rehabbed 3 bedroom with bonus room plus 1 1/2 baths. New kitchen appliances granite counter tops and floor.

1 Unit Available
122 Shea Street
122 Shea Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
909 sqft
Shea Farms - Beautiful 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Fresh paint throughout the home. Built in surround sound, Deck off the side of the home. Spacious back yard that's perfect for entertaining. Storage shed with lots of space.

Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
419 North St
419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2050 sqft
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don?t have to maintain it.

Westhaven Park
1 Unit Available
3608 Turnpike Rd
3608 Turnpike Road, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This is a Large Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in the Westhaven neighborhood of Portsmouth. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.

1 Unit Available
4015 Greenway Ct W
4015 Greenway Court West, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4015 Greenway Ct W in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
13 Fairview Circle South
13 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2108 sqft
This home stands out! You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2-1/2 bathrooms in Fairview Heights! This home offers over 2,100 square feet of living space.

1 Unit Available
349 Goldenstar Lane
349 Goldenstar Ln, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Great location! Convenient to interstates and central to military bases. Rent includes pool, clubhouse, gym, cable and trash pick up.

1 Unit Available
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue
27 Appomattox Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
988 sqft
NICE HOME LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN, FRONT PORCH, SUN ROOM INTHE BACK, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, CONVENIENT TO GOLF COURSE AND TIDEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLUS SHOPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 Unit Available
3818 Kingman Avenue
3818 Kingman Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Such a charming well maintained cape cod. 4 Bedrooms, two upstairs, two downstairs & 2 full bathrooms both remodeled, Large walk-in closet. Newly upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, designated laundry room.

June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Portsmouth rents increased over the past month

Portsmouth rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $790 for a one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $950 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Portsmouth.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Portsmouth?
    In Portsmouth, the median rent is $785 for a studio, $789 for a 1-bedroom, $950 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,326 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Portsmouth, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Portsmouth?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Portsmouth include Edgefield.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Portsmouth?
    Some of the colleges located in the Portsmouth area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Portsmouth?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portsmouth from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, and Hampton.

