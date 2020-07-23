/
norfolk county
257 Apartments for rent in Norfolk County, VA📍
15 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,170
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
4 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,080
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
879 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
11 Units Available
Suburban
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,328
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1020 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
5 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1300 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
3 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
12 Units Available
Rosemont
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
850 sqft
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
3 Units Available
Northside
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
North Shore
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Creek Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,909
1330 sqft
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
31 Units Available
East Ocean View
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
10 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
598 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
8 Units Available
Wards Corner
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1191 sqft
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
7 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
17 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,165
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1010 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
5 Units Available
East Ocean View
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,378
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1030 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
3 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
19 Units Available
South Camellia
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1300 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
11 Units Available
Bel - Aire
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1006 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
19 Units Available
Glenwood Park
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$759
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
16 Units Available
Roland Park
Promenade Pointe
6115 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1342 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, large closets and lots of light. Located on the banks of the Lafayette River and just a few miles away from the city.
1 Unit Available
Wards Corner
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$880
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
11 Units Available
Park Crescent
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
2 Units Available
Bayview
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at East Bay Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Norfolk County area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake, Newport News, and Hampton have apartments for rent.