20 Apartments for rent in Front Royal, VA📍
Front Royal, the County Seat of Warren, VA, is a community that houses over 14,000 residents. Known as the "canoe capital" of Virginia and located 70 miles west of Washington, D.C., Front Royal is a part of the lush Shenandoah Valley. Both the beautiful Shenandoah River and the entrance to the Shenandoah National Park Skyline Drive begin here.
The bucolic community of Front Royal, VA is the perfect spot to find a home for rent. You can choose from rental houses, studio apartments for rent or townhouses for rent.
To find the home of your dreams, be sure to look in the local paper and online. Explore the town on foot and by car to spot the right property for you. You'll want to give yourself a month to look, particularly in the fall and the height of the beautiful foliage season, when properties are highly coveted. When you do find your new rental, be sure you're ready to sign the lease - bring your credit report and identification with you.
Front Royal Junction: Suburban in feel, you'll find medium-size, single-family homes, apartment complexes and townhomes here. Many residences were built between 1940 to 1999.
Front Royal Town Center: The entrance to Skyline Drive borders the downtown area of Front Royal, where single-family homes and townhomes are occupied by a mix of renters and owners. Homes vary in age with construction from 1940 to 1999.
Buckton / Bethel: You'll find plenty of open green space in this rural area. Mobile homes, single-family homes and duplexes are primarily owner occupied and built between 1940 and 1999. Look around to find a rental here and you'll see woods, streams and the Shenandoah River State Park all near by.
Are you a leaf peeper? That's someone who thrives on spotting fall foliage in all its autumnal glory. If so, you'll love it here, where Skyline Drive offers incredible views and beautiful leaves. The plethora of parks and drives located just outside the gateway of Front Royal offers plenty of opportunity for hikers, bikers and horseback riders. Shutterbugs will be all over the views and seasonal color. Traverse the Appalachian Trail, saunter down Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park or watch the river roll through Shenandoah River State Park. You'll also find the tall trees and shady glens of George Washington National Forest near by. In town, the Front Royal Greenway and many downtown shops and restaurants all await your exploration.