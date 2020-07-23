/
loudoun county
195 Apartments for rent in Loudoun County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
47 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,515
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
33 Units Available
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
15 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Lansdowne on The Potomac
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq, Lansdowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,489
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to the Silver Line Metro makes travel to downtown DC convenient. Discriminating tenants will appreciate on-site amenities like saltwater pools, billiards lounge, theaters, and fitness facilities. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments have in-unit laundry and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
21 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,352
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1000 sqft
The Point at Loudoun offers fully equipped properties with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry. Enjoy great hiking opportunities in the local Leesburg countryside, as well as community clubhouse, coffee bar and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
8 Units Available
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE, Leesburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
925 sqft
A stone's throw from Temple Hall Farm, The Point at Leesburg promises an intimate community experience. Recently renovated, expect a full of host of amenities, together with 24-hr maintenance service, pool and BBQ/grill on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,307
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
892 sqft
Situated in Northern Virginia, the Manor offers unparalleled apartment amenities and outdoor recreation spaces, including its own pool and picnic grounds. Located near Leesburg's historic quarter and close to D.C.'s Metrorail and Dulles International Airport.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
26 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
6 Units Available
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,016
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Leesburg Corner Outlet mall and Kincaid Forest Walking Trails. One- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as two-bedroom townhome-style apartments. Homes have 9-foot ceilings and an optional fireplace. In-unit washer/dryer. Clubhouse with gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
21 Units Available
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,827
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
3 Units Available
Potomac Lakes
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1195 sqft
Situated in the heart of the master-planned Cascades community of Sterling, VA. Luxury community features parking and Internet access. All units include stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1060 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,589
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Leesburg Country Club
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,487
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1069 sqft
Suffused with Loudoun County's 250-year-old history, Virginia's Tuscarora Creek apartments deliver on quality and style. Furnished with ceramic baths and air conditioning as standard, residents also benefit from onsite children's playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
280 Units Available
The Jameson
45306 Kincora Dr, Dulles Town Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,578
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,043
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,515
1412 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jameson in Dulles Town Center. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Loudoun County area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Rockville, and Germantown have apartments for rent.
