235 Apartments for rent in Floris, VA📍
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.
1 Unit Available
2403 DAKOTA LAKES DRIVE
2403 Dakota Lakes Drive, Floris, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,380
2193 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home in Sycamore Lakes community in Herndon.
1 Unit Available
12907 NEW BELMONT COURT
12907 New Belmont Court, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3124 sqft
Beautiful updated colonial on quiet cul-de-sac featuring 5-spacious bedrooms on upper level. Large eat-in kitchen opening up to family room. Formal living room and dining room.
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2952 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.
1 Unit Available
2664 YUKON ROAD
2664 Yukon Road, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2824 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE STORY COLONIAL W TWO CAR GARAGE ON NICE CORNER LOT NEXT TO VACANT LOT*EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BREAKFAST ROOM*FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/DEN*LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT*LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM*ENTIRE HOME JUST PAINTED
1 Unit Available
2655 NEW CARSON DRIVE
2655 New Carson Drive, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3044 sqft
Beautiful home with tons of updates. Hardwood floors throughout main & upper level, newer Master Bath, updated main bath. Washer/Dryer on Upper Level. Basement recently finished with large Rec Room, Office, & full bath.
1 Unit Available
13126 ASHNUT LANE
13126 Ashnut Lane, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13126 ASHNUT LANE in Floris. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
13310 POINT RIDER LANE
13310 Point Rider Lane, Floris, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1530 sqft
Well-maintained brick & siding home in lovely Borneham Wood. Over 2,200 total square feet & beautifully sited on 1/3 acre lot, complete with mature landscaping, rear deck, shaded patio area, tree swing and shed (with electricity).
Verified
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
9 Units Available
Trevors Run Apartments
2411 Little Current Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One and two-bedroom apartments recently renovated, with unique floor plans, fireplace, dishwasher and impressive porch and balcony vistas. Parking, gym, playground all on-site. Free DirecTV with Choice programming.
Verified
41 Units Available
The Mark at Dulles Station
2323 Dulles Station Boulevard, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME The Mark at Dulles Station is a community of premier apartments in Herndon, VA that you’ll be proud to call home! We’ve designed it to appeal to your unique sense of style.
Verified
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
46 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,507
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
50 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
18 Units Available
The Point at Herndon
13161 Fox Hunt Ln, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,368
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,453
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1075 sqft
In response to the coronavirus, we are offering "Real Time" Live Virtual Tours of our community. We invite you to schedule a tour and one of our team members will follow up to arrange a virtual tour option that works best for you.
Verified
18 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1011 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified
39 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,720
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified
31 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,388
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified
28 Units Available
Assembly Dulles
13690 Legacy Cir, McNair, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,462
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1169 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature fireplaces, patio and balcony views, dishwasher, roomy walk-in closets and extra storage. Elite clubhouse offers swimming pool, tennis court, playground and coffee bar.
Verified
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
5 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Adara Herndon
2399 Glen Echo Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1306 sqft
Upscale amenities and easy access to Arrowbrook Park appeal to a wide range of renters. Cozy carpets, fireplace and gas range offer the comforts of home. Shared amenities include a gym, playground and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
12953 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12953 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1031 sqft
Must See!!! Amazing Location. Beautiful Big Sensational 2 beds + 2 spacious baths condo for rent. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. High ceilings with great view from balcony (overlooking a pool).
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Floris rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Floris area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Floris from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
