/
/
arcola
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:30 PM
111 Apartments for rent in Arcola, VA📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
17 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,317
1513 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
24704 HUTCHINSON FARM DRIVE
24704 Hutchinson Farm Drive, Arcola, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1650 sqft
Live in this never lived-in brand new home!!! On rent for the first time * Well appointed condo in amenity based Arcola Town Center Sub-Division * Lower interior town home style condo w/1650 sq feet on 2 levels, 1 car attached rear entry garage
Results within 1 mile of Arcola
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
42248 PROVIDENCE RIDGE DRIVE
42248 Providence Ridge Drive, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3745 sqft
Well-maintained, Brick SF. Fully FENCED Level 1/2+ acre yard.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24679 SILTSTONE SQUARE
24679 Siltstone Square, Stone Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1566 sqft
Available for Rent Now... Perfect Spacious with 1550+ Sq Feet on 3 level 1 car garage with 4 Bed , 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath townhouse in Stone Ridge community - Most sought-after amenity-rich.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42900 PAMPLIN TERRACE
42900 Pamplin Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
Immaculate 3 Level Condo Townhome-1 Car Rear Load Garage -Hardwood Main Level-Stainless Steel Appliances-Dark Hardwood Kitchen Cabinets-Two Upper Level Bedrooms feature Vaulted Ceilings with a Full Bath Ensuite-Master Bedroom Walk-in Closet & Jetted
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25334 WHIPPOORWILL TER
25334 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT PLACE TO LIVE! THE HOUSE LOOKS AND FEELS LIKE NEW!!! BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 10+HOME. IMPECCABLY KEPT, WINDOW TREATMENTS IN ALL WINDOS. GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE
42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE in Loudoun Valley Estates. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25287 NESTING SQUARE
25287 Nesting Square, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
2790 sqft
WATER VIEW **Beautiful Single house size**LOTS of natural lights. A beautiful End unit w/ OPEN VIEW.A popular golf course community. LARGE EXTENSION BUMP OUT ON ALL 3 LEVELS.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
43055 THOROUGHFARE GAP TERRACE
43055 Thoroughfare Gap Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1616 sqft
This townhouse condo is a former Toll Brothers model in sought after Loudoun Valley. Wood floors throughout the main level, built in ceiling speakers, upgraded lighting, custom paint.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
24921 SOMERBY DRIVE
24921 Somersby Drive, South Riding, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4427 sqft
4227 sq. ft. elegant end unit villa in Avonlea with three sides open.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42273 TERRAZZO TERRACE
42273 Terrazzo Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1952 sqft
Brick Front, End Unit Townhouse style Condo in Stone Ridge! HW floors throughout main. 2 story LR, Sep. DR, Master BR w/vaulted ceiling & private Master BA w/sep. shower & soaking tub. 3 sided gas FP in FR. 1 car garage. No Smoking and No Pets!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
24640 GREYSTEEL SQUARE
24640 Greysteel Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
2200 sqft
Enjoy single-family living in a gorgeous 2,200 square feet innovative two level villa town home. Available August 1st.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25216 WHIPPOORWILL TERRACE
25216 Whippoorwill Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
Spacious 24' wide, 3-level Toll Brothers townhome with 2 car garage. Great location in sought after school district.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42239 SHORECREST TERRACE
42239 Shorecrest Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1876 sqft
Beautiful 4 level end unit garage townhome. Open floorplan with nice finishes throughout. Top floor master suite. Great community with lots of amenities. Close to schools and shopping. Just off route 50 in Stone Ridge.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25322 ELDRIDGE TERRACE
25322 Elridge Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1524 sqft
Brick front, end-unit townhome. Three bedrooms with bonus room on entry level used as a fourth. Light and bright. Recently remodeled. Hardwood floors. New paint and carpet in 2018. One car, attached garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42705 SANDMAN TERRACE
42705 Sandman Terrace, South Riding, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2790 sqft
Luxury and the largest end unit model TH in the sought-after South Riding. Bump out in all 3 level with total ~ 2800sft. Shining brazilian cherry hardwood floor in every room through all 3 levels. Granite counter top and gourmet kitchen.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42695 NEWCOMER TERRACE
42695 Newcomer Terrace, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2283 sqft
Gorgeous Toll Brothers brick front 2-car garage town home featuring an open floor plan with lots of upgrades. The home is offering lots of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
25117 BRODIE TERRACE
25117 Brodie Terrace, South Riding, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1656 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 25117 BRODIE TERRACE in South Riding. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
41859 CINNABAR SQUARE
41859 Cinnabar Square, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2180 sqft
Spacious 3-level luxury Town Home with 2 Car Garage, 3 Bed Roomsand 3.5 Baths in the prestigious Stone Ridge community. Hardwood floors on main level.
1 of 18
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
South Riding
1 Unit Available
42995 ASTELL STREET
42995 Astell Street, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1740 sqft
Bright townhome for rent. Available 7-3-2020. Walking distance to shopping in South Riding. 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan. Main level with living room and kitchen which opens to fenced yard.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stone Ridge North
1 Unit Available
42257 Black Rock Ter
42257 Black Rock Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1377 sqft
42257 Black Rock Ter Available 06/01/20 Immaculate 2BR/2.5 BA in Stoneridge!! - Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level brick front condo with one car garage! Master suite with adjoining bath and his/her closets. Bedroom level laundry room.
Results within 5 miles of Arcola
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Arcola rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,270.
Some of the colleges located in the Arcola area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Arcola from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VA