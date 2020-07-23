/
portsmouth county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:33 AM
121 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth County, VA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Pepperwood Townhomes
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! At Pepperwood Townhomes, you’ll enjoy the comforts of beautiful townhomes featuring fireplaces and patios. Select from our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
25 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
27 Units Available
Prentis Park
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
7 Units Available
Hodges Manor
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 02:12 PM
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Hermon
1539 Wool Avenue
1539 Wool Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
Cozy 3 bdrm 1 bth ranch conveniently located near Portsmouth Naval, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, shopping & interstate. Features include eat in kitchen w/appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer hook ups).
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
409 Glasgow Street
409 Glasgow Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
Three bedroom downstairs unit close access to all of Olde Towne, Ports Naval, NNSY, USCG service center. A short ferry ride to Norfolk and all it offers. Rent includes water and Gas. Pet friendly. This is a recent renovation and is like new.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Westhaven
4010 Griffin St
4010 Griffin Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Centrally Located in Portsmouth! - Property Id: 92116 Renovated 3 bedroom home with detached garage and large fenced yard, walking distance from Westhaven Elementary School! New roof, new central air conditioning, new windows,
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Prentis Park
2008 Des Moines Ave
2008 Des Moines Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1217 sqft
2 BR 2 Bath, single family home in Portsmouth - Beautiful two bedroom home in Portsmouth available now for lease. Big front porch, Spacious kitchen with a mud room off the side of it which leads to the backyard.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cavalier Manor
1560 Darren Circle
1560 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Char - Charlestowne Condominiums (RLNE5834262)
1 of 42
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
340 Court Street
340 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3455 sqft
Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
405 Court Street ^^
405 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2642 sqft
2 BED / 2.5 BATH 19TH CENTURY HOME - 19TH CENTURY HOME. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS. SPACIOUS ROOMS, OFF STREET PARKING - TENANT MUST OBTAIN CITY PARKING PERMIT. SECURITY SYSTEM AT TENANT EXPENSE. FIREPLACES CANNOT BE USED.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portsmouth
640 South St
640 South Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1297 sqft
Old Towne Portsmouth - Perfect 2 bedroom townhome located in the heart of Old Towne Portsmouth. Within 1 mile from shipyard/port, close to interstate, bases, and entertainment. Must see! (RLNE4798919)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
214 Leonard Rd
214 Leonard Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1208 sqft
214 Leonard Rd Available 08/15/20 214 LEONARD RD - Ranch home with a HUGE yard, 3 bedrooms, and hardwood flooring. (RLNE2773009)
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Peachtree
3715 Sugar Creek Cir
3715 Sugar Creek Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
2 bedroom one and half bath end unit town house on a cul-de-sac, close to shopping and the interstate.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
442 Court St Unit A
442 Court St, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
AMAZING kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, farm house island with butcher block, and stainless appliances. All the modern amenities in this first floor build in 1870 condo, including central heat and air.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenway Ct W
4015 Greenway Court West, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4015 Greenway Ct W in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton
2320 Des Moines Avenue
2320 Des Moines Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 - some flexibility on an earlier move in date by a few days.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
14 Willow Bend Ct
14 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton
1310 Centre Avenue
1310 Centre Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1610 sqft
Renovated charming 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Portsmouth. Large front porch, carpet, paint, washer/dryer hookups plus lots more. Close to restaurants, shopping, interstate, etc. SECTION 8 ALLOWED.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
442 Court Street
442 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
AMAZING kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, farm house island with butcher block, and stainless appliances. All the modern amenities in this first floor build in 1870 condo, including central heat and air.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Cavalier Manor
705 Dorset Avenue
705 Dorset Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1151 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch on a large corner lot. Very well maintained with quiet surroundings. Come see the inside of this home. It won't last long.
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westhaven
4601 King Street
4601 King Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2205 sqft
Adorable single family home with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, an additional room to be used as an office of spare room. Screened in porch.
