/
/
west falls church
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM
665 Apartments for rent in West Falls Church, VA📍
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
12 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7223 Carol Lane
7223 Carol Lane, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,625
1755 sqft
7223 Carol Lane Available 08/01/20 Updated and renovated 4br/2ba - Updated and renovated 4br/2ba.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2905 Oak Knoll Dr
2905 Oak Knoll Drive, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1680 sqft
2905 Oak Knoll Dr Available 07/03/20 COMPLETELY RENOVATED 4BR, 2BA Cape Cod in Falls Church - TTastefully remodeled home, all 3 levels, top to bottom! Charming 4BR Cape cod in Oak Knoll community of Falls Church*Features Gourmet kitchen with center
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2908 YARLING COURT
2908 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
998 sqft
Amazing waterfront 2 bedroom condo. Contemporary & open floor plan w/ wood burning FP, neutral carpet, full size washer/dryer and access to large balcony from both the living room & MBR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3114 MANOR RD
3114 Manor Road, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Designed To Delight! Look N' Love this gracious and spacious "Move-In" condition home that has been updated to excite and delight. First arrive and park in your convenient covered carport loaded with four floor-to-ceiling outdoor storage cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2853 FAIRMONT STREET
2853 Fairmont Street, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1519 sqft
Detached home w/ detached garage!! Hardwood floors & carpet, new paint, lighting, etc.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3317 WRAYWOOD PLACE
3317 Wraywood Place, West Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,995
1564 sqft
Amazing 6 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Falls Church, VA. Home sits on a 1/2 acre lot, tucked away in a cul-de-sac.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
7719 Inversham Dr
7719 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
940 sqft
Newly renovated June 2019, new floors, paint, AC unit, kitchen appliances, bathroom vanity, etc. Minutes from the new HOT lanes on I-495, Mosaic District and shopping Easy access to Route 29, Route 50, I-495, I-495 HOT Lanes, I-66 and Tysons Corner.
1 of 84
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6649 TANSEY DR
6649 Tansey Drive, West Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
Custom Stunner in peaceful Holmes Run Park Neighborhood on 3/4 acre lot for optimal privacy and luxury. No details spared in this home, with gorgeous two story entry leading to an incredible first floor living space.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3023 STRATHMEADE STREET
3023 Strathmeade Street, West Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3180 sqft
HUGE 5BR/2.5BA home in Falls Church right off Rt 50/Arlington Blvd near the 495. GREAT LOCATION! Ample space for entertaining. Updated kitchen, 5-burner stove. HW floors throughout. 4 BRs on upper level all have walk-in closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2852 YARN COURT
2852 Yarn Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1540 sqft
LOCATION!!! Mosaic District and Dunn Loring/Merrifield Metro are both within minutes of your front door. Quick access to 495, 66, 50, and 29, and equidistant to Regan National and Dulles International Airports.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2911 MONTAUK COURT
2911 Montauk Court, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1360 sqft
Wonderful end unit 3 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse in the lake community. Gorgeous wooded and water views, very private. Light and bright floorplan, updated kitchen, master bedroom with large walk-in closet.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7729 CAMP ALGER AVENUE
7729 Camp Alger Avenue, West Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1820 sqft
Remarkable 3 level townhouse! End unit! Inviting kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Built-in bookshelves and ample storage throughout the property. Master has a walk-in closet and attached 3 piece bath.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6641 BARRETT ROAD
6641 Barrett Road, West Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
1188 sqft
This vintage 4-bedroom home is charming yet practical, light and bright, with a great location and lovely green yard. Previous tenants liked it so much they stayed for six years! This is NOT a big house, but it's very nice.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7589 CHRISLAND COVE
7589 Chrisland Cove, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1472 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! GREAT LOCATION! GORGEOUS 3 Level, 2 BR 2 BA Home w/ FreshPaint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, New windows, and a New Deck. Fenced back yard for privacy- in a gated community.Great Location. Quick access to Metro & I-66!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7749 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7749 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
940 sqft
LOVELY 2 BED., 2 BATH CONDO LOCATED ON THE LAKE !!,FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER,W/FIREPLACE. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING,RECREATION,MAJOR ARTERIES,AND DUNN LORING METRO. LOCATION, LOCATION!!! NO PETS ALLOWED.NO SMOKERS PLEASE.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7036 LEE PARK COURT
7036 Lee Park Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1558 sqft
A Duplex SFH with a separate entrance for each, quick access to I-495/I66/Rt.50/Rt.236/Washington D.C. This house is 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room with extended room at the back of the house.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7600-H Lakeside Village Dr
7600 Lakeside Village Dr, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
628 sqft
Lakeside in Falls Church - Totally updated Augusta Model w/ fully renovated kitchen. Neutral carpet & paint throughout. Updated master with custom closet and bathroom w/ new fixtures, tile floor, mirror, vanity doors, etc.
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
2994 YARLING COURT
2994 Yarling Court, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1379 sqft
Gorgeous RARE WATERFRONT condo with LOFT in picturesque LAKESIDE community! Hidden gem 1.5 mile to Dunn Loring METRO & 1 mile to Mosaic District.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7727 INVERSHAM DRIVE
7727 Inversham Drive, West Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
851 sqft
Beautiful 16 acre lake community! Lovely mid level 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in sought after NEW PROVIDENCE VILLAGE community, tucked inside 495 at Route 50 - I 66- Lee Highway and just a 20 minute drive to Washington DC, Pentagon and Old
Results within 1 mile of West Falls Church
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Seven Corners
10 Units Available
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Merrifield
33 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for West Falls Church rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,300.
Some of the colleges located in the West Falls Church area include Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, University of the District of Columbia, and George Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Falls Church from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VAAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MD