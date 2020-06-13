366 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA📍
If you want a little community with a rich sense of history, Meadowbrook is a good choice - don't forget, good things come in small packages. Relatively low rental prices will spur you along in your search for an apartment in this town. Located in Chesterfield County, Virginia, Meadowbrook is an interesting little town where more than 18,312 people call it home. It's just one of many small unincorporated areas in this stretch of Virginia soil. The weather is quite stable with a high of 81.2°F in August, and a median of 43.9 °F in February.
The stable weather (highs in low 80s, lows in the 40s) isn't the only good news for those looking to relocate here. Apartments in Meadowbrook are quite affordable – only slightly above the national average. Even better is the fact that the vacancy rate for rental homes in this area is higher than the national average, which means you don't have to settle!
Save your money and nix the real estate agent, you can easily find an apartment by yourself. Look for vacant apartment listings online, and contact the apartment managers to see if you can set up a time to view and inspect the place. Sometimes, it pays to go to the town in person, especially to make sure what you see online or in the paper matches up! There's nothing like finding out that your dream home is surrounded by four junkyards. Also, who knows, you may be lucky enough to stumble upon unlisted vacant apartments that just might be what you are searching for.
Moving with a pet? Make sure Rover doesn't get left out in the cold by checking on the property's pet policy before you sign on the dotted line or hand over a non-refundable deposit. Finding out this information ahead of time will save you the stress of needlessly going to a place that will not accept your darling little poodle.
Most landlords will run a credit check on a prospective tenant, so make sure there's no surprises in your financial past. Pay those bills and clear up any blemishes. You'll also want to carry with you proof of income, and make sure you've budgeted enough to pay the security deposit and one month’s rent before you move in. While you may be able to find some all utilities paid apartments, chances are you'll need to set up utilities yourself and budget for their monthly expenses. If you do find the unicorn of apartments, with everything included, you don't want to be left in the dust by being unprepared.
Meadowbrook is a small district known as part of Metro Richmond's "South Side" - and nothing but coolness comes from places with this nickname.
Senate Street: The area is mostly single-family homes, with some apartment complexes with larger 2 and 3 bedroom units, making this an ideal place for families. With the kiddos in tow and the budget tight Senate Street provides a pleasant option to find the right home. $$
Spoke Court: Renting an apartment in this area still falls below the average rental property prices for the state of Virginia. So, if you're looking to get more bang for your buck in VA, mosey your over here. $$
While not a town with its own government, Meadowbrook is an established area with houses that were built from the 1940s. Several apartment complexes and smaller apartment buildings also exist in the area. One of the distinguishing characteristics of this town is the fact that a significant percentage of the residents are active duty military, one can will feel proud to call this place home. Most of the residents own their own car, and commute to work in nearby Richmond. Meadowbrook's close proximity to one of Virginia's biggest cities makes it a popular place for students and recent college graduates. Families with young children will have no problem finding other families with children, whether its in the area schools or the neighborhood parks.
Even after college, many people decide to stay in Meadowbrook for its lower property prices and overall more mellow lifestyle. Because of this, the area is an overall above-average income area, with residents that work in diverse fields ranging from sales to government work. Another characteristic of Meadowbrook is the culturally diverse residents, with a significant number of first to second-generation immigrants. As such, you will find a lot of cultural shops and restaurants, making eating an exciting experience each time. Hopefully, you will soon find that Meadowbrook apartment of your dreams!