lynchburg county
66 Apartments for rent in Lynchburg County, VA📍
Beverly Hills
The Gardens on Timberlake
240 Beverly Hills Cir, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$815
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1376 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The Gardens on Timberlake in Lynchburg, VA makes your apartment more than a place to sleep and eat. Our spacious apartments offer luxury finishes including granite counters and large walk-in closets.
Legacy at Linden Park
1000 Misty Mountain Rd, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$771
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,008
1283 sqft
The Legacy Community at Linden Park in Lynchburg, VA, offers a variety of different types of pet-friendly units, all complete with granite countertops, dishwashers, outdoor space, and access to a pool and gym.
The Overlook at Stonemill
112 Stonemill Dr, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Old Mill Townhomes
725 Mill Stream Ln, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$852
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1044 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,219
1200 sqft
Searching for the perfect place to live can take some people a lifetime. Located just off of Timberlake Road in Lynchburg, Old Mill Townhomes is a friendly community in a quiet yet convenient area.
Daniels Hill
712 Norwood St
712 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$525
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
712 Norwood St Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Available to Rent for $525/ Mo. - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom single family house just off of Cabell Street and close to Blackwater Creek Bikeway.
Riverside
11 Vista Ave
11 Vista Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1706 sqft
11 Vista Ave Available 08/07/20 Huge 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Rivermont! - 3 bed 2 bath AEP power Lynchburg city water Columbia Gas Gas oven Gas heat & need window units for AC Tenant responsible for all utilities no dogs, one cat Paul Munroe,
Wyndhurst
623 Wyndhurst Dr #2
623 Wyndhurst Drive, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Condo in Wyndhurst available now!! - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Located in Wyndhurst. Ground floor unit. Washer Dryer in Unit. Water, Sewer, Trash Included.
Rivermont
1110 Cosby Street
1110 Cosby Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
917 sqft
Single Family Home in Rivermont - This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is located off of Rivermont Avenue in a quite neighborhood. Minutes away from local restaurants and shopping. (RLNE5935801)
Fort Hill
4211 Fort Avenue
4211 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3077 sqft
4211 Fort Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Rent this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 3.
107 Wexford Place
107 Wexford Pl, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
Wexford Townhouse - Fully furnished townhome in a quiet neighborhood off of Leesville Road. This end unit townhouse has a covered front porch, back patio, and assigned parking spaces. All utilities are included except cable/internet. (RLNE5778921)
Miller Park
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 08/10/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.
Windsor Hills
108 Hunterdale Road
108 Hunterdale Drive, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$595
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
108 Hunterdale Rd Available 09/15/20 Terrace Unit off Timberlake Rd - $595/month - Available Sep.
Oakwood
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available August - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.
Central Business District
1019 Main Street Unit C
1019 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2700 sqft
Downtown Living at its best - Penthouse apartment located in Downtown Lynchburg. Fully renovated but with character of historic property. No neighbors on either side, only below. Great spot in the middle of downtown, directly on Main Street.
College Hill
1735 Park Avenue Apt. A
1735 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Loft overlooking Kemper Street Station - Unique layout offers a number of options according to your needs and lifestyle. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 large bath and modern kitchen with all new appliances.
Central Business District
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.
Cornerstone
213 Portico Street
213 Portico Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
213 Portico Street Available 08/21/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Cornerstone - This newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome will be available Mid-August. Hardwood floors on the main level. Granite Countertops and Stainless steel in the kitchen.
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602
1600 Wards Ferry Road, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
1600 Wards Ferry Rd. #602 Available 08/03/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths Near Liberty University - This beautiful town home is located in College Square off Wards Ferry Road. Within walking distance of CVCC and just minutes from Liberty University.
2009 Lakeside Drive, Unit 410
2009 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1720 sqft
Brand New Three Level Luxury Townhome Available for Immediate Occupancy - Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome convenient to Lynchburg College and Liberty University.
Cornerstone
205 Capital Street #308
205 Capital Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Capital Street #308 Available 09/04/20 2 Bedroom Condo Located in Cornerstone - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in Cornerstone. Close to LU and has access to the LU transit. Water and Trash included as well as a Washer/Dryer.
Miller Park
514 Stuart St.
514 Stuart Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1092 sqft
514 Stuart St. Available 08/20/20 514 Stuart St. // 3 BD, 1 BA // $725 - Cute Three-Bedroom, One-Bathroom House located off of Memorial Avenue near E.C. Glass High School. Nice Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Living Room and Dinning Room.
Westend
415 Yeardley Avenue
415 Yeardley Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2269 sqft
415 Yeardley Avenue Available 08/07/20 Ideal Home near Lynchburg College or Liberty University - Great Home for Rent with separate entrances. Great rental for students with two kitchens and plenty of parking.
College Hill
1008 Harrison St
1008 Harrison Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Fully restored Federal house located in Federal Hill and built in 1816. Off street parking, covered private stone patio, private laundry facility, fully furnished, full kitchen and bath.
55 Countryplace Lane - 55
55 Countryplace Lane, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in the middle of Lynchburg. Includes Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance. Completely Renovated and updated. Schedule a showing today!!!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Lynchburg County area include Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, Liberty University, and Virginia Western Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.