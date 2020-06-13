101 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA

The Basic Divisions

Rents can get steep in some places (Remember that $2000/month price-tag we mentioned?), so exploring the area to get the most out is key. It’s generally best to consider what’s important to you when renting. Access to a highway for commuting? Farmland to stretch out in? Officially, the city of Chesapeake divides itself into 6 boroughs, but many of these can be divided even further into smaller neighborhoods and communities. Let’s take a quick look at the official spots to get you familiar with the basic parts of the city:

Western Branch

The northernmost borough, Western Branch is touted as a great place due to its residential culture and proximity to other cities. It was once home to many military families and workers from the neighboring GE plant, which closed its doors in the 1980s. We’re no history buffs over here, so we can’t tell you why. If we had to guess, though, the release of Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo seemed to coincide with the shutdown (insert conspiracy theories here). Today, however, its streets are filled with newer construction houses and the occasional shopping plaza.

South Norfolk

Also not so creatively dubbed “SoNo”, South Norfolk was actually its own independent city from the early 1900s until its incorporation with the rest of Chesapeake in the 60s. Many residents believed that the incorporation stunted the city’s growth, but planned revitalization projects and a hip historic district makes this an up and coming area to definitely keep an eye (or two) on.South Norfolk also has a large population of younger couples and singles, as well as slightly lower rent than the rest of Chesapeake due to its lower average income.

Deep Creek

This borough has a smaller population density than the others because its southwestern portion contains part of the Great Dismal Swamp: a protected wetland area. Although you can’t build a house here only to watch it sink slowly into the abyss (these government regulations are such a drag, aren’t they?), the swamp gives Deep Creek a rich history as a bustling settlement and shipping point for now extinct lumber enterprises. It’s a quiet community full of rural accents and natural surroundings. Houses and rentals in this area are generally newer and more spacious, but slightly more expensive.

Washington

The most “urban” area of Chesapeake, Washington sports city hall and other major government facilities, as well as much of the city’s commerce and shopping centers. For you history buffs, it contains the site of the Battle of Great Bridge, an important colonial victory in the Revolutionary War. Feel free to shout, “’MURICA!” when crossing, it’s only appropriate. Being a highly populated and central spot, it also has a higher number of rental options than anywhere else, and thus a larger age range of citizens. Detached and attached units can be found here, as well as smaller apartment complexes, for a variety of prices.

Pleasant Grove

Spacious and adjacent to the Great Dismal Swamp (which stretches down its West side), Pleasant Grove is, well, a rather pleasant area. Talk about convenient! Houses are a bit larger here, and neighborhoods lively. It’s largely made up of higher income married couples and families, so while it does have many renters in its midst, prices tend to be a bit higher.

Butts Road

Compared to the rest of Chesapeake, Butts Road is very rural and mostly owner occupied, so rentals are scarce here. All jokes aside (as easy and juvenile they may be), it’s another spacious and quiet area with much larger, older housing. The rental prices around here are, much like the age range of the population, quite mixed. Butts Road (as well as Pleasant Grove, right next door) back up to the border of rural North Carolina.

While everyone is entitled to their opinion, there’s a lot of talk about which cities in Hampton Roads are good places to live. Some people feel that the area is too small and too young to be able to support such a quickly growing population; but Chesapeake is proof that it can be done. People love it for its history, its greenery (not just the swamp, though it is rather green), and its laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere that’s easily accessible to the variety and bustle nearby. Why not stop in and see it for yourself? We’ve got the tools to help, and you’ve got that one increasing purpose to use it (see what we did there?). Now go out, and get situated. Chesapeake is a’callin’!