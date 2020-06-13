Apartment List
/
VA
/
lake ridge
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:33 PM

178 Apartments for rent in Lake Ridge, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
48 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,293
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12313 Newcastle Loop
12313 Newcastle Loop, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
End Unit Townhouse Sherbrooke II - Property Id: 296608 End unit townhouse, 2 bedrooms, office area, 2.5 baths, new engineered wood flooring lower level. Walk out to lower level deck and shed. Upper deck off bright and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13183 Oak Farm Dr
13183 Oak Farm Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
3468 sqft
13183 Oak Farm Dr Available 06/24/20 5 Bedroom Beauty - Large spacious 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom 3468 sq ft home. Recently remodeled with all the modern comforts to make this house feel like a home.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2518 Linwood Lane
2518 Linwood Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1204 sqft
GREAT LOCATION on Cul-de-sac! - 4 Bedroom/3 Bathroom, Single Family home in great location! Easy access to 95, Fort Belvoir, Quantico.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1886 Beegee Court
1886 Bee Gee Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1545 sqft
Amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath end unit town home in Carolyn Forest with a spacious deck. Natural light flows in through large windows on 3 sides of this home. Three finished levels. Hardwood on the main level.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12658 MONARCH COURT
12658 Monarch Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
This gorgeous property is located in the sought after Lake Ridge community.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11720 COLLINGWOOD CT
11720 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available on 7/10!! This townhouse gives the feeling of a single family because of it's private side entrance door. The welcoming brick, end unit home is looking for it's next occupant.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SEMINOLE ROAD
2950 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1888 sqft
A MUST SEE. Unique open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with breakfast nook and built-in storage benches. Plush almost new carpet on stairs and bedrooms, custom paint throughout home.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12827 GREENHALL DRIVE
12827 Greenhall Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2038 sqft
In the Heart of Lake Ridge. Renovated home with gleaming hardwoods, granite counters, new cabinets, renovated bathrooms and finished basement. Huge exterior deck wraps to the side of the home and over looks large rear yard and gorgeous trees.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11520 HILL MEADE LANE
11520 Hill Meade Lane, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1925 sqft
Waterfront Townhouse In Lake Ridge! Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA. Backs to the Occoquan Reservoir for great winter views on the back deck. Bring your clients application, $40.00/adult application fee and EMD (both certified funds) to 6271 Franconia Rd.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12228 STEVENSON COURT
12228 Stevenson Court, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
857 sqft
Available immediately! Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 full bath 2nd floor home! Walk out patio that backs to trees. Spacious carpeted living room. Master suite boasts lots of space, 2 closets and a sizable bathroom with access to the Landry room.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12769 GAZEBO COURT
12769 Gazebo Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1851 sqft
You won't find a RENTAL like this! Unique layout w/ large rooms. 4 Levels - over 2200 Sq. Ft! Like New everything included! Large 3 bedroom and 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2854 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4761 CHARTER COURT
4761 Charter Court, Lake Ridge, VA
7 Bedrooms
$3,750
6282 sqft
Have you ever had a family member ask it they can have their own room? Or tired of cleaning up someones bathroom?? No excuses here with 7+ bedrooms and Baths.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11815 GOLDEN EAGLE COURT
11815 Golden Eagle Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1781 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11712 COLLINGWOOD COURT
11712 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2134 sqft
STAINLESS APPLIANCES, CABINETS & GRANITE***SEASONAL OCCOQUAN VIEW***FULLY FINISHED WALKOUT BASEMENT WITH FIREPLACE**GORGEOUS HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE DECK FACING PRIVATE WOODS BEHIND.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12936 REESE COURT
12936 Reese Court, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1220 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful 2 level townhouse in Old Bridge Estates! Open Kitchen with modern flooring opens up to large Living Room with beautiful hardwood floors. Fully fenced in private backyard complete with a patio for entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
12682 GREENHALL DRIVE
12682 Greenhall Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2216 sqft
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Dining room, and living room! Use of all Lake Ridge HOA amenities( pools, tennis/basketball courts,etc) in walking distance to schools.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
11829 PARLIAMENT DRIVE
11829 Parliment Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2851 sqft
Welcome Home! County Setting in the heart of Lake Ridge. Enjoy this 3 level single family home with attached 2 car garage with large yard backing to trees.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2949 Lexington Ct
2949 Lexington Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
Available 04/15/20 Townhouse - Property Id: 253624 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253624 Property Id 253624 (RLNE5676735)

1 of 39

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3064 SEMINOLE ROAD
3064 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1972 sqft
MOVE-IN AND START LEASING! Three levels, 2 full, 2 half baths, fresh paint, new carpet! Newly renovated master and third floor bath. Huge basement with lovely brick fireplace walks out to private fenced back yard. Walk to restaurants, parks, schools!

1 of 13

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
11983 CARDAMOM DRIVE
11983 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1324 sqft
Roomy condo in the heart of Lake Ridge! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a bright sun room. Full living room and separate dining room with an eat in kitchen! Good closet and storage space.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Ridge
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Prince William County Center
17 Units Available
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
City GuideLake Ridge
As one of the first great master planned communities, Lake Ridge offers the mid-century ideal of the perfect home. Even Dr. Evil would be jealous of the amount of planning and work put into designing this city.

If you want lush rolling hills, fiery red and gold leaves in the autumn, and a clean community, Lake Ridge is for you. Granted, you will pay for it, possibly through your nose. You won't find many rental apartments or studio bachelor pads in this Woodbridge suburb just south of Washington, DC. Don't let the Stepford vibe scare you off, though. Lake Ridge is worth the extra price tag when you factor in convenient shopping centers, natural beauty and the fact that you never have to mow your lawn again.

Neighborhoods in Lake Ridge

There's no "bad side of town" in Lake Ridge. Instead of distinct neighborhoods, the city offers over seventy subdivisions and nine condominium complexes. No matter where you call home in Lake Ridge, you will be pay dues to Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation, the community-wide HOA. They take care of trash, lawn maintenance and even trial building and wildlife preservation. Most of the scattered communities are kid friendly and many sport multiple swimming pools, dog parks and recreational facilities. It's not difficult to find pet-friendly apartments and kid-safe communities within Lake Ridge. $$$$

Moving to Lake Ridge

In order to gain access to any of the many luxury apartments, homes and condos you will need a decent to fantastic credit score. The community can be exclusive and difficult to get in without enough cash or clout, so be prepared to have your credit score scrutinized. Finding a house to rent isn't difficult in Lake Ridge, although it is expensive. First month's rent, deposits and HOA fees combine to do some serious damage to your wallet. It's wise to tack on the price of gas and maintenance if you plan to commute to Washington D.C. by car as well.

Living in Lake Ridge

Most people living in Lake Ridge do not work close to home. The majority of residents make the commute to nearby Washington, DC. The favorite mode of transportation is the car, but there are a number of rail options from the Virginia Railway Express to Amtrak so there's no need to drive yourself insane on the parking lot that is sometimes called the I-95.

The mandatory membership of Lake Ridge Parks and Recreation pays off in a number of ways. You get a neatly curated lawn, a few brief whining letters every year and beautiful public parks. From hiking, biking and jogging trails to dog parks and public pools, there is a seemingly endless selection of outdoor activities.

There's no need to travel for basic supplies, however, as Lake Ridge offers several shopping centers, restaurants and grocery stores within the massive master-planned development. If you want to flee from the grime and general misery of city life, Lake Ridge is one of your best options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lake Ridge?
The average rent price for Lake Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lake Ridge?
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Ridge area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lake Ridge?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Ridge from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places