225 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA

Montrose Neighborhoods

Some people might consider Montrose a neighborhood of Richmond because the towns are so close, and Montrose is so small. Don't be fooled, however! In fact, Montrose is a town unto itself, and like all towns, it has neighborhoods that are distinctive from one another. It's important to do research about a town's neighborhoods before you move there, too, to make sure you end up in an area that's going to make you happy. You can spend tons of time finding the right rental apartment, but if it ends up being in an area that's inconvenient or uncomfortable for you, you're not going to be happy about your new home! If you want to do some research about neighborhoods in Montrose, check out the list below.

Southern Montrose: Southern Montrose is the part of town that feels the most rural. It has a lot of open land, and houses are spread pretty far apart. There are some small ponds in the southern part of town, so if you like water views, consider a house here. This area is bounded by Highway-50, which can be convenient to hop on if you decide to be a commuter. If shopping's your thing, this area's convenient to a few good spots. One of the best is a Laburnum Green Shopping Center.

Northern Montrose: The northern part of town is a combination of suburbia and commercial neighborhoods. There are grocery stores, shopping centers, and offices in this part of town, as well as nice tree-lined streets and quiet areas with apartment complexes. If you want somewhere that's not too distant from all the amenities you'll need, choose the northern part of town. From here, you can hop on I-64, which will get to any nearby big city you feel like going to. This area is a hotspot for dining. Move here if you want to eat at places like This and That or Carini Italian Restaurant. You can also enjoy the slew of restaurants at the Shops at White Oak Village.