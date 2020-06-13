639 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA

Moving to Annandale

The good news is, Annandale is the sort of place that welcomes new faces, so there aren't any major hoops or hurdles to get through if you’re planning to relocate. Its the kind of place where well, lets be honest, you can expect people at the grocery store to recognize you, and maybe even call you by name, which is rather nice in this day and age. It’s also the kind of place where people may wave when you walk past their yard, even if they don't know you. If you’re a big city type, don't let this behavior alarm you; it’s simply small-town Southern hospitality, which actually does still exist outside of period films.

In spite of this uber-friendly vibe, you'll still need to be professional in your dealings, so make sure to get together all of the info you'll need to rent your apartment. This includes bank statements, employment records and references and, if you're relocating because of a new job, make sure to bring a letter from your new employer as proof of your employment. To avoid headaches, it helps to keep all this annoying but necessary stuff in a notebook so that you can bring it out right away when you need it which you will. Once you’ve gotten organized, its time to go apartment hunting.

Annandale has a great selection of apartments, but be prepared for sticker shock. If you’re scratching your head over the seemingly-inflated rent prices, then remember that Annandale is only 13 miles from Washington, DC, where rents are, frankly, through the roof. While you’re still reeling from these prices, just remember that, by driving an extra 24 minutes away from downtown Washington, you’re potentially saving hundreds of dollars every month.