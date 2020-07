Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge elevator gym parking pool garage package receiving clubhouse hot tub

The Reserve at Clarendon Centre is located in the heart of Arlington County, VA and offers you the best in high-rise living with trendy shops and chic eateries just a short walk away. We are located less than one block from the Clarendon metro Station, making the Orange Line your connection to the cultural experiences of Washington, DC.