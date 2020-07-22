/
westmoreland county
11 Apartments for rent in Westmoreland County, VA📍
13706 203
13706 Cople Highway, Westmoreland County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1107 sqft
Unit 203 Available 07/25/20 RivermontApartments - Property Id: 269636 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
117 LYNNHAVEN COURT
117 Lynnhaven Court, Colonial Beach, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Lovely waterfront home in a fabulous golf cart community overlooking Monroe Bay. Put your application in now. It won't last long. Hardwood floors on main level. Neutral paint and wallpaper.
Results within 5 miles of Westmoreland County
9382 WINDSOR DRIVE
9382 Windsor Drive, King George County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Fully Remodeled Duplex - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath. Renovated throughout, New Kitchen, New Bathroom, Painted, Flooring, New Deck, everything! Rent includes Lawn Maintenance.
38358 POINT BREEZE ROAD
38358 Point Breeze Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2102 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront - 3 bedroom 2.5 baths - 2 bed & 1.5 bath on main & 1 bed - 1 full bath on upper (could be a great master with a view). Master bedroom on main level with half bath. Huge deck and enclosed porch. Fireplace.
876 Snyder Rd.
876 Snyder Road, Richmond County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedroom + 2 Bath 2 Car attached Garage Large Basement - This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, Very Large Basement with one very large room and 2 additional rooms for storage space and laundry.
42437 RIVERWINDS DRIVE
42437 Riverwinds Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3096 sqft
Beautiful waterfront sanctuary ready for immediate occupancy! 5 bdrm/3bath, 2 fireplaces, dual staircase, pier w/boat lift and AMAZING Potomac sunsets! Come home to luxury living! Pets on case by case basis.
Results within 10 miles of Westmoreland County
5103 Mallards Landing Dr
5103 Mallards Landing Drive, Dahlgren, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
5103 Mallards Landing Dr Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath King George Townhouse - Dalgren/King George 2 large Bedroom, Immaculate 2 Full Bathrooms and 1/2 bath Townhouse, must see! Large Fenced Back Yard Washer and Dryer included.
22756 LAWRENCE STREET
22756 Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
650 sqft
Apt Building in down town Leonardtown!! Rent includes water sewer and trash Very nice 2 bedrooms 1 full bath All appliances including washer and dryer!! No pets and excellant credit a must!!!
15423 DELAWARE DRIVE
15423 Delaware Drive, Dahlgren, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1134 sqft
Well kept 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler on large level lot. This home is convenient to NSWC and Harry Nice Bridge/Route 301. $50 Processing Fee per Adult Applicant.
44980 Hamptons Blvd., Unit 418
44980 Hamptons Blvd, St. Mary's County, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
apartment community
45215 BLUE WATER LANE
45215 Blue Water Lane, Piney Point, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1418 sqft
Adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with sliders leads to deck. Unfinished basement for storage. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac. Short bike ride or walk to Piney Point Lighthouse and beach.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Westmoreland County start at $1,400/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Westmoreland County area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, and Northern Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Richmond, Alexandria, and Manassas have apartments for rent.
