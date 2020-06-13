Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

101 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

Great Bridge
Greenbrier East
Indian River
Deep Creek North
Greenbrier West
Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
Greenbrier East
20 Units Available
The Amber at Greenbrier
1140 Ivystone Square, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1329 sqft
Lake-view homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and full-size washers. A 24-hour gym, a business center, and a swimming pool are just some of the common amenities available to residents. Close to Greenbrier Mall.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Greenbrier East
36 Units Available
Helix Apartments
1524 Summit Pointe Drive, Chesapeake, VA
Studio
$1,200
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Opening Summer 2020 Coastal Virginia’s newest urban lifestyle community, HELIX Apartments, is calling your name. Take advantage of the opportunity to live in Chesapeake’s Summit Pointe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Great Bridge
15 Units Available
Kingsbridge
13A Johnstown Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,062
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1287 sqft
Our inviting community here at Kingsbridge Apartments offers charming one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! For your comfort, every apartment is equipped with spacious living areas and generous storage space! Select units also
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Greenbrier East
35 Units Available
Hideaway at Greenbrier
150 Coveside Ln, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,180
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1388 sqft
This tranquil community has its own stream with fountains and a bridge. I-64 provides easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment. Community features include pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Deep Creek North
2 Units Available
Thrive Apartment Homes
1020 Thrive Place, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$984
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,132
1200 sqft
From on-site laundry facilities to a pet-friendly environment, this community offers great amenities. Units feature walk-in closets, modern kitchens and washer/dryer hookups. Just a short drive from the Elizabeth River and Interstate 64.
Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
Great Bridge
42 Units Available
Tattersall
504 Cap Stone Arch, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,861
1391 sqft
Life is all about being comfortable with yourself and with your surroundings. At Tattersall, we’ve created a special place where you can be you.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Culpepper Landing
8 Units Available
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,197
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Great Bridge
11 Units Available
Pillars At Great Bridge
124 Fairwind Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1332 sqft
Spacious luxury apartment homes with carpet flooring, spacious kitchens, and ample cabinet space. Community amenities include a clubhouse, game room, and a pool. Conveniently located with easy access to the Oak Grove Connector.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Greenbrier West
10 Units Available
Tapestry Park
728 Tapestry Park Loop, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1400 sqft
Bold, Bright and You! We want you to love where you live. Tapestry Park apartments is surrounded by an array of colors. Nestled off the beaten path, yet conveniently located in the heart of Chesapeake, Virginia.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Indian River
24 Units Available
Holly Point Apartments
2540 Holly Point Blvd, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Holly Point Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia was planned for inspired living.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Greenbrier East
6 Units Available
The Birches
1700 Birch Trail Cir, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1010 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
540 Hadleybrook Drive
540 Hadleybrook Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1340 sqft
Fantastic End Unit - FANTASTIC END UNIT W/ OPEN FLOOR PLAN, ALL APPLIANCES, STORAGE, AND MORE! LOCATED IN CENTRAL CHESAPEAKE WITHIN MINS. OF SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, INTERSTATES & MORE! MOVE IN READY! DON'T MISS OUT! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764112)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
918 Hill Street
918 Hill Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1441 sqft
South Hill - Beautifully maintained home on large corner lot. Property has laminate wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Home is second week of May 2020 & some small pets are negotiable with additional deposit and pet rent.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
812 Rivanna River Reach
812 Rivanna River Reach, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1434 sqft
KINGSFORD - Available now, come view this lovely townhouse style condo. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with loft. Newer windows, pergo flooring and berber carpet. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. Privacy fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creekwood
1 Unit Available
513 Cassway Arch
513 Cassway Arch, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1593 sqft
513 Cassway Arch Available 08/01/20 Fantastic Home in Grassfield School District! - Lovely Ranch in Grassfield school district. Spacious floor plan with large kitchen, formal dining room, and front sitting room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
511 Sloane St.
511 Sloane Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1570 sqft
Beautiful, New, End-Unit 3-Level Condo in Historic South Norfolk - This rental is new and loaded with extras!! Energy Saver appliances, Tankless water heater, alarm system, Surround Sound, Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Culpepper Landing
1 Unit Available
612 Canoe St
612 Canoe Street, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2688 sqft
Culpepper Landing - Very clean, well maintained home with 3 large bedrooms and a loft. Granite counter tops in kitchen and hardwood floors through out first floor. Large covered front porch and sun room for relaxing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
922 Wickford Drive
922 Wickford Drive, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1193 sqft
Wickford - Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse in a desirable area of Chesapeake. Brick front, fenced backyard, and open floor plan with good sized bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3725 Radford Circle
3725 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
3725 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR Updated Townhouse in Western Branch - New LVT Hardwood Floors - - Updated Counter Tops in Kitchen! - LVT flooring on first floor! - Fenced in back yard with storage shed - Close to Neighborhood YMCA - Short

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norfolk Highlands
1 Unit Available
1523 Linden Avenue
1523 Linden Avenue, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2176 sqft
1523 Linden Avenue Available 06/15/20 ****Beautiful 4 Bedroom with First Floor Bedroom - Located on the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach line. This home offer quick access to the all that Hampton Roads has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Grove West
1 Unit Available
844 Shillelagh Road^^
844 Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2830 sqft
COUNTRY LIVING!!! 4 BED / 3 BATH SF HOME - COUNTRY LIVING!! 4 BEDROOM / 3 BATHS SINGLE FAMILY HOME ON 10 ACRES. 7 ACRES FARMLAND, 3 ACRES LAWN MAINTENANCE. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM, FIRST FLOOR MASTER WITH WALK IN CLOSET.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Great Bridge
1 Unit Available
837 Shillelagh Road
837 Shillelagh Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3004 sqft
837 Shillelagh Road - Immaculate 3,000 sq ft home on 2 acres! 4 bedrooms and 3 bath with possible 5th bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenbrier West
1 Unit Available
420 Blue Beech Way
420 Blue Beech Way, Chesapeake, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2352 sqft
420 Blue Beech Way Available 07/01/20 NORTH TRAIL - Charming home with open floor plan. Large kitchen that opens to family room w/fireplace. Spacious bedrooms. Apply at howardhannarentals.com. (RLNE4062325)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Branch South
1 Unit Available
4737 Brians Way
4737 Brians Way, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2274 sqft
Adorable Home Perfect for Family Living - Looking for a quiet community in the heart of Chesapeake? This home has so much to offer.

Median Rent in Chesapeake

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Chesapeake is $1,003, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,207.
Studio
$998
1 Bed
$1,003
2 Beds
$1,207
3+ Beds
$1,685
City GuideChesapeake
If you’re looking for an East coast city packed to the brim with rural beauty, yet boasting all the comforts of suburban life, set your compass for Chesapeake, Virginia. For the rest of us not using compasses, just use this website; you are already on it, after all. As the state’s second largest city by land area, and third largest by population, Chesapeake still manages to embrace its history and natural scenery with roots dating back to the Virginia Colony in the 1600s. With a motto of “one...
Rolling Through Hampton Roads

For the unacquainted, Hampton Roads is a cluster of cities and counties on the southeast coast of Virginia. Over the years, these cities have, like a pack of ambitious amebas, moved around, merged, and grown significantly, but still remain a close-knit metropolitan area. Chesapeake is considered one of the quainter, quieter cities.

This Land is Our Land Geographically, the southern half of Chesapeake is more rural, as it mingles with surrounding farmland on the North Carolina border. Chesapeake is also a community largely influenced by water. Swamp wetlands and rivers cut through the terrain to empty into the Atlantic Ocean in neighboring Virginia Beach. This means that among Chesapeake’s wealth of highways are bridges, waterways, ports, and the Dismal Swamp Canal (which, fun fact, was surveyed by George Washington and is the oldest continuously used canal in the United States. It’s also not half as bad as the name suggests). The northern half of the city is more conventionally suburban, with vast residential neighborhoods, shopping areas, and easier access to other Hampton Roads locations.

Driving in the ‘Peake Despite the waterways and a booming shipbuilding industry, aquatic transportation is, disappointingly (sorry, Waterworld fans), not the go-to option for getting around. In an area with so many cities close together, commuting to another place for work is fairly common. The Hampton Roads Transit Authority operates bus routes through Chesapeake to neighboring cities, and there’s a lot of talk about building a larger public transportation system in the future. Thus far, it’s all talk and no trousers though (“No larger public transportation system” doesn’t roll off the tongue as well). Despite this, Chesapeakans main mode of transportation continues to be driving. Having a car is expected, but living near a popular thruway can make getting to the store a nightmare during rush hour, so plan accordingly.

What the Living’s Like

The most common type of housing you’ll come upon in Chesapeake is your standard detached single-family home, picket fence optional. These are mostly owner occupied, but they are also the most common renting option. Houses tend to be more expensive than apartments, though, and depending on the area, they can get up to the high $2000s or more per month. If that’s not your thing, it’s not a stretch to find attached single-family homes, like town houses and condominiums. Small or medium sized apartment complexes also pop up in some areas, but aren’t as easy to find.

A Standard Chesapeake Dwelling Since renting houses is most common, you tend to get the same amenities, perks, and downfalls as owning a house, but without the long-term responsibility. Yards, garages, and appliances (usually including washer and dryer) are a given, and utilities are rarely included in the bottom line (Meaning more money than just rent. Remember to factor that in when budgeting). While condominiums and small apartment complexes may not satisfy the savvy wannabe-homeowner in the same way, they will often have a parking lot or community amenities like a patio or fitness center. On the whole, Chesapeake is very pet friendly, too, though it’s not unheard of to charge a fee or deposit.

Where to Look While surveying your preferred neighborhood for a “for rent” sign is a classic good idea, Internet resources (Hint: you’re on one right now!) and local newspaper listings can also turn up a lot of results. Many of the places listed and advertised online, especially apartments and condos, tend to be higher rent and newer construction. For older, smaller rental houses, contacting a realtor is usually a good bet.

The Basic Divisions

Rents can get steep in some places (Remember that $2000/month price-tag we mentioned?), so exploring the area to get the most out is key. It’s generally best to consider what’s important to you when renting. Access to a highway for commuting? Farmland to stretch out in? Officially, the city of Chesapeake divides itself into 6 boroughs, but many of these can be divided even further into smaller neighborhoods and communities. Let’s take a quick look at the official spots to get you familiar with the basic parts of the city:

Western Branch

The northernmost borough, Western Branch is touted as a great place due to its residential culture and proximity to other cities. It was once home to many military families and workers from the neighboring GE plant, which closed its doors in the 1980s. We’re no history buffs over here, so we can’t tell you why. If we had to guess, though, the release of Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo seemed to coincide with the shutdown (insert conspiracy theories here). Today, however, its streets are filled with newer construction houses and the occasional shopping plaza.

South Norfolk

Also not so creatively dubbed “SoNo”, South Norfolk was actually its own independent city from the early 1900s until its incorporation with the rest of Chesapeake in the 60s. Many residents believed that the incorporation stunted the city’s growth, but planned revitalization projects and a hip historic district makes this an up and coming area to definitely keep an eye (or two) on.South Norfolk also has a large population of younger couples and singles, as well as slightly lower rent than the rest of Chesapeake due to its lower average income.

Deep Creek

This borough has a smaller population density than the others because its southwestern portion contains part of the Great Dismal Swamp: a protected wetland area. Although you can’t build a house here only to watch it sink slowly into the abyss (these government regulations are such a drag, aren’t they?), the swamp gives Deep Creek a rich history as a bustling settlement and shipping point for now extinct lumber enterprises. It’s a quiet community full of rural accents and natural surroundings. Houses and rentals in this area are generally newer and more spacious, but slightly more expensive.

Washington

The most “urban” area of Chesapeake, Washington sports city hall and other major government facilities, as well as much of the city’s commerce and shopping centers. For you history buffs, it contains the site of the Battle of Great Bridge, an important colonial victory in the Revolutionary War. Feel free to shout, “’MURICA!” when crossing, it’s only appropriate. Being a highly populated and central spot, it also has a higher number of rental options than anywhere else, and thus a larger age range of citizens. Detached and attached units can be found here, as well as smaller apartment complexes, for a variety of prices.

Pleasant Grove

Spacious and adjacent to the Great Dismal Swamp (which stretches down its West side), Pleasant Grove is, well, a rather pleasant area. Talk about convenient! Houses are a bit larger here, and neighborhoods lively. It’s largely made up of higher income married couples and families, so while it does have many renters in its midst, prices tend to be a bit higher.

Butts Road

Compared to the rest of Chesapeake, Butts Road is very rural and mostly owner occupied, so rentals are scarce here. All jokes aside (as easy and juvenile they may be), it’s another spacious and quiet area with much larger, older housing. The rental prices around here are, much like the age range of the population, quite mixed. Butts Road (as well as Pleasant Grove, right next door) back up to the border of rural North Carolina.

While everyone is entitled to their opinion, there’s a lot of talk about which cities in Hampton Roads are good places to live. Some people feel that the area is too small and too young to be able to support such a quickly growing population; but Chesapeake is proof that it can be done. People love it for its history, its greenery (not just the swamp, though it is rather green), and its laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere that’s easily accessible to the variety and bustle nearby. Why not stop in and see it for yourself? We’ve got the tools to help, and you’ve got that one increasing purpose to use it (see what we did there?). Now go out, and get situated. Chesapeake is a’callin’!

June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chesapeake rents declined slightly over the past month

Chesapeake rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,208 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest Virginia cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Portsmouth experiencing the fastest growth (+2.2%).
    • Virginia Beach, Roanoke, and Hampton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Chesapeake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,208 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Chesapeake.
    • While rents in Chesapeake fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Chesapeake?
    In Chesapeake, the median rent is $998 for a studio, $1,003 for a 1-bedroom, $1,207 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,685 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Chesapeake, check out our monthly Chesapeake Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Chesapeake?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Chesapeake include Great Bridge, Greenbrier East, Indian River, Deep Creek North, and Greenbrier West.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Chesapeake?
    Some of the colleges located in the Chesapeake area include Hampton University, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, Eastern Virginia Medical School, and Norfolk State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Chesapeake?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Chesapeake from include Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Newport News, Hampton, and Portsmouth.

