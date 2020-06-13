Apartment List
/
VA
/
meadowbrook
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

366 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA

📍
Meadowbook
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$745
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
7324 Winterleaf Ct
7324 Winterleaf Court, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Available 08/01/20 Please apply online : www.greatrichmondrentals.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2102 sqft
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield.

1 of 20

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
4702 Mason Dale Way
4702 Mason Dale Way, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
4702 Mason Dale Way Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom Rancher For Rent - 3 bedroom ranch home with 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living room, dining room, and laundry room. Back Patio with storage shed. Cats and dogs are allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
18 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Piney Knolls
Contact for Availability
Brookmont
3238 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$854
830 sqft
Brookmont Apartments is located on the South Side of Richmond just minutes away from downtown and major interstates. Enjoy the convenience of our 24 hour on-site laundry facility and our fully-equipped kitchens.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5403 Remuda Dr
5403 Remuda Drive, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -hardwood floors -off street parking -good size bedrooms with closet space -appliances included -washer and dryer

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive - 1
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
- Colonial style home with 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 baths, formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace. Conveniently located off Salem Church Road For more information, please visit our website at www.hornerandnewell.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
5205 Goolsby Ct
5205 Goolsby Court, Bensley, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
Huge living room Eat in kitchen Half bath downstairs Large bedrooms Renovated bathroom Washer/dryer included includes water/sewer/trash To qualify you have to have a job making a min of 3 times the rent, no negative rental history, and credit
Results within 5 miles of Meadowbrook
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Garden Springs
10801 Dylans Walk Rd, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1306 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,251
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Hioaks
8 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Manchester
28 Units Available
Link Apartments Manchester
901 McDonough St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,113
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1028 sqft
Right across the river from downtown Richmond, this luxurious green community contains a fire pit, fitness center, and pool. Energy-efficient appliances, oversized windows, accent walls, and walk-in closets in apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$823
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
26 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
951 sqft
East 51 at Rocketts Landing is the perfect combination of luxury living and modern convenience. It’s bold brick and metal design is inspired by the historic industrial waterfront along the James River, just steps away from the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
13 Units Available
River Forest Apartments
5701 Quiet Pine Cir, Chester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1073 sqft
Luxury apartment complex located just 3 miles west of I-95 and close to VA-288 for easy access to downtown. Feature 9-foot ceilings and gas fireplaces. Resort-style swimming pool and cardio fitness center.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
35 Units Available
River's Edge at Manchester
505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1183 sqft
River's Edge at Manchester offers luxury apartment living in Richmond's Historic Manchester. From the 10-story tower residents experience unrivaled city and river views, upscale amenities, and top-of-the-line apartment finishes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
52 Units Available
Overlook at City View
500 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,200
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
905 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Overlook at City View in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Old Town Manchester
21 Units Available
City View Lofts
411 Bainbridge Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
863 sqft
Come home to a brand new, pet-friendly community of loft residences jam-packed with the finest amenities in Richmond including a stunning riverfront pool, epic skyline and river views, two 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centers, and two modern
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Piney Knolls
1 Unit Available
Timbercreek Apartment Homes
2200 Chateau Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
793 sqft
*Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are only taking appointment tours until further notice.*
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$966
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Old Town Manchester
16 Units Available
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Old Town Manchester
34 Units Available
South Bank
307 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
Studio
$909
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
959 sqft
South Bank Apartments is the intersection of the best of Richmond into one exceptional location. Residents will experience innovative design, inspired amenities, and engaging social spaces in our new homes.
City GuideMeadowbrook
Golf, tasty restaurants, and good weather make Meadowbrook, Virgina a prime place to call home.

If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.

The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle!

Finding an Apartment in Meadowbrook

Save your money and nix the real estate agent, you can easily find an apartment by yourself. Look for vacant apartment listings online, and contact the apartment managers to see if you can set up a time to view and inspect the place. Sometimes, it pays to go to the town in person, especially to make sure what you see online or in the paper matches up! There's nothing like finding out that your dream home is surrounded by four junkyards. Also, who knows, you may be lucky enough to stumble upon unlisted vacant apartments that just might be what you are searching for.

Moving with a pet? Make sure Rover doesn't get left out in the cold by checking on the property's pet policy before you sign on the dotted line or hand over a non-refundable deposit. Finding out this information ahead of time will save you the stress of needlessly going to a place that will not accept your darling little poodle.

Most landlords will run a credit check on a prospective tenant, so make sure there's no surprises in your financial past. Pay those bills and clear up any blemishes. You'll also want to carry with you proof of income, and make sure you've budgeted enough to pay the security deposit and one month’s rent before you move in. While you may be able to find some all utilities paid apartments, chances are you'll need to set up utilities yourself and budget for their monthly expenses. If you do find the unicorn of apartments, with everything included, you don't want to be left in the dust by being unprepared.

Meadowbrook Neighborhoods

Meadowbrook is a small district known as part of Metro Richmond's "South Side" - and nothing but coolness comes from places with this nickname.

Senate Street: The area is mostly single-family homes, with some apartment complexes with larger 2 and 3 bedroom units, making this an ideal place for families. With the kiddos in tow and the budget tight Senate Street provides a pleasant option to find the right home. $$

Spoke Court: Renting an apartment in this area still falls below the average rental property prices for the state of Virginia. So, if you're looking to get more bang for your buck in VA, mosey your over here. $$

Life in Meadowbrook

While not a town with its own government, Meadowbrook is an established area with houses that were built from the 1940s. Several apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings also exist in the area. One of the distinguishing characteristics of this town is the fact that a significant percentage of the residents are active duty military, one can will feel proud to call this place home. Most of the residents own their own car, and commute to work in nearby Richmond. Meadowbrook's close proximity to one of Virginia's biggest cities makes it a popular place for students and recent college graduates. Families with young children will have no problem finding other families with children, whether its in the area schools or the neighborhood parks.

Even after college, many people decide to stay in Meadowbrook for its lower property prices and overall more mellow lifestyle. Because of this, the area is an overall above-average income area, with residents that work in diverse fields ranging from sales to government work. Another characteristic of Meadowbrook is the culturally diverse residents, with a significant number of first to second-generation immigrants. As such, you will find a lot of cultural shops and restaurants, making eating an exciting experience each time. Hopefully, you will soon find that Meadowbrook apartment of your dreams!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Meadowbrook?
The average rent price for Meadowbrook rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Meadowbrook?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Meadowbrook include Meadowbook.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Meadowbrook?
Some of the colleges located in the Meadowbrook area include University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Virginia Union University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Meadowbrook?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Meadowbrook from include Richmond, Suffolk, Petersburg, Chester, and Williamsburg.

Similar Pages

Meadowbrook 2 BedroomsMeadowbrook 3 Bedrooms
Meadowbrook Apartments with PoolMeadowbrook Dog Friendly Apartments
Meadowbrook Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

Meadowbook