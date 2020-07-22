/
/
mecklenburg county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Mecklenburg County, VA📍
764 Hinton Mill Rd
764 Hinton Mill Rd, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful lakefront home on Lake Gaston - Property Id: 270346 Fully furnished ready to move in. 1 bedroom has queen numbers bed, dressers and book shelf. 2 bedroom single bed bunkbeds , dresser. 3 bedroom has queen bed and dresser.
555 Hawthorne Drive
555 Hawthorne Drive, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1080 sqft
555 Hawthorne Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Tanglewood Shores - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom partially furnished rental in Tanglewood Shores offers a screened in front porch, gas log fireplace.
691 Union Mill Rd
691 Union Mill Road, Mecklenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
954 sqft
Location, Community, and Quality Living, Starts Here! - This cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home offers a large living room, renovated eat-in kitchen, separate laundry room, and large back yard with storage shed.
7914 Highway 47
7914 Highway, Mecklenburg County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2244 sqft
7914 Highway 47 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rancher Waiting for YOU!! - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath fully furnished home is move in ready and waiting for you! Tons of space to include formal dining area, separate living room, bonus room that is
525 Franklin Street
525 Franklin Street, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
928 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the heart of South Hill - This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has been freshly painted and some improvements are currently being completed. The home has a rear deck that has been redone.
510 East Atlantic Street
510 East Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1039 sqft
South Hill Beautiful Rancher for Rent - Beautiful rancher located in South Hill, Virginia that includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom.
247 Anchor Drive
247 Anchor Drive, Bracey, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2184 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Lakefront 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home - This lovely fully furnished lakefront home is under renovation. Some work is still being completed, but it's safe for showings. More photos will be posted once completed.
715 Chaptico Road
715 Chaptico Road, South Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1378 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Centrally Located - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers hardwood flooring, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. It is centrally located with easy access to downtown South Hill and I-85.
109 Beaver Creek Dr.
109 Beaver Creek Drive, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo Located in Beaver Creek Subdivision - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a garage is located in Beaver Creek Subdivision. This condo includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, and dryer.
2407 Great Creek Drive
2407 Great Creek Drive, Bracey, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Fully furnished - WINTER RENTAL or NIGHTLY VACATION RENTAL- Lake Gaston Enjoy life on Lake Gaston. Well maintained Lake home located on large waterfront lot. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, master with walk in closet and master bath.
306 N. Main St.
306 North Main Street, La Crosse, VA
3 Bedrooms
$775
1062 sqft
306 N. Main St. Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Brick Ranch For Rent - This cozy brick home is located just off of Highway 58 in LaCrosse, Virginia and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
311 Warren St
311 Warren St, South Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom - Conveniently located, ALL-INCLUSIVE 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom upstairs apartment for rent. Unit features large bedrooms, spacious kitchen, & hardwood floors throughout.
295 Jaber Road
295 Jaber Road, Mecklenburg County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$885
1015 sqft
2 bedroom, lakeview cottage - LAKEFRONT View from a charming, country cottage on Kerr Lake. 2 bedroom / 2 bath Enjoy the scenic open fields, water view and allow life to slow down at this beautiful place.
313 Warren St.
313 Warren Street, South Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
1120 sqft
Affordable Downstairs Apartment in South Hill that includes Utilities - This clean and cozy apartment with private entrance is located within walking distance to downtown South Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Mecklenburg County
112 Poplar Creek Rd
112 Poplar Creek Road, Brunswick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Secluded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Close to A Public Boat Launch - This rental home located in Bracey, Virginia has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living room, front porch, rear deck in a secluded area.
Results within 5 miles of Mecklenburg County
44 Colenda Lane
44 Colenda Lane, Vance County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 Bedroom 2 Bath - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single wide Located in the Williamsboro area off of Hwy 39 N. Spacious front and back yard. $750 Month $950 Deposit (RLNE5859012)
Results within 10 miles of Mecklenburg County
1987 Old Mansion Road
1987 Old Mansion Road, Lunenburg County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental is being offered fully furnished, including all utilities. Short term lease is available, call for details. This rental is available for $1500.00 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy.
2994 Danieltown Road
2994 Danieltown Road, Brunswick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Brand New High End Construction in a country setting. This home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, all brand new stainless steel appliances with custom cabinetry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Mecklenburg County area include Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University, University of Richmond, Meredith College, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Raleigh, Richmond, Durham, Cary, and Chapel Hill have apartments for rent.
