Apartment List
/
VA
/
broadlands
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA

📍
Broadlands South
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21495 Harvest Green Ter
21495 Harvest Green Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1368 sqft
21495 Harvest Green Ter Available 07/01/20 Spacious in Broadlands - Freshly rennovated 3 level townhome in Broadlands community. This beauty features all new appliances, floors, and paint through out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21564 Iredell Ter
21564 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1981 sqft
21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2646 sqft
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21425 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21425 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2518 sqft
Won't last long!! beautiful, super clean end unit in the desirable Broadlands community, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT, Luxury master bath, Large kitchen with many cabinets, Huge closet, Hardwood floors, New gas water heater & HVAC.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
42609 CHISHOLM DRIVE
42609 Chisholm Drive, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2451 sqft
Don't miss out this great house in Broadlands. Close to shopping plaza's, walking distance toBrambleton TC & will be just around the corner from the metro.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
42983 SUNDANCE SQUARE
42983 Sundance Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
3241 sqft
EXQUISITE 4 BR, 3.5 BATH HOME IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BROADLANDS COMMUNITY!! NEWER SOLID WOOD HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTERTOP W/ ISLAND IN KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES. NEWER CARPET AND TILES ON UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21942 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE
21942 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2448 sqft
End Unit, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, 3BR,2FB,2HB. Hardwoods Main level, New Carpet, Deck With Stairs. Large Kitchen, with granite island. Eat in kitchen with family room. Laundry Room. Master Bedroom With 2 Walk In Closets. No through street.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21525 WELBY TERRACE
21525 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
3BR 2.
Results within 1 mile of Broadlands
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22728 BEACON CREST TER
22728 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
PLEASE REMOVE SHOES*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE*SHOWS IMMACULATE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3185 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.
City GuideBroadlands
"Virginia / Lie in all my broken dreams / You pick me up / And you sure make me smile / Virginia / And I would give anything / To come dance around / My memory for awhile" -- Whiskey Myers

Broadlands is a Census Designated Place (CDP) and is a suburban neighborhood of Ashburn. It is part of Loudon County and is located on the northeastern part of the State of Virginia. It has approximately 12,000 residents and has had a population growth of over 15% since 2006. It only has a total area of 3.28 square miles, of which 3.26 square miles is land area and 0.02 square miles is water area. This gives it a high population density - but that just means more friendly neighbors for you to get to know!

Moving to Broadlands

It might be a little difficult to find apartments if you want to move here, but don't let that discourage you. A majority of the homes here are owner occupied and only a few properties are apartments for rent, but if you're diligent in your search, you can definitely find a great place. It has a very low vacancy rate as well. Most properties here are medium to large sized and single detached units.

If you have decided to live in Broadlands, then now is the time to start looking for apartment homes! There is a high demand and very tight housing supply in this town. If you find a home that fits your needs, better grab it while it's available because you have a lot of competition. The most common types of homes are medium to large sized with an average of 8 rooms, of which the average number of bedrooms is 4. There are single family homes and townhouses as well. The least common types are one bedroom apartments.

The weather in Broadlands is fairly average, but you better bring out your rain boots because it does have a rainy season. The highest average temperature is around 88F and occurs on July. During the cold season, temps can drop to the low 20s.

Neighborhoods of Broadlands

Depending on where you live in Broadlands, you'll have a slightly different perspective of the city. Here's a little more info about some of the different neighborhoods you'll find here.

East Broadlands: Living on the east side of town means being near the beautiful Beaverdam Reservoir, which a lot of outdoorsy folks really love. You'll asl be able to indulge in the Broadlands Sports Bar & Grill and the Broadlands Brickoven Pizzeria, two of the local favorites.

Broadlands Center: Here you'll have easy access to Route 267, or the Dulles Greenway Tollway, which is great for getting to other parts of the state easily. You are also close to Hillside Park, one of the town's prettiest parks. You'll find lots of winding streets with single family homes in this part of town.

South Broadlands: Down here you are in pretty much all residential territory, so it's a great place to start looking for apartments. There are a number of small communities with rental properties down here.

Living in Broadlands

Life is here is pretty quaint and charming. There are a lot of small parks, locally owned restaurants and small communities with a friendly and welcoming vibe. Most people drive their own cars here, while some carpool or take public transportation to work. It has a slightly higher average commute time of 30 minutes for one way trips. This place has a low score in the crime rate index, which is good news for its residents. It also has significantly low violent and property crime rates compared to the state and national averages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Broadlands?
The average rent price for Broadlands rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,180.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Broadlands?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Broadlands include Broadlands South.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Broadlands?
Some of the colleges located in the Broadlands area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Broadlands?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Broadlands from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Broadlands 1 BedroomsBroadlands 2 Bedrooms
Broadlands 3 BedroomsBroadlands Apartments with Parking
Broadlands Apartments with Pool

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadlands South