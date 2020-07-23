/
/
falls church county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM
635 Apartments for rent in Falls Church County, VA📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:02 AM
13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,274
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
Falls Church
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,702
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1131 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
55 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,593
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1131 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,633
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,798
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
Contact for Availability
Falls Church
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,447
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,790
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Falls Church
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1149 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
213 N Van Buren St
213 North Van Buren Street, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2266 sqft
213 N Van Buren St Available 08/17/20 Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable neighborhood of Broadmont in heart of Falls Church City* - Welcome home to this Charming 3BR Raised Rambler on quiet street in highly desirable
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
200 N. Maple Avenue #514
200 North Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1059 sqft
Park Towers: 1000+ s.f. in the Heart of Falls Church City, Utilities Included, Pool. - Bright, neutral 1000+ sq ft 5th floor north-facing unit overlooking the pool.
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
706 N WEST STREET
706 North West Street, Falls Church, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1824 sqft
CHARMING UPDATED FARMHOUSE STYLE HOME ON LARGE LOT WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULLY RENOVATE BATHS. LARGE DETACHED OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE. UPDATED MARBLE COUNTER TOPS AND NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LARGE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN. 2 ZONE CENTRAL AC.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
212 PENNSYLVANIA AVE
212 Pennsylvania Avenue, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fantastic home with close proximity to grocery, library, City Hall, Metro, restaurants and shops. It has an updated kitchen with breakfast room/dining area. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. There are 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths on 2 levels.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
273 Gundry Drive
273 Gundry Drive, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1700 sqft
Fully renovated townhouse in sought after Falls Church City School District. Hardwood floors on the main and upper levels with carpet in the basement family room. Gas stove, furnace, and hot water.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
806 RANDOLPH STREET
806 Randolph Street, Falls Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1743 sqft
Remodeled 2 Level Brick Rambler in FC City, 3 beds, 1.5 baths, 2 office rooms, sunroom, and basement. Fully equipped kitchen w/SS, gourmet gas stove with overhead fan, side-x-side fridge, and 40" cabinets.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approximately 1.5 miles to West Falls Church or East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.
1 of 48
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
702 E BROAD STREET
702 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,700
5617 sqft
Custom home in the heart of Falls Church City! 4 finished levels with tons of updates and upgrades throughout. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island, separate dining room.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
114 FAIRFAX ST E
114 North Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$4,649
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
116 FAIRFAX ST E #114
116 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$3,441
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church County
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
13 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 01:00 PM
$
23 Units Available
East Falls Church
Crescent Falls Church
2121 N Westmoreland St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,998
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,676
1529 sqft
Elegant apartments near Lee Highway and I-66 interchange and close to the Beltway, dining and shops. Washer and dryer in unit, awesome 24-hour gym and great courtyard for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
15 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1933 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Seven Corners
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 06:12 AM
17 Units Available
Mayfair House Apartments
2930 Cherry St, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1100 sqft
Tranquil living in this garden-style community located directly off Route 50. Enjoy beautifully manicured lawns and courtyards as you grill at the BBQ or take a dip in the pool.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2937 Lawrence Drive
2937 Lawrence Drive, West Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
2942 sqft
Available 07/25/20 WELCOME TO THIS GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD – INSIDE BELTWAY! Conveniently Located to I-495, I-66, the Mosaic District and 3 Metro Stations! Blocks away from 2 Grocery Stores and Shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
East Falls Church
6908 Fairfax Drive Unit
6908 Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$4,000
6000 sqft
Newer Home with 1 bedroom and 1 bath Basement apartment for rent Available great for interns,travel Nurses, grad student, contractors, we are 15-20 mins walk to the Clarendon metro stop and on the ART bus line.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Falls Church County start at $1,250/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Falls Church County area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, Northern Virginia Community College, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAIdylwood, VAWest Falls Church, VASeven Corners, VAMcLean, VALake Barcroft, VAPimmit Hills, VA