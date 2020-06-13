/
dulles town center
185 Apartments for rent in Dulles Town Center, VA📍
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT
21753 Tottenham Hale Court, Dulles Town Center, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2483 sqft
Min 2 hr notice MUST for show~Single family home, for the price of a Townhouse! 3 lvl house with a garage and walk out basement! Open floor plan~Beautiful laminated wood floors on the entire main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
45600 LIVINGSTONE STATION STREET
45600 Livingstone Station Street, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2262 sqft
Great Single Family at a Great Price!! This home features: 3 Bedrooms, 3.
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,521
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply
45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
45498 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!
Potomac Lakes
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2864 sqft
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.
Dominion Station
21852 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21852 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1249 sqft
Owner Agent and tenant occupied.Available from 6/7. Encourage your tenant prospects to wear masks during their visit.
Potomac Lakes
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.
Sterling Park
1056 WARWICK COURT
1056 Warwick Court, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Condo in Sterling! This spacious 2 bedroom condo has an upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. Located on the ground level, with lots of room in the rear of the condo.
Potomac Lakes
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED
Countryside
118 WESTWICK COURT
118 Westwick Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
996 sqft
Well maintained and available immediately.. This 2 bedroom 1 full bath is neutral throughout. Assigned parking #159 Community amenities and close to plenty of shopping and great restaurants within walking distance.
Potomac Lakes
20854 COLLINGWOOD TERRACE
20854 Collingwood Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1936 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit townhouse with incredible location! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, gas fireplace and beautifully updated master bath.
Potomac Lakes
46144 AISQUITH TERRACE
46144 Aisquith Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2406 sqft
Cascades (Potomac Falls) 2-Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse with over 2,406 SF. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths that include. Hardwoods, deck and walkout. Lower level Bedroom and Full Bath perfect for all ages.
Countryside
23 Bickel Ct
23 Bickel Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
754 sqft
23 Bickel Ct Available 07/01/20 Renovated two bedroom, 1 bath, 2 level townhome in Countryside! - So much potential with this affordable living opportunity! Fresh paint throughout with modern accent colors, new laminate flooring.
Sterling Park
1072 NORWOOD COURT
1072 Norwood Court, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1072 NORWOOD COURT in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!
Potomac Lakes
46342 SUMMERHILL PL
46342 Summerhill Place, Cascades, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
**DUE TO THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE*** ALL APPLICATIONS DONE ON-LINE. PLEASE CONTACT ERMEYAS TULU AT (703) 998-3501 FOR QUESTIONS & DETAILS.
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,507
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
