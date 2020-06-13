AL
269 Apartments for rent in Manassas, VA

Bloom Crossing
60 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$965
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
44 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
22 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
2 Units Available
Regency Place
11201 Partnership Lane, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautiful family orientated community offers two and three bedroom homes featuring an all electric gourmet kitchen, your own private patio or balcony, ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections and spacious walk in closets.
Bloom Crossing
26 Units Available
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,922
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Downtown Manassas
12 Units Available
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
67 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1338 sqft
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
36 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
27 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,371
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,366
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
31 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,339
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
10 Units Available
Barrington Park Apartments
10275 Dorchester Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,451
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,022
1435 sqft
Barrington Park Apartments are well priced, includes bottom-level parking, large granite counter-top kitchens, well-designed living and sleeping quarters and a surprising amount of space. Grounds include playground and basketball courts. Every apartment has a patio/balcony.
19 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
12 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
21 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
3 Units Available
Colonial Village Apartments
9704 Clark Pl, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Virginia Railway Express (VRE), these 1-3 bedroom apartments offer a selection of in-demand amenities, including designer floor plans, large closets, walk-in linen closets, new appliances, wood cabinets and ceiling fans.

1 Unit Available
9563 BATTERY HEIGHTS BOULEVARD
9563 Battery Heights Boulevard, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom penthouse with vaulted ceilings. Unit has updated cabinets, granite countertops, remodeled bathroom, washer and dryer. The property backs to treed area. Very private and peaceful. Excellent location.

1 Unit Available
8987 MCDOWELL CMN
8987 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful 1260 SQ. FT - 2 level interior townhome is a must see and available 7/1 - Hardwood on Main level. 2 Master Suites on the upper level with upgrades galore to included tile flooring in baths and more.

Downtown Manassas
1 Unit Available
9008 OPERA ALLEY
9008 Opera Alley, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
Full Remodel - Live in a Turnkey Apartment in Downtown Old Town Manassas - 1 Minute Walk to VRE - 2 Bed - 1 Full Bath - Bonus Loft Upstairs to set up 2 Living Rooms - Steps to all the Shopping and Restaurants that Old Town has to Offer.

1 Unit Available
10105 MAKELYS WAY
10105 Makelys Way, Manassas, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
2752 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10105 MAKELYS WAY in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
8979 MCDOWELL COMN
8979 Mcdowell Common, Manassas, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1288 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED ... SIMPLY SPARKLES.....So much is new in the last year including kitchen cabinets, kitchen counters, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, upper level carpet, windows, washer and dryer, bathroom vanities, most lighting and more....

1 Unit Available
9153 STEVENS COURT
9153 Stevens Court, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1260 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED, WITH NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES, CABINETS, GRANITE TOPS, BATHS WITH TUBS, VANITIES, TOILETS, PAINTING, LANDSCAPING, HVAC, ROOF. 2 LARGE MASTER SUITES.

1 Unit Available
9576 JAYHAWK TERRACE
9576 Jayhawk Terrace, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
Remodeled Ready to Move on July 15th. 2 Bed, 2 Bath Ground floor unit w/Private Entrance. Beautiful Dark Wood Kitchen with Ceramic Tile floor. Breakfast Area & Separate Dining. Large Bright & Open Living Room.

Median Rent in Manassas

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Manassas is $1,548, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,789.
Studio
$1,474
1 Bed
$1,548
2 Beds
$1,789
3+ Beds
$2,359
City GuideManassasA little dollop of peace and tranquility nestled against such a large and politically important powerhouse like D.C., Manassas' ten-square-mile plot of homes, artistic enterprises and businesses offer a rich and stunning diversity of people. At the top of the list, Ravi Shankar used to call this little town home!
How to Search
What to consider There are a few items you will want to have on hand when you are searching for a rental or home you'd like to buy. First of all, the easiest way to navigate this path is through an agent or a realtor, local to the area, who is both professional and very familiar with the process. Be advised to have a list of your needs ready (a list on your iPhone or Android is perfect and you aren't likely to forget to bring that) when it comes to what you want in a home. Be sure to consider important factors like the number of bedrooms and bathrooms you need, if you’d like a yard, the longest you’re willing to commute, if the apartment is pet-friendly, and which amenities you absolutely cannot live without (did I hear someone mention in-unit washer and dryer?).

What to bring You’ll want to be ready with all your paperwork when you visit a potential home, or you run the risk of another renter fulling a fast one and ending up in your ideal pad! To be on the safe side, bring first and last months' security deposit and the application fee (cashier's check is best), a pet deposit (if applicable), work and personal references, credit check fee (again, cashier's check is best), your ID, and patience--above all, bring your patience because it might take a little time to find the place just for you!

Where to Live in Manassas
City Center: This neighborhood is mainly comprised of adorable row houses or attached homes. The ambiance and charm of these homes calls to those who love having a sense of community and close-knit neighbors who watch out for one another. The City Center neighborhood of Manassas is moderately upscale, which puts it into that slightly-above average-niche that speaks of well-tended streets, clean buildings and a fun place to raise a family. _

Yorkshire: This upscale neighborhood is quite diverse and full of ethnic flavors for dining, art and places for meeting new and interesting friends. One thing to note is that if you have to commute for work, you will be looking at close to an hour each way during the work week. That downside however, is the only one you will find when looking in this area! A bonus to the commute is that you live out in gorgeous country, surrounded by nature, peace and quiet. Carpooling might be the way to go (save on gas + get to know your co-workers = win/win) if you decide to move into this neighborhood!

Sudley: The Sudley neighborhood has a median home price that might have you fanning yourself momentarily, but rest assured, you will not pass out from shock. If you're looking for a three- to four-bedroom home, this is the place to put down roots. It also has a variety of culture and an amazing foodie scene. Sudley is a college-friendly area, with many businesses catering to students, undergrads and, of course, military personnel. Most people still carpool or drive to get to and from work, but there are plenty of walkable areas in this neighborhood as well.

Ravenwood: Ravenwood is a neighborhood that caters to medium and large-sized single-family homes and townhomes. The median home price here is, well, let's just say it's upwards of keeping-up-with-the-Joneses! So is the average rental price per month. Seriously, living here means living in the middle of one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the country. The homes, streets, businesses and parks are all exquisitely maintained and manicured. It's posh, it's chic, it's THE place to live if your lifestyle demands the best!

Buckhall: Two things to note about this neighborhood are the large percentage of military families living here and the fact that real estate is exquisitely maintained and tends to keep its value over time. That is great news if you have to move time and again for your profession! Strange but true... and that being said, this is an incredibly safe neighborhood to live in!

Bull Run: Most places in Bull Run are renter-occupied and are comprised of small- to medium-sized apartments, condos and townhomes that offer studios to four-bedroom units. You will need to have a car if you live here for commuting to and from work, as most find that walking just doesn't cut it. Part of the charm of Bull Run is its row houses and attached homes.

Longview: Longview is a very family-oriented neighborhood comprised of medium to large-sized single-family homes and town homes that range from two to five bedrooms on average. If you enjoy living the good life as much as your neighbors, consider this your prime area for beginning your new life in your new neighborhood. However, if you are trying to rent here, this is a predominantly homeowner-type neighborhood. Finding a rental might be next to impossible, unless of course, you have an amazing agent who knows how to network!

Independent Hill: The streets, houses and parks in this neighborhood are vibrant and very well-maintained. That seems to be a theme in Manassas! A notable quality about this area is how much people love their cars. Some families have as many as five, yes five, and that is not an uncommon number. Talk about nice toys! Rental prices are, unsurprisingly, quite high when compared to the rest of the city. This neighborhood is not inexpensive, but it is wonderful for families, full of charm and history.

Loch Lomond: This urban neighborhood is more middle of the road, with real estate prices designed to put a smile on your face and rentals that appropriately follow suit! There are plenty of parks to frequent, excellent restaurants to dine at and a neighborhood steeped in history. Loch Lomond is a wonderful area to move to if you are just starting out and still want to be close to the action.

West Gate: A bike lover's dream neighborhood, this area is populated with a large number of workers who commute via bicycle each day. This very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood is populated with shops, coffee bars and grocery stores. So, pretty much everything you need is within walking or cycling distance... pedestrians rejoice! The predominant language spoken is Spanish, so brush up on your skills and expect neighborly smiles and delicious restaurants around every corner!

Manassas, Virginia, is a growing, thriving city that is extremely cold in the winter months. Most importantly, do not forget your jackets, boots and a love for snow and all that comes with living in an area of the country that truly knows what winter means! Come visit, come stay and come grow old with us, and create new generations of Virginians who learn to love and respect this part of the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Manassas?
In Manassas, the median rent is $1,474 for a studio, $1,548 for a 1-bedroom, $1,789 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,359 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Manassas, check out our monthly Manassas Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Manassas?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Manassas include Bloom Crossing.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Manassas?
Some of the colleges located in the Manassas area include University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Manassas?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manassas from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

