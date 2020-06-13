225 Apartments for rent in Montrose, VA📍
Montrose, Virginia is a suburb of nearby capital city Richmond. In fact, it's a place where nearly everyone who lives there commutes into and out of the big city nearby. However, just because it's a commuter town doesn't mean that it's a boring or lacking place. In addition to quiet and lovely suburban living, Montrose has a whole host of amenities and attractions as well as just about anything a person could need to make small-town living feel like home. If you are looking for a place in Virginia that feels like a town in itself yet offers easy access to Richmond, you might want to consider Montrose. It has an array of rental housing to consider, as well as park, shops, restaurants, stores, hotels and more.
To find attractive places to rent in Montrose, make a list of your priorities. Do you like a lot of space? Do you like lots of windows? Do you like somewhere cozy and small? Whatever you prefer, make a list of these things in order to narrow down a list of available apartments to see. Schedule appointments to see all the places you're interested in. When you go on your appointments, you need to be prepared to apply for apartments. In order to apply, you're going to need to gather your financial documents, including bank statements, pay stubs, proof of employment, and proof of income. You'll also need to be ready to put down a deposit to take the apartment off the market. Deposits are a lot--sometimes as much as three times the monthly rent, so you'll want to save your money before you move. You might also need to pay a broker's fee, too, which can be about 15% of the annual rent (and that's a lot of cash!).
Some people might consider Montrose a neighborhood of Richmond because the towns are so close, and Montrose is so small. Don't be fooled, however! In fact, Montrose is a town unto itself, and like all towns, it has neighborhoods that are distinctive from one another. It's important to do research about a town's neighborhoods before you move there, too, to make sure you end up in an area that's going to make you happy. You can spend tons of time finding the right rental apartment, but if it ends up being in an area that's inconvenient or uncomfortable for you, you're not going to be happy about your new home! If you want to do some research about neighborhoods in Montrose, check out the list below.
Southern Montrose: Southern Montrose is the part of town that feels the most rural. It has a lot of open land, and houses are spread pretty far apart. There are some small ponds in the southern part of town, so if you like water views, consider a house here. This area is bounded by Highway-50, which can be convenient to hop on if you decide to be a commuter. If shopping's your thing, this area's convenient to a few good spots. One of the best is a Laburnum Green Shopping Center.
Northern Montrose: The northern part of town is a combination of suburbia and commercial neighborhoods. There are grocery stores, shopping centers, and offices in this part of town, as well as nice tree-lined streets and quiet areas with apartment complexes. If you want somewhere that's not too distant from all the amenities you'll need, choose the northern part of town. From here, you can hop on I-64, which will get to any nearby big city you feel like going to. This area is a hotspot for dining. Move here if you want to eat at places like This and That or Carini Italian Restaurant. You can also enjoy the slew of restaurants at the Shops at White Oak Village.
The people who live in Montrose spend a lot of time commuting. That's because it's a place where people live if they work and play in Richmond. In fact, the two cities are only 4 miles apart! If you want to get into the heart of the capital city, you might want to have a car. That way, your drive into town will only be about 10 minutes! If you don't own your own set of wheels, you're okay, too. There is a bus that runs every half hour to 40 minutes between the two places, and you won't even have to transfer to a different line. If you end up in Richmond, there's a slew of stuff to do, from the zoo and the state capitol to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Museum of the Confederacy. If you end up staying in Montrose, you can shop at Chimborazo shopping Center, White Oaks Village, or more convenient shopping stops. You can also enjoy local dining favorites, Yesterday's Restaurant and Carini Italian Restaurant.