20 Apartments for rent in Front Royal, VA

382 Cherrydale Ave
382 Cherrydale Avenue, Front Royal, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
650 sqft
NEWLY LISTED! This cozy one bedroom is walking distance from skyline soccerplex, and has washer drier hookups and a full kitchen!

408 Hill Street #1 - 2
408 Hill St, Front Royal, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! You'll love these updated apartments in the heart of Front Royal. Convenient situated for commuting workers!

1321 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
1321 Commonwealth Avenue, Front Royal, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2520 sqft
Charming brick rancher features 4 bedrooms, nice living room w/ FP & HW floors! Recently updated bathroom, appliances, & counters. Versatile lower level w/ roomy living area for additional bedroom or rec room.

20 East 8th Street
20 East 8th Street, Front Royal, VA
Studio
$800
750 sqft
Commercial Space BUILD TO SUIT! WIFI INCLUDED! This great space is ready to be customized for you and your needs. Storage space negotiable.
1196 Hites Road
1196 Hites Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1580 sqft
Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA - Beautiful Home in Middletown, VA. Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with updated lighting fixtures, and Beautiful Views.

221 SHERANDO CIRCLE
221 Sherando Circle, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1120 sqft
Immaculate brick end unit townhouse, brick front near commuter routes, shopping & direct walking paths around the area Heat system replaced 3/2018, new washer & fridge in 2017, clean and move-in ready. Community just repaved roads/parking areas.

435 RIDGEFIELD AVENUE
435 Ridgefield Avenue, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Available now. Only 1 pet allowed

106 GATE STONE LANE
106 Gate Stone Lane, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1898 sqft
Well cared for Townhouse in great condition. Fenced in back yard and shaded front yard. Main level has large kitchen and a huge family room. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the laundry room.

1006 BEL AIR
1006 Bell Air Street, Stephens City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Lawn care included with rent - charming cape cod on quiet street in the town limits of Stephens City. 2 Bedrooms on the main level and full bath, renovated kitchen, upstairs has 1 bedroom. Beautiful hardwood floors, sun porch is heated.

230 ADEN DRIVE
230 Aden Drive, Strasburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1040 sqft
Ranch home in Ox Bow Estates. Offering Living Rm., Kitchen, Breakfast Room, Master Bedroom, Master Bathroom, 2nd Bedroom, #2 Bathroom, 3rd Bedroom. Full unfinished walk out basement. Deck off Kitchen. Views and Back yard.

7760 MAIN STREET
7760 Main Street, Middletown, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3826 sqft
UTILITIES INCLUDED!! Call agent for details. What a wonderful home located on almost 1 acre with great views from the front porch!!! Completely remodeled in 2005 with recent updates means old world charm with modern amenities.

4192 Bentonville Road
4192 Bentonville Rd, Warren County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1866 sqft
Country living at its best! Enjoy a quiet and serene 1 acre property just 15 minutes outside of town. Privacy abounds with beautiful, large and mature trees on the property. 3 bedrooms and 1.

820 LOCUST STREET
820 Locust Street, Stephens City, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
11520 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in center of Stephens City, VA. Great commuter location close to the Interstate 81 & 66. Heat pump and central air conditioning. All brick unit with porch. Stove and refrigerator.

214 BLUEBIRD DRIVE
214 Bluebird Drive, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1080 sqft
CUTE SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN STEPHENS CITY MINUTES FROM I-81 HUGE DECK, LARGE REAR YARD BACKS TO TREES FOR PRIVACY PETS ON A CASE BY CASE, BREED AND WEIGHT RESTRICTIONS $35 APP PROCESSING FEE NEED A MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE

1432 MACEDONIA CHURCH ROAD
1432 Macedonia Church Road, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2844 sqft
Colonial home in great location with approximately 3,000 finished square feet of living space! Hardwoods throughout main level. Kitchen with separate dining room. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet & attached bathroom with separate shower & tub.

120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE
120 Accomack Circle, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 120 ACCOMACK CIRCLE in Frederick County. View photos, descriptions and more!

111 AMETHYST CT
111 Amethyst Court, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Lovely 3 BR 2 BA townhouse ready for new tenants. Features include: New paint, updated flooring, new appliances, finished basement with full bath and rec room, fenced rear yard, deck, and much more!

137 EQUESTRIAN DRIVE
137 Equestrian Drive, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1680 sqft
Great brick end unit in Stephens City. Conveniently located to major travel routes. Beautifully maintained home. 3 bedrooms. Property slated to be available 9/1; however may be available as early as 9/23. Two assigned parking spots.

309 NOTTOWAY DRIVE
309 Nottaway Drive, Frederick County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1120 sqft
Available 8/1. 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Commuter location - located near schools, shopping, parks. Hardwood floors throughout, Large kitchen with table area . Storage shed in back yard. Owner is licensed Realtor.

126 CARNOUSTIE LANE
126 Carnoustie Lane, Frederick County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1887 sqft
Beautifully well maintained 3 BR & 2.5 BA Interior townhome in the much sought after community of Wakeland Manor! On a Non-Thru street, it has little to no traffic, & quiet.

Median Rent in Front Royal

The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Front Royal is $701, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $855.
Studio
$678
1 Bed
$701
2 Beds
$855
3+ Beds
$1,167
City GuideFront Royal
How did Front Royal get its name? Responses vary from a secret password during the Revolutionary War to a militia training command. The most popular version: In French, the area was called "Le Front Royal," referring to the British frontier. French settlers, trappers, and explorers were describing the land grant made by King Charles II. And in English, "Le Front Royal" translates as the "Royal Frontier." You don't need a crown or a throne to move on in today.

Front Royal, the County Seat of Warren, VA, is a community that houses over 14,000 residents. Known as the "canoe capital" of Virginia and located 70 miles west of Washington, D.C., Front Royal is a part of the lush Shenandoah Valley. Both the beautiful Shenandoah River and the entrance to the Shenandoah National Park Skyline Drive begin here.

Moving to Front Royal

The bucolic community of Front Royal, VA is the perfect spot to find a home for rent. You can choose from rental houses, studio apartments for rent or townhouses for rent.

To find the home of your dreams, be sure to look in the local paper and online. Explore the town on foot and by car to spot the right property for you. You'll want to give yourself a month to look, particularly in the fall and the height of the beautiful foliage season, when properties are highly coveted. When you do find your new rental, be sure you're ready to sign the lease - bring your credit report and identification with you.

Neighborhoods of Front Royal
Check out the below neighborhoods to see what area of Front Royal hits all your requirements.

Front Royal Junction: Suburban in feel, you'll find medium-size, single-family homes, apartment complexes and townhomes here. Many residences were built between 1940 to 1999.

Front Royal Town Center: The entrance to Skyline Drive borders the downtown area of Front Royal, where single-family homes and townhomes are occupied by a mix of renters and owners. Homes vary in age with construction from 1940 to 1999.

Buckton / Bethel: You'll find plenty of open green space in this rural area. Mobile homes, single-family homes and duplexes are primarily owner occupied and built between 1940 and 1999. Look around to find a rental here and you'll see woods, streams and the Shenandoah River State Park all near by.

Nature Lover's Paradise

Are you a leaf peeper? That's someone who thrives on spotting fall foliage in all its autumnal glory. If so, you'll love it here, where Skyline Drive offers incredible views and beautiful leaves. The plethora of parks and drives located just outside the gateway of Front Royal offers plenty of opportunity for hikers, bikers and horseback riders. Shutterbugs will be all over the views and seasonal color. Traverse the Appalachian Trail, saunter down Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park or watch the river roll through Shenandoah River State Park. You'll also find the tall trees and shady glens of George Washington National Forest near by. In town, the Front Royal Greenway and many downtown shops and restaurants all await your exploration.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Front Royal?
In Front Royal, the median rent is $678 for a studio, $701 for a 1-bedroom, $855 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,167 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Front Royal, check out our monthly Front Royal Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Front Royal?
Some of the colleges located in the Front Royal area include Shenandoah University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Front Royal?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Front Royal from include Manassas, Centreville, Ashburn, Leesburg, and McNair.

