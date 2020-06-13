Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM

639 Apartments for rent in Annandale, VA

1 of 20

$
17 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,444
742 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1118 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,308
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1177 sqft
Close proximity to I-395 and I-49. Upgraded units feature maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor living includes community garden, pool, sundeck, courtyard and BBQ/grill. 24 hour gym and coffee bar.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7702 LAFAYETTE FOREST DR #21
7702 Lafayette Forest Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1130 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale - Beautiful Bright Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In The Heart Of Annandale With Lots Of Natural Sunlight.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7159 PENNYS TOWN COURT
7159 Pennys Town Ct, Annandale, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2510 sqft
Amazing location in the heart of Annandale. Easy access to 395, 495, and the Metro. Large spacious layout, open kitchen, with a first floor in-law suite. Ready to move in today.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4211 AMERICANA DRIVE
4211 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
740 sqft
Great location inside the Beltway. Close to 495, rush hour commuter bus to and from Pentagon. Parking permits, visitor passes, and pool pass. Short distance to the pool. Tenant pays electric only. Great Location! UNIT# 202 *** 1BR + DEN!.....

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4408 ISLAND PLACE
4408 Island Place, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in sought after neighborhood. Freshly painted, new carpet, new granite counters in the kitchen, new flooring in the kitchen, new closet doors. The unit has a large living/dining area and a nice balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4907 AMERICANA DRIVE
4907 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
624 sqft
Perfect location inside the beltway , This one bedroom , one bathroom condo has an open and bright layout. Spacious living room and dining room area, large bedroom and plenty of closet.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4420 BRIARWOOD COURT N
4420 Briarwood Court North, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1132 sqft
Location! Location! Beautifully Condo, Move in Ready,Located on the 2nd Level. Each Condo has a concrete barrier which makes these condos sound proof. Each level has it's own laundry room on same level.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7440 FOUNTAIN HEAD DRIVE
7440 Fountain Head Drive, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1504 sqft
Inside the beltway, closer to several commuter routes! 3 Bdrm 2.5 B. All new windows! New SS appliances! Newly freshened and renovated! Community pool and front yard maintenance! Assigned parking (1). Turn-key ready to move in!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7491 LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE
7491 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
788 sqft
Gorgeous Condo 2BR, 1BA, New Appliances, New Granite tops, Fresh Painting, Large Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors, Bright and Clean, Large Balcony with Woods, Well Maintained, Close I-495 and I-395, Little River Tnpk, Metro Stops at the Community,

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7432 ADAMS PARK COURT
7432 Adams Park Court, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1452 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7432 ADAMS PARK COURT in Annandale. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4325 AMERICANA DRIVE
4325 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
648 sqft
Ready to go! Both convenient and private one bedroom with no stairs to climb on entry level and a large private second floor balcony, overlooking private woods. Complex has a swimming pool just down the path.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4112 MANGALORE DRIVE
4112 Mangalore Drive, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
941 sqft
Excellent 2 BR/1BA CONDO ready to move in - VACANT.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
3906 Sleepy Hollow Road, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3906 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 05/16/20 Spacious 2 level Sleepy Hollow Rd Rambler 4 Bdrm + Den, 3 Bath, Large Yard Avail May 2020 - 2 Level Brick Rambler with 4 Bedrooms + Den, 3 Baths, Half Acre Yard - LANDLORD PAYS FOR LAWN SERVICE.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4955 AMERICANA DRIVE
4955 Americana Drive, Annandale, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
624 sqft
******APPOINTMENT ONLY LISTER*** TERRIFIC, UPDATED FIRST FLOOR UNIT INSIDE THE BELTWAY.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
7849 FRANCIS DICKENS LANE
7849 Francis Dickens Ln, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1873 sqft
Enjoy living in this brand new townhome. Living room and 1/2 bath on entry level as well as 2 car gargage. Main living area has open concept spacious family room, all new kitchen with large pantry and dining area. Walk out to balcony.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7900 INVERTON ROAD
7900 Inverton Road, Annandale, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1218 sqft
Fantastic location !! Spacious 2 Bed & 2 bath condo in Annandale area. Full size washer & dryer inside of the unit. Easy access to 495/395/236 and close to DC. Rent includes gas & water. Private back balcony and hardwood floors on the living room.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
6828 WINTER LANE
6828 Winter Lane, Annandale, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1664 sqft
New price! Fresh paint & updated light fixtures recently in place. Beautiful SF Home in desirable Tall Oaks community right off of Braddock Rd. 1/2 acre Lot; enjoy your privacy and all this home has to offer.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,002
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,531
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Annandale is $1,763, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,036.
Studio
$1,678
1 Bed
$1,763
2 Beds
$2,036
3+ Beds
$2,686
City GuideAnnandale
"Thank you for your wine, California. Thank you for your sweet and bitter fruits. Yes, I’ve got the desert in my toenail, And hid the speed inside my shoe. But come on, come on down, sweet Virginia." - (The Rolling Stones, "Sweet Virginia")

How many cities can trace their origins all the way back to 1685? Assuredly not many, but Annandale can. This eastern Virginia city has survived through more than three centuries, evolving into a gracious, lovely oasis in the heart of one of America’s most beautiful states. Its involvement in both the Revolutionary and Civil Wars make it a fascinating destination for history buffs, while those who are looking for a quiet place to live will appreciate its parks, golf courses and nature trails there’s even a cross-country ski trail and a nature preserve. Don’t let these bucolic amenities lull you into thinking youre in the boondocks, however, because Annandale is only about 24 minutes away from the nation’s capital. It also has a thriving business community with corporate headquarters for the likes of DynCorp, Computer Sciences, ENSCO and ExxonMobil. On the flip side, youll find a small-town atmosphere in this city of just over 41,000, complete with a local newspaper, a wealth of local community organizations and a lot of other characteristics straight out of "It’s a Wonderful Life." If you've ever wondered what it was like to live like George Bailey, then read on.

Having trouble with Craigslist Annandale? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Annandale

The good news is, Annandale is the sort of place that welcomes new faces, so there aren't any major hoops or hurdles to get through if you’re planning to relocate. Its the kind of place where well, lets be honest, you can expect people at the grocery store to recognize you, and maybe even call you by name, which is rather nice in this day and age. It’s also the kind of place where people may wave when you walk past their yard, even if they don't know you. If you’re a big city type, don't let this behavior alarm you; it’s simply small-town Southern hospitality, which actually does still exist outside of period films.

In spite of this uber-friendly vibe, you'll still need to be professional in your dealings, so make sure to get together all of the info you'll need to rent your apartment. This includes bank statements, employment records and references and, if you're relocating because of a new job, make sure to bring a letter from your new employer as proof of your employment. To avoid headaches, it helps to keep all this annoying but necessary stuff in a notebook so that you can bring it out right away when you need it which you will. Once you’ve gotten organized, its time to go apartment hunting.

Annandale has a great selection of apartments, but be prepared for sticker shock. If you’re scratching your head over the seemingly-inflated rent prices, then remember that Annandale is only 13 miles from Washington, DC, where rents are, frankly, through the roof. While you’re still reeling from these prices, just remember that, by driving an extra 24 minutes away from downtown Washington, you’re potentially saving hundreds of dollars every month.

Neighborhoods in Annandale

Annandale’s neighborhoods largely consist of attractive suburban developments, townhouse complexes and a wide-ranging selection of rental properties (including high-rise apartments), and there’s a large inexpensive housing community as well. Here’s a look at some of the more popular neighborhoods in the area:

The Wedgewood:Designated as the largest inexpensive housing complex in Fairfax County, The Wedgewood offers 670 garden-style apartments and caters to households with an income below 60 percent of the area’s median. This centrally-located 35-acre development has an excellent location and while some online reviewers complain that it can get a bit noisy sometimes, overall reviews are positive about living there.

Holmes Run Acres:This being Virginia, it’s impossible to go far without finding a historic neighborhood somewhere nearby, so its no surprise that pre-Revolutionary War Annandale has a neighborhood that’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Holmes Run Acres is as picturesque as it sounds, but don’t expect colonial or antebellum mansions. Rather, it’s chock-full of quaint but funky mid-20th century wood ranch-style houses.

Ravensworth-Bristow:Ravensworth-Bristow may sound right out of Merrie Olde England, but its actually a 50-year-old development that boasts period homes right out of the late 1950s and early 1960s. Best of all, theres a main shopping drag that’s right out of Mayberry, with cool local grocery stores where you’re sure to meet the same people every day. If you're looking to find an apartment, you’ll find prices to be about on par with the rest of the area.

Broyhill Crest:One of the area’s newest neighborhoods is Broyhill Crest and you can expect the population to spike even more here in the coming years. This mecca also has a popular community center with fun activities such as regular swim meets but in this day and age, living the American Dream doesn't come at a low cost, so be prepared to pay for this suburban paradise.

The Parliaments:As the largest apartment building in Annandale (750 units), The Parliaments is considered to be a neighborhood unto itself. Its central location means that you can opt for exercising your feet instead of filling your gas tank, thanks to the close proximity of grocery stores and shops that are literally just down the street.

Living in Anandale

Annendale is the perfect place for people who don’t feel the need to live with mega mall or sports complex just around the corner. There’s a certain feeling of timelessness and security in its suburban streets and urban America commercial districts. However, there’s also a surprising amount of diversity.

As for weather, Annandale gets 43.6 inches of rain and 7.2 inches of snow a year. In July, the average highs are 89 and lows are 68, while in January the average highs are 43 and the average lows are 25, so its still a fairly temperate climate compared to cities further north.

The biggest complaint that locals seem to have is about Annandale is that too many people want to live there, and the population boom has caused traffic to increase substantially over the last several years. Speaking of traffic, you can always help ease congestion by taking the bus, courtesy of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which operates bus routes throughout Annandale. In addition, these lines connect with the areas extensive Metrorail system, which carries passengers all the way into Washington, DC. When given the chance to avoid driving in traffic, why pass it up?

As for everyday amenities, Annandale has a wealth of restaurants for every taste. Once you’ve settled in and are ready to join community life, you’ll also find a treasure trove of arts and craft shows, festivals and other local community events. For example, there’s the Annandale Fall Festival and Parade, an annual celebration that includes 25 food booths and two stages with everything from swing and country to jazz, bluegrass and Top Forty faves.

Why live in Annandale? There are lots of reasons, especially if you love the idea of living on the cusp of Washington, DC. All the amenities of our nation’s capital are less than a half hour away, yet you’re paying a fraction (at least, relatively speaking) of the rent. You’re also just that much further away from, the problems that come with life in the big city. If you still want to be where the action is, that’s okay too, because whether it’s a midnight Congressional vote, a sold-out concert or a hot new nightclub opening, the action is just 24 minutes away. Last, but not least, if you’re a sucker for smaller-sized towns, then Annandale’s close-knit community vibe will melt your heart. In today’s paradoxical world, old-fashioned small town living comes with modern-day prices, but if you're willing to pay for a bit of peace and quiet, then Annandale just might be the place for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Annandale?
In Annandale, the median rent is $1,678 for a studio, $1,763 for a 1-bedroom, $2,036 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,686 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Annandale, check out our monthly Annandale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Annandale?
Some of the colleges located in the Annandale area include Northern Virginia Community College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Annandale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Annandale from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

