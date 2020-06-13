143 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA

Moving to Broadlands

If you have decided to live in Broadlands, then now is the time to start looking for apartment homes! There is a high demand and very tight housing supply in this town. If you find a home that fits your needs, better grab it while it's available because you have a lot of competition. The most common types of homes are medium to large sized with an average of 8 rooms, of which the average number of bedrooms is 4. There are single family homes and townhouses as well. The least common types are one bedroom apartments.

The weather in Broadlands is fairly average, but you better bring out your rain boots because it does have a rainy season. The highest average temperature is around 88F and occurs on July. During the cold season, temps can drop to the low 20s.