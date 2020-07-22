/
charlottesville county
115 Apartments for rent in Charlottesville County, VA📍
23 Units Available
Starr Hill
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA
Studio
$1,290
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1073 sqft
Born of an artistic spirit and a bold objective, Six Hundred West Main reimagines downtown Charlottesville living. Drawing inspiration from the city's art, culture and music scenes, the building reverberates with an energy all its own.
Contact for Availability
Johnson Village
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1474 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1496 sqft
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities.
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1027 sqft
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA.
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
506 RIDGE ST
506 Ridge Street, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1107 sqft
Imagine living close walking distance to Downtown and Enjoy the Charm & Character of this apartment unit in a home built in the late 1800's! Plus, only a Short Walking Distance to Charlottesville Mall, shops and restaurants! Antique Wood Floors,
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
100 apple tree rd B
100 Apple Tree Rd, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit B Available 09/01/20 Fully Renovated Apartment , Great Location - Property Id: 314166 Fully renovated and ready for first time renting this spacious basement apartment has great location close to UVA and Fountaine Research.
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Park Avenue
428 Monroe Ln
428 Monroe Lane, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great University Location - Sunny Condo - Property Id: 290855 Great location in between the UVA Medical Center and the Lawn. This large, sunny 1 BR condo is off of Monroe Lane in a quiet building.
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
2083 Kober Way
2083 Kober Way, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1739 sqft
Move-in Ready, Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome - AVAILABLE NOW! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
2013 Inglewood Drive
2013 Inglewood Dr, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1739 sqft
Brand New and Pet Friendly Stonefield Townhome! - MOVE-IN READY! This beautiful and brand new 3 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
100 Roy Place
100 Roys Pl, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1276 sqft
100 Roy Place Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom House Available in August - This spacious detached home is available for move-in this summer! Enjoy coffee on your front porch, at your kitchen peninsula, or on your serene back deck overlooking the woods.
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1013 Grove Street
1013 Grove Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1488 sqft
1013 Grove Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 BR/2 B House Close to the UVA Hospital! Attn: UVA Nurses, Doctors, Medical Staff, and Students! - 1013 Grove Street is a rare gem in Charlottesville, with historic character and an exceptional yard
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
231 Stribling Ave
231 Stribling Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Adorable Home Near the University of Virginia - Adorable home minutes to UVA Hospital and the grounds, John Paul Jones Arena and UVA Football's Scott Stadium.
1 Unit Available
Fry's Spring
108 Stratford Ct
108 Stratford Court, Charlottesville, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
2106 sqft
Impressive Home with Lots to Offer! - 6 Bdrm 3 Bath - House 108 Stratford Court Charlottesville, VA 22903 $ 3750.00 Rents by the room for 2020-2021 School year $625.00 per person per room. Water, Sewer, and electricity included in rent.
1 Unit Available
Ridge St.
802 6th Street SE
802 6th Street Southeast, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
680 sqft
802 6th Street - Looking for a place to call home with character? Look no further because this 1BD/1BA beauty is just for you! Located in Downtown Charlottesville this charmer is more than meets the eye with full natural lighting throughout, cozy
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
500 Court Sq, Apt #904
500 Court Square, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1004 sqft
Two Bedroom Available Downtown! $1000 Deposit + One Month Free! - Prime location! Two bedroom apartment located right downtown on Court Square. Apartment features hardwood flooring and elevator.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont Includes inlaw suite - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large
1 Unit Available
Venable
809 Cabell Ave
809 Cabell Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Cabell Avenue - Great Location for UVA graduate schools, medical center and historical downtown Charlottesville. This house has 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, private backyard and much more.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
810 Rockland Ave
810 Rockland Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
900 sqft
810 Rockland Ave Available 09/01/20 3 BR Belmont Home with Fenced in Yard! - -Welcome home to this beautiful 1 story brick rancher in ever popular Belmont. -Cozy 2 bedroom plus an office, 1.
1 Unit Available
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
1 Unit Available
Greenbrier
2127 Tarleton Dr.
2127 Tarleton Drive, Charlottesville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2348 sqft
Great Home in the Greenbrier Neighborhood!! - Single family home located in the Greenbriar neighborhood. Great location convenient to Rt 250 and Rio Rd/29 corridor.
1 Unit Available
North Downtown
804 East Jefferson Unit
804 E Jefferson St, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 30 Day min. Furnished or Without - - This condo is a top floor, corner unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. It is conveniently located 1 1/2 blocks from the Downtown Pavilion.
1 Unit Available
Venable
708 NW 12TH ST
708 12th St NW, Charlottesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
397 sqft
Completely renovated 1BR/1B basement apartment off Preston Avenue available now. Unit includes open living/kitchen floor plan. All new appliances. Full bath with large shower connects living room to bedroom.
2 Units Available
Locust Grove
104-D Melbourne Park
104 Melbourne Park Cir, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 104-D Melbourne Park in Charlottesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Fifeville
1206 Cherry Ave # B
1206 Cherry Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to UVA Hospital We can't use Zillow to schedule showings. Showing on 7/25. Text 757-828-5818 for showing times. Available Now 2br - 1 bath. Walking distance to UVA Hospital Chair Rail, Crown mold, W+D, Dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown Charlottesville. Upper level apartment in gorgeous Victorian home. updated bathroom, tall ceilings, hardwood floors new carpeting and deck. Small pets negotiable. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Charlottesville County start at $1,100/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Charlottesville County area include Longwood University, James Madison University, Piedmont Virginia Community College, and University of Virginia-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Farmville, Pantops, and Culpeper have apartments for rent.