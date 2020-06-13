Apartment List
/
VA
/
sterling
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

247 Apartments for rent in Sterling, VA

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Potomac Lakes
26 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
20803 Wallingford Sq, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1351 sqft
Cascade Overlook is a pretty complex with a large pool, tennis courts and a putting green. The courtyard also includes a plethora of full shade trees. The clubhouse is inviting and each apartment is spacious.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,521
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21925 Thompson Sq
21925 Thompson Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1456 sqft
21925 Thompson Sq Available 08/01/20 Great Location! - Great location, fenced yard, 1-car garage, large eat-in kitchen Owner will consider one small pet on a case by case basis, No smoking, Listing Broker lease, Listing Broker application apply

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
45498 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
21852 LOCOMOTIVE TERRACE
21852 Locomotive Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1249 sqft
Owner Agent and tenant occupied.Available from 6/7. Encourage your tenant prospects to wear masks during their visit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
46748 HOBBLEBUSH TERRACE
46748 Hobblebush Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1754 sqft
Open floor plan living feat. 1 car garage, 2 master suites, & a spacious rec room w/built in speaker system. The 3 level town home boasts an updated kitchen feat. granite counters, stainless steel appliances, & glass tile back splash as well as 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Dominion Station
1 Unit Available
45679 WATERLOO STATION SQUARE
45679 Waterloo Station Square, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2134 sqft
Great Opportunity for lease! Move in Ready town home with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 4th bedroom option for lower level**Sizable garage space with conversion option for office space**Gleaming hardwood floors on main level*Chef's kitchen, granite

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1056 WARWICK COURT
1056 Warwick Court, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Condo in Sterling! This spacious 2 bedroom condo has an upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. Located on the ground level, with lots of room in the rear of the condo.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
310 LANCASTER SQUARE
310 Lancaster Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
840 sqft
!!!!! This gorgeous updated townhouse is now LIVE! This is a 2 bed 1 bath PET FRIENDLY home that comes with 2 parking spots right outside the home - updated kitchen - new paint - freshly cleaned - turn key ready home in Providence Village - contact

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1072 NORWOOD COURT
1072 Norwood Court, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1072 NORWOOD COURT in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
21961 GREENTREE TERRACE
21961 Greentree Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1736 sqft
1-Car Garage Townhome, 3BR, 2.5 BA, 3 finished levels, carpeting and neutral paint, hardwood flooring in the dining room, ceiling fans, private setting backing to trees and common area. Conveniently located to Rte. 7, Rte 28, and Dulles Airport.

1 of 28

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Results within 1 mile of Sterling
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,473
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2864 sqft
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
22963 FLEET TERRACE
22963 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
End unit townhouse with two car detached garage, 3 sun filled bright Bedrooms on upper Level. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level with a full bath. family room has gas fireplace & access to large deck, Updated kitchen w/ granite, tile back-splash.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2174 sqft
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
21753 TOTTENHAM HALE COURT
21753 Tottenham Hale Court, Dulles Town Center, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2483 sqft
Min 2 hr notice MUST for show~Single family home, for the price of a Townhouse! 3 lvl house with a garage and walk out basement! Open floor plan~Beautiful laminated wood floors on the entire main level. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
936 LONGFELLOW COURT
936 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Excellent Herndon location convenient to everything! Easy access to Rt. 28, Toll Road and the Airport. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms with new carpet installed in 2019 in the bedrooms. Large backyard. Broker/Owner.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
22923 BENSON TERRACE
22923 Benson Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22923 BENSON TERRACE in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Sterling

Last updated Aug. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sterling is $1,702, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,967.
Studio
$1,621
1 Bed
$1,702
2 Beds
$1,967
3+ Beds
$2,594
City GuideSterling
With its expansive parks, proximity to the Potomac River, and idyllic, American history, it’s not hard to see why President James Buchanan once spent his summers idling about and living in this ever blooming and beautiful little suburb of Washington, D.C..

Located northwest of Herndon and west of Great Falls, Sterling may have a small-town, farmer’s history, but it’s increasingly working to shed that image. Now, it serves as home to Dulles International Airport, the National Weather Service, and Neustar Inc., as well as several other high-profile companies and over 27,000 Virginia residents. As a nice complement, however, it still contains hundreds of acres of park land, including the last undeveloped portion of Vestal’s Gap, the historic trail once frequented by good old George Washington himself. Contrasting with these serene, riverside views are neighborhoods like Sterling Park, one of the town’s first developments, that contain golf courses, community centers, and hundreds of successful, locally-owned businesses.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sterling? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Here, There, and Everywhere 

While Sterling is roughly 30 miles out from Washington, D.C., many residents choose to commute into the city for work. The task is made somewhat easier by the amount of highways that run through the area. Route 28, Route 7 (or Leesburg Pike), and the Algonkian Parkway are all nearby and provide reliable access to major thoroughfares like Route 66. Bus service is available in the area, and used by those who work in Sterling proper, but, as is common in most of northern Virginia, the primary—not to mention most practical—means of transportation remains your car. The D.C. Metro is developing plans to extend its current rail system all the way to Dulles Airport, a project they hope to finish by 2018 and which will allow Sterling residents unprecedented ease of access to D.C.

The great thing about Sterling is that, more so than many of the surrounding areas like Ashburn and Great Falls, it still remains one of the more affordable options for recent northern Virginia transplants. You can comfortably rent a three bedroom townhouse for under $1,600 a month and find yourself spending the weekends picnicking and playing soccer in the gorgeous Algonkian Regional Park. Of course, moving into some of the town’s newer housing developments, like Lowes Island (a segment of the Cascades neighborhood which is half private golf course) may cost a little more, but even as you approach the water, a neighborhood like Sugarland Run can offer two bedroom townhomes for just under $2,000 a month, many of which are pet friendly.

Sterling manages to straddle its history and its modernity quite comfortably, proving itself to be a place where a major international airport and the Heritage Farm Museum can peaceably coexist. Since the 1960s, the town has made it a point to integrate new and compelling businesses into its community and in doing so has created countless thousands of jobs. That, coupled with its proximity to Washington D.C., is enough to persuade most people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sterling?
In Sterling, the median rent is $1,621 for a studio, $1,702 for a 1-bedroom, $1,967 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,594 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sterling, check out our monthly Sterling Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sterling?
Some of the colleges located in the Sterling area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sterling?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sterling from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

Similar Pages

Sterling 1 BedroomsSterling 2 Bedrooms
Sterling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSterling 3 Bedrooms
Sterling Pet Friendly Places