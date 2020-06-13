Apartment List
/
VA
/
montrose
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

225 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA

📍

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
1709 Geffert Dr
1709 Geffert Drive, Montrose, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,335
1318 sqft
Montrose / Varina 4 Bed 1 Bath Cape - Montrose / Varina off Williamsburg RD 4 Bed, 1 Bath Cape with carport. Central air and gas heat. Gas dryer. 1300+ square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Level lot and fenced on 3 sides..

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4613 Chipoax Ave
4613 Chipoax Avenue, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
846 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Eastern Henrico Available Now! - Located in the Gilbert Gardens neighborhood in Henrico, this attractive and freshly renovated home is all electric with central heating and cooling.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Montrose
1 Unit Available
4405 Eanes La
4405 Eanes Lane, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
720 sqft
Great 2 bed 1 bath House, nice size kitchen with stove and refrigerator, stack washer and dryer. heat pump and C/A , Large back yard. PET FRIENDLY

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
2301 Farrand Dr
2301 Farrand Drive, Montrose, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1058 sqft
2301 Farrand Dr Available 07/10/20 Comfy 2 Bed, 1 Bath Cape in Montrose Heights! - The exterior of this comfortable cape boasts a huge yard with plenty of shade from the beautiful pink dogwood paired with a detached two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Montrose
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$809
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
6 Units Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$889
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1213 Nelson St
1213 Nelson Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Please come into the office to apply located at : 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit today with just $199 AMAZING DEAL! Move in TODAY with just $499.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1820 Williamsburg Rd
1820 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
MOVE IN NOW WITH $499!! Apply in the leasing office at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -eat in kitchen -stove & Fridge included -totally electric NO GAS -water trash sewage

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1808 Williamsburg Rd
1808 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED MOVE IN TODAY WITH JUST $499!!!! Please stop by the leasing office to apply located at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve a unit with just $199 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -heating and cooling included -Electric

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chimborazo
1 Unit Available
916 Chimborazo Boulevard
916 Chimborazo Boulevard, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1717 sqft
916 Chimborazo Boulevard Available 08/01/20 Stunning, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Church Hill Available August 1st!! - Immaculate and spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home in Church Hill ready August 1st! Come live in this wonderful community,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
2203 Williamsburg Rd
2203 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
MOVE IN TODAY WITH $499! Please come into the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome -central heat and air -water trash sewage included -off street parking included -wall to wall carpet -2 good size

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
3512 E Richmond Rd
3512 East Richmond Road, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo Available NOW -fully furnished -water trash sewage included -parking included -washer/dryer in the unit -first floor unit -living room -kitchen appliances included -central heat and air -off street parking -great

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
2201 Williamsburg Rd
2201 Williamsburg Road, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Awesome Value!! MOVE IN NOW WITH JUST $499!!! Reserve a unit today with just $199, feel free to stop by the office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -WATER TRASH SEWAGE INCLUDED -off

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1404 North 33rd St
1404 North 33rd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Rental in Upper Church Hill - Come have a look at this fabulous row house in upper Church Hill. It's close to downtown and literally 2 minutes from I-64.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
5201 Salem St.
5201 Salem Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1392 sqft
5201 Salem St. Available 08/04/20 Updated Fulton Hill Home - 3 Beds 1.5 Baths w/ Large Fenced in Yard! - Completely updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Fulton Hill. Located near Downtown, you are close to shopping, breweries and restaurants.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Church Hill North
1 Unit Available
1216 N 30th St
1216 North 30th Street, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2234 sqft
Church Hill 4 / 5 Bedroom Renovation with 3 full baths - This home is gorgeous! 4 Bedrooms, Office, Dining Room, 1st Floor Master Bedroom and 3 full Bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1021 Carlisle Ave
1021 Carlisle Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ARTISAN HILL APARTMENTS- ONE MONTH FREE** - Property Id: 113976 Artisan Hill is a brand new property in the Fulton hill area right outside of church hill and Shockoe Bottom! Artisan Hill is perfectly positioned just a few minutes from downtown.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 Grayfox Circle
912 Grayfox Circle, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1280 sqft
FoxHill Townhomes in Henrico - 3 BR 1 1/2 Baths - Available Immediately! - Spacious 3 Bedrooms and 1 1/2 Bath Town Home located in Eastern Henrico off Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane. Large Living Room and Dining Area and Kitchen.

1 of 39

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Oakwood
1 Unit Available
1226 North 36th Street
1226 North 36th Street, Richmond, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
1728 sqft
Beautifully maintained 5 bedroom home on a park like lot at the end of quiet street in Church Hill.
Results within 5 miles of Montrose
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
The Fan
38 Units Available
Circ Apartments
1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1012 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Central Office
22 Units Available
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
City Center
23 Units Available
Deco at CNB
219 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$999
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
939 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! One of the Richmond's most iconic Art Deco buildings has been transformed into a stylish modern apartment community, Deco at CNB.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Saddlewood
3801 Elfstone Ln, Richmond, VA
Studio
$755
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from downtown Richmond, these homes feature fenced patios, plush carpeting and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has laundry facilities and a swimming pool, among other amenities.
City GuideMontrose
"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees / Younger than the mountains growing like a weed."--Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Montrose, Virginia is a suburb of nearby capital city Richmond. In fact, it's a place where nearly everyone who lives there commutes into and out of the big city nearby. However, just because it's a commuter town doesn't mean that it's a boring or lacking place. In addition to quiet and lovely suburban living, Montrose has a whole host of amenities and attractions as well as just about anything a person could need to make small-town living feel like home. If you are looking for a place in Virginia that feels like a town in itself yet offers easy access to Richmond, you might want to consider Montrose. It has an array of rental housing to consider, as well as park, shops, restaurants, stores, hotels and more.

Moving to Montrose

To find attractive places to rent in Montrose, make a list of your priorities. Do you like a lot of space? Do you like lots of windows? Do you like somewhere cozy and small? Whatever you prefer, make a list of these things in order to narrow down a list of available apartments to see. Schedule appointments to see all the places you're interested in. When you go on your appointments, you need to be prepared to apply for apartments. In order to apply, you're going to need to gather your financial documents, including bank statements, pay stubs, proof of employment, and proof of income. You'll also need to be ready to put down a deposit to take the apartment off the market. Deposits are a lot--sometimes as much as three times the monthly rent, so you'll want to save your money before you move. You might also need to pay a broker's fee, too, which can be about 15% of the annual rent (and that's a lot of cash!).

Montrose Neighborhoods

Some people might consider Montrose a neighborhood of Richmond because the towns are so close, and Montrose is so small. Don't be fooled, however! In fact, Montrose is a town unto itself, and like all towns, it has neighborhoods that are distinctive from one another. It's important to do research about a town's neighborhoods before you move there, too, to make sure you end up in an area that's going to make you happy. You can spend tons of time finding the right rental apartment, but if it ends up being in an area that's inconvenient or uncomfortable for you, you're not going to be happy about your new home! If you want to do some research about neighborhoods in Montrose, check out the list below.

Southern Montrose: Southern Montrose is the part of town that feels the most rural. It has a lot of open land, and houses are spread pretty far apart. There are some small ponds in the southern part of town, so if you like water views, consider a house here. This area is bounded by Highway-50, which can be convenient to hop on if you decide to be a commuter. If shopping's your thing, this area's convenient to a few good spots. One of the best is a Laburnum Green Shopping Center.

Northern Montrose: The northern part of town is a combination of suburbia and commercial neighborhoods. There are grocery stores, shopping centers, and offices in this part of town, as well as nice tree-lined streets and quiet areas with apartment complexes. If you want somewhere that's not too distant from all the amenities you'll need, choose the northern part of town. From here, you can hop on I-64, which will get to any nearby big city you feel like going to. This area is a hotspot for dining. Move here if you want to eat at places like This and That or Carini Italian Restaurant. You can also enjoy the slew of restaurants at the Shops at White Oak Village.

Living in Montrose

The people who live in Montrose spend a lot of time commuting. That's because it's a place where people live if they work and play in Richmond. In fact, the two cities are only 4 miles apart! If you want to get into the heart of the capital city, you might want to have a car. That way, your drive into town will only be about 10 minutes! If you don't own your own set of wheels, you're okay, too. There is a bus that runs every half hour to 40 minutes between the two places, and you won't even have to transfer to a different line. If you end up in Richmond, there's a slew of stuff to do, from the zoo and the state capitol to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of the Confederacy. If you end up staying in Montrose, you can shop at Chimborazo shopping Center, White Oaks Village, or more convenient shopping stops. You can also enjoy local dining favorites, Yesterday's Restaurant and Carini Italian Restaurant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Montrose?
The average rent price for Montrose rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Montrose?
Some of the colleges located in the Montrose area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Montrose?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Montrose from include Richmond, Suffolk, Petersburg, Chester, and Williamsburg.

Similar Pages

Montrose 2 BedroomsMontrose 3 Bedrooms
Montrose Apartments with GarageMontrose Apartments with Parking
Montrose Pet Friendly Places