oak grove
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM
228 Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22963 FLEET TERRACE
22963 Fleet Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2040 sqft
End unit townhouse with two car detached garage, 3 sun filled bright Bedrooms on upper Level. The 4th bedroom is on the entry level with a full bath. family room has gas fireplace & access to large deck, Updated kitchen w/ granite, tile back-splash.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22856 YELLOW OAK TERRACE
22856 Yellow Oak Ter, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2174 sqft
PLEASE CHECK DOCUMENT SECTION PRIOR TO SCHEDULING A SHOWING, THANKS*FOR YOUR SAFETY AND SAFTY OF OTHERS YOU MUST WEAR A MASK AND GLOVES PRIOR TO ENTERING, THANKS*Processing fee and 1st month rent in certified funds please*Perfectly located with only
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
22923 BENSON TERRACE
22923 Benson Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22923 BENSON TERRACE in Oak Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
46002 CARAWAY TERRACE
46002 Caraway Terrace, Oak Grove, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 3 full bath TH. Main level bedroom and bath.Open floor plan with dining and living room areas.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Berkdale Apartments
661 Dulles Park Ct, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
717 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
806 sqft
Berkdale Apartments conveniently located to Worldgate Center and Old Town Herndon. On-site playground, basketball court and grill, with Alabama Drive Park just next door. All units recently renovated with dishwasher and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE
45498 Lost Trail Terrace, Sterling, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2071 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 45498 LOST TRAIL TERRACE in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
936 LONGFELLOW COURT
936 Longfellow Court, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1368 sqft
Excellent Herndon location convenient to everything! Easy access to Rt. 28, Toll Road and the Airport. 3 Bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms with new carpet installed in 2019 in the bedrooms. Large backyard. Broker/Owner.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2166 CAPSTONE CIRCLE
2166 Capstone Circle, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1730 sqft
Stunning 4 lvl end unit IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. Dual masters + 3rd BR/BA on UL2. Updated throughout w/new roof & interior paint. Updated kitchen with 2years new stainless appliances, tile back splash, and flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1056 WARWICK COURT
1056 Warwick Court, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Lovely 2 Bedroom Ground Floor Condo in Sterling! This spacious 2 bedroom condo has an upgraded kitchen with newer appliances and granite counter tops. Located on the ground level, with lots of room in the rear of the condo.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1052 JEFF RYAN DRIVE
1052 Jeff Ryan Drive, Herndon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1572 sqft
Nice three level colonial with one car garage and fireplace near future metro stop with quick access to toll road and Dulles Airport! Large treed corner lot, eating space in kitchen, shelves in kitchen, decks off kitchen, greenhouse window,
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
13509 TURQUOISE LANE
13509 Turquoise Lane, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1368 sqft
Beautiful remodeled stone-front townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Please check out the video walk-through for this property. If the video is not displayed on this website visit you*tube.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
310 LANCASTER SQUARE
310 Lancaster Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
840 sqft
!!!!! This gorgeous updated townhouse is now LIVE! This is a 2 bed 1 bath PET FRIENDLY home that comes with 2 parking spots right outside the home - updated kitchen - new paint - freshly cleaned - turn key ready home in Providence Village - contact
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1610 LEFRAK COURT
1610 Lefrak Court, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
The house has been very well kept.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sterling Park
1 Unit Available
1072 NORWOOD COURT
1072 Norwood Court, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1120 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1072 NORWOOD COURT in Sterling. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
13506 TURQUOISE LN
13506 Turquoise Lane, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Great 4 Bedroom Townhome with 3.5 bathrooms and attached 1 car garage. No pets and no smoking. Rec room on the entry level has a marble floor, 2 closets and full bathroom so can be used as your 4th bedroom.
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
45513 TRAIL RUN TERRACE
45513 Trail Run Terrace, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1960 sqft
Wow!!! Two car garage end unit in sought after Trailside. So close to Rte. 28, Toll, Pkwy, Wegmans & shopping. Lovely wood floors & crown molding. Extended Country Kitchen opens to large deck.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,556
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
42 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Reston Glade
12265 Laurel Glade Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Spacious new pet-friendly apartments feature large kitchens, oversized dining rooms and plush carpets. BBQ, picnic area, fitness center, kids playscape and business lounge located on-site. Near to scenic hiking trails and close to Highway 286.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
52 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oak Grove rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Grove area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Grove from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
