366 Apartments for rent in Meadowbrook, VA

Finding an Apartment in Meadowbrook

Save your money and nix the real estate agent, you can easily find an apartment by yourself. Look for vacant apartment listings online, and contact the apartment managers to see if you can set up a time to view and inspect the place. Sometimes, it pays to go to the town in person, especially to make sure what you see online or in the paper matches up! There's nothing like finding out that your dream home is surrounded by four junkyards. Also, who knows, you may be lucky enough to stumble upon unlisted vacant apartments that just might be what you are searching for.

Moving with a pet? Make sure Rover doesn't get left out in the cold by checking on the property's pet policy before you sign on the dotted line or hand over a non-refundable deposit. Finding out this information ahead of time will save you the stress of needlessly going to a place that will not accept your darling little poodle.

Most landlords will run a credit check on a prospective tenant, so make sure there's no surprises in your financial past. Pay those bills and clear up any blemishes. You'll also want to carry with you proof of income, and make sure you've budgeted enough to pay the security deposit and one month’s rent before you move in. While you may be able to find some all utilities paid apartments, chances are you'll need to set up utilities yourself and budget for their monthly expenses. If you do find the unicorn of apartments, with everything included, you don't want to be left in the dust by being unprepared.