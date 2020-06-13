143 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA📍
Broadlands is a Census Designated Place (CDP) and is a suburban neighborhood of Ashburn. It is part of Loudon County and is located on the northeastern part of the State of Virginia. It has approximately 12,000 residents and has had a population growth of over 15% since 2006. It only has a total area of 3.28 square miles, of which 3.26 square miles is land area and 0.02 square miles is water area. This gives it a high population density - but that just means more friendly neighbors for you to get to know!
It might be a little difficult to find apartments if you want to move here, but don't let that discourage you. A majority of the homes here are owner occupied and only a few properties are apartments for rent, but if you're diligent in your search, you can definitely find a great place. It has a very low vacancy rate as well. Most properties here are medium to large sized and single detached units.
If you have decided to live in Broadlands, then now is the time to start looking for apartment homes! There is a high demand and very tight housing supply in this town. If you find a home that fits your needs, better grab it while it's available because you have a lot of competition. The most common types of homes are medium to large sized with an average of 8 rooms, of which the average number of bedrooms is 4. There are single family homes and townhouses as well. The least common types are one bedroom apartments.
The weather in Broadlands is fairly average, but you better bring out your rain boots because it does have a rainy season. The highest average temperature is around 88F and occurs on July. During the cold season, temps can drop to the low 20s.
Depending on where you live in Broadlands, you'll have a slightly different perspective of the city. Here's a little more info about some of the different neighborhoods you'll find here.
East Broadlands: Living on the east side of town means being near the beautiful Beaverdam Reservoir, which a lot of outdoorsy folks really love. You'll asl be able to indulge in the Broadlands Sports Bar & Grill and the Broadlands Brickoven Pizzeria, two of the local favorites.
Broadlands Center: Here you'll have easy access to Route 267, or the Dulles Greenway Tollway, which is great for getting to other parts of the state easily. You are also close to Hillside Park, one of the town's prettiest parks. You'll find lots of winding streets with single family homes in this part of town.
South Broadlands: Down here you are in pretty much all residential territory, so it's a great place to start looking for apartments. There are a number of small communities with rental properties down here.
Life is here is pretty quaint and charming. There are a lot of small parks, locally owned restaurants and small communities with a friendly and welcoming vibe. Most people drive their own cars here, while some carpool or take public transportation to work. It has a slightly higher average commute time of 30 minutes for one way trips. This place has a low score in the crime rate index, which is good news for its residents. It also has significantly low violent and property crime rates compared to the state and national averages.