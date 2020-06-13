/
265 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
6106 Ellis Ave
6106 Ellis Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1408 sqft
6106 Ellis Ave Available 08/07/20 CHARMING LAKESIDE CAPE! - This beautiful three bedroom one bath home is situated is the highly sought after Lakeside neighborhood and is full of fabulous features like: hardwood floors that run throughout; a
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
2109 Barclay Rd
2109 Barclay Road, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1320 sqft
Very nice, solidly built brick Colonial located in desirable Bryan Park area. Convenient to I-95, Downtown Expressway & Powhite Parkway for an easy commute to almost any location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7713 Bransford Drive
7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
1903 Court Street
1903 Court Street, Lakeside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
832 sqft
1903 Court Street Available 06/01/20 2 BR / 1 BA Updated Home in Lakeside Available June 1st! - Updated two bedrooms and one bathroom house in Lakeside. Large fenced-in backyard. Large storage shed. Outside grill.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,082
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
815 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,100
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$882
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4219 Chamberlayne Ave
4219 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Please stop by the leasing office to apply : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -HUGE living room -hardwood floors -off street parking -yard -2 good size bedrooms with closets -dining room -eat in kitchen -porch Reserve a
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4900 Chamberlayne Ave, Unit B
4900 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath - Unit B - North Ginter Park - $850 P/Month - Beautiful UpStairs Unit Available with 2 Bedrooms and 1 Large Full Bath with Balcony. Property has been Recently Renovated. New Kitchen with New Counter Tops.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4217 Chamberlayne Ave
4217 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
4217 Chamberlayne Please come into 1701 Colorado Ave leasing office to apply.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1507 Skirmish Run Dr
1507 Skirmish Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
1507 Skirmish Run Dr Available 08/03/20 Western Henrico -3BR Townhome in Stonewall Manor - Brick 3 BR and 1 and 1/2 Townhome Available in Stonewall Manor. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
6709 Hazelwood Street
6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020 *6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill *Darling 1000 s.f.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
800 Brook Hill Rd
800 Brook Hill Road, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
Central heat and air, balcony or covered porch included with each unit, wall to wall carpet, two closets in master bedroom, very quiet community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
5 Red Fox Ln
5 Red Fox Lane, Dumbarton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Gorgeous all inclusive condo available now Large living room with hardwood floors Fully equip kitchen with newer appliances Generous size bedrooms Private balcony includes Electric/gas/water/sewer/trash Pool On site To qualify you have to have a
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ginter Park
1 Unit Available
4222 Chamberlayne Ave 2
4222 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1495 sqft
Spacious Apartment_Ginter Park, Northside Richmond - Property Id: 34939 Historic Ginter Park Property available for rent. Tenant responsible for utilities. Call or text at (804) 840-3073 with questions.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
1234 Westminster Ave
1234 Westminster Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
1234 Westminster Ave Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5788922)
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Dumbarton
1 Unit Available
4005 Aspen View Court
4005 Aspen View Court, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1966 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located in an Excellent West End Location Convenient to Highways & Shopping, Home Features 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Baths, Formal Dining Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Cozy Family Room With Gas Fireplace, & Morning/Sunroom.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4821 Rodney Road
4821 Rodney Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2095 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home offers a FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM and is ready for quick move in. Here you'll find a charming brick Colonial close to interstate and local shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
John Marshall
1 Unit Available
4215 Chamberlayne Avenue
4215 Chamberlayne Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1929 sqft
Completely renovated from top to bottom 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath home! Features include large living room, large dining room, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, bonus/office space off of living room, refinished hardwood floors
