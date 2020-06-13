101 Apartments for rent in Chesapeake, VA📍
1 of 56
1 of 6
1 of 38
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 37
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 35
1 of 32
1 of 37
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 40
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 24
For the unacquainted, Hampton Roads is a cluster of cities and counties on the southeast coast of Virginia. Over the years, these cities have, like a pack of ambitious amebas, moved around, merged, and grown significantly, but still remain a close-knit metropolitan area. Chesapeake is considered one of the quainter, quieter cities.
This Land is Our Land Geographically, the southern half of Chesapeake is more rural, as it mingles with surrounding farmland on the North Carolina border. Chesapeake is also a community largely influenced by water. Swamp wetlands and rivers cut through the terrain to empty into the Atlantic Ocean in neighboring Virginia Beach. This means that among Chesapeake’s wealth of highways are bridges, waterways, ports, and the Dismal Swamp Canal (which, fun fact, was surveyed by George Washington and is the oldest continuously used canal in the United States. It’s also not half as bad as the name suggests). The northern half of the city is more conventionally suburban, with vast residential neighborhoods, shopping areas, and easier access to other Hampton Roads locations.
Driving in the ‘Peake Despite the waterways and a booming shipbuilding industry, aquatic transportation is, disappointingly (sorry, Waterworld fans), not the go-to option for getting around. In an area with so many cities close together, commuting to another place for work is fairly common. The Hampton Roads Transit Authority operates bus routes through Chesapeake to neighboring cities, and there’s a lot of talk about building a larger public transportation system in the future. Thus far, it’s all talk and no trousers though (“No larger public transportation system” doesn’t roll off the tongue as well). Despite this, Chesapeakans main mode of transportation continues to be driving. Having a car is expected, but living near a popular thruway can make getting to the store a nightmare during rush hour, so plan accordingly.
The most common type of housing you’ll come upon in Chesapeake is your standard detached single-family home, picket fence optional. These are mostly owner occupied, but they are also the most common renting option. Houses tend to be more expensive than apartments, though, and depending on the area, they can get up to the high $2000s or more per month. If that’s not your thing, it’s not a stretch to find attached single-family homes, like town houses and condominiums. Small or medium sized apartment complexes also pop up in some areas, but aren’t as easy to find.
A Standard Chesapeake Dwelling Since renting houses is most common, you tend to get the same amenities, perks, and downfalls as owning a house, but without the long-term responsibility. Yards, garages, and appliances (usually including washer and dryer) are a given, and utilities are rarely included in the bottom line (Meaning more money than just rent. Remember to factor that in when budgeting). While condominiums and small apartment complexes may not satisfy the savvy wannabe-homeowner in the same way, they will often have a parking lot or community amenities like a patio or fitness center. On the whole, Chesapeake is very pet friendly, too, though it’s not unheard of to charge a fee or deposit.
Where to Look While surveying your preferred neighborhood for a “for rent” sign is a classic good idea, Internet resources (Hint: you’re on one right now!) and local newspaper listings can also turn up a lot of results. Many of the places listed and advertised online, especially apartments and condos, tend to be higher rent and newer construction. For older, smaller rental houses, contacting a realtor is usually a good bet.
Rents can get steep in some places (Remember that $2000/month price-tag we mentioned?), so exploring the area to get the most out is key. It’s generally best to consider what’s important to you when renting. Access to a highway for commuting? Farmland to stretch out in? Officially, the city of Chesapeake divides itself into 6 boroughs, but many of these can be divided even further into smaller neighborhoods and communities. Let’s take a quick look at the official spots to get you familiar with the basic parts of the city:
Western Branch
The northernmost borough, Western Branch is touted as a great place due to its residential culture and proximity to other cities. It was once home to many military families and workers from the neighboring GE plant, which closed its doors in the 1980s. We’re no history buffs over here, so we can’t tell you why. If we had to guess, though, the release of Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo seemed to coincide with the shutdown (insert conspiracy theories here). Today, however, its streets are filled with newer construction houses and the occasional shopping plaza.
South Norfolk
Also not so creatively dubbed “SoNo”, South Norfolk was actually its own independent city from the early 1900s until its incorporation with the rest of Chesapeake in the 60s. Many residents believed that the incorporation stunted the city’s growth, but planned revitalization projects and a hip historic district makes this an up and coming area to definitely keep an eye (or two) on.South Norfolk also has a large population of younger couples and singles, as well as slightly lower rent than the rest of Chesapeake due to its lower average income.
Deep Creek
This borough has a smaller population density than the others because its southwestern portion contains part of the Great Dismal Swamp: a protected wetland area. Although you can’t build a house here only to watch it sink slowly into the abyss (these government regulations are such a drag, aren’t they?), the swamp gives Deep Creek a rich history as a bustling settlement and shipping point for now extinct lumber enterprises. It’s a quiet community full of rural accents and natural surroundings. Houses and rentals in this area are generally newer and more spacious, but slightly more expensive.
Washington
The most “urban” area of Chesapeake, Washington sports city hall and other major government facilities, as well as much of the city’s commerce and shopping centers. For you history buffs, it contains the site of the Battle of Great Bridge, an important colonial victory in the Revolutionary War. Feel free to shout, “’MURICA!” when crossing, it’s only appropriate. Being a highly populated and central spot, it also has a higher number of rental options than anywhere else, and thus a larger age range of citizens. Detached and attached units can be found here, as well as smaller apartment complexes, for a variety of prices.
Pleasant Grove
Spacious and adjacent to the Great Dismal Swamp (which stretches down its West side), Pleasant Grove is, well, a rather pleasant area. Talk about convenient! Houses are a bit larger here, and neighborhoods lively. It’s largely made up of higher income married couples and families, so while it does have many renters in its midst, prices tend to be a bit higher.
Butts Road
Compared to the rest of Chesapeake, Butts Road is very rural and mostly owner occupied, so rentals are scarce here. All jokes aside (as easy and juvenile they may be), it’s another spacious and quiet area with much larger, older housing. The rental prices around here are, much like the age range of the population, quite mixed. Butts Road (as well as Pleasant Grove, right next door) back up to the border of rural North Carolina.
While everyone is entitled to their opinion, there’s a lot of talk about which cities in Hampton Roads are good places to live. Some people feel that the area is too small and too young to be able to support such a quickly growing population; but Chesapeake is proof that it can be done. People love it for its history, its greenery (not just the swamp, though it is rather green), and its laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere that’s easily accessible to the variety and bustle nearby. Why not stop in and see it for yourself? We’ve got the tools to help, and you’ve got that one increasing purpose to use it (see what we did there?). Now go out, and get situated. Chesapeake is a’callin’!
June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Chesapeake Rent Report. Chesapeake rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chesapeake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Chesapeake rents declined slightly over the past month
Chesapeake rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chesapeake stand at $1,003 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,208 for a two-bedroom. Chesapeake's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Virginia
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Chesapeake over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Virginia for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest Virginia cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Portsmouth experiencing the fastest growth (+2.2%).
- Virginia Beach, Roanoke, and Hampton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.9%, and 1.9%, respectively).
Chesapeake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Chesapeake, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Chesapeake is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Chesapeake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,208 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% decline in Chesapeake.
- While rents in Chesapeake fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Chesapeake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Chesapeake.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.