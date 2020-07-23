/
amherst county
69 Apartments for rent in Amherst County, VA📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
339 Old Wright Shop Rd
339 Old Wright Shop Road, Madison Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 bed 2 bath with deck - Property Id: 250088 Ready august 1st, this recently updated, 3 bed 2 bath will be ready for you! Includes a deck for enjoying your mornings or evenings and a storage room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
161 Hanger Rd
161 Hanger Road, Amherst, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2380 sqft
Right in the heart of Amherst - This beautiful original home sets on 2.852 acres of land. This 2380 square foot home has 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms Living-room, den, dining-room and office space.
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Riviera Drive
158 Riviera Dr, Madison Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
990 sqft
Unfurnished light and airy modern townhouse in quiet community. Rent plus flat fee of $150.00 per month for electricity, internet, water, sewer, trash. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath, bamboo floors, tiled bath. Two dedicated parking spaces.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Daniels Hill
712 Norwood St
712 Norwood Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$525
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
712 Norwood St Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Available to Rent for $525/ Mo. - Two-Bedroom, One-Bathroom single family house just off of Cabell Street and close to Blackwater Creek Bikeway.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside
11 Vista Ave
11 Vista Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1706 sqft
11 Vista Ave Available 08/07/20 Huge 3 bed 2 bath duplex in Rivermont! - 3 bed 2 bath AEP power Lynchburg city water Columbia Gas Gas oven Gas heat & need window units for AC Tenant responsible for all utilities no dogs, one cat Paul Munroe,
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rivermont
1110 Cosby Street
1110 Cosby Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
917 sqft
Single Family Home in Rivermont - This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home is located off of Rivermont Avenue in a quite neighborhood. Minutes away from local restaurants and shopping. (RLNE5935801)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1019 Main Street Unit C
1019 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2700 sqft
Downtown Living at its best - Penthouse apartment located in Downtown Lynchburg. Fully renovated but with character of historic property. No neighbors on either side, only below. Great spot in the middle of downtown, directly on Main Street.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
819 Main Street Unit 4
819 Main St, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$975
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wills-Camp Artist's Loft - Let the amazing daylight in this downtown setting bring out the artist in you. Original hardwoods and ornate metal ceilings frame the setting of this 2nd story loft overlooking Main Street.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1008 Harrison St
1008 Harrison Street, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Fully restored Federal house located in Federal Hill and built in 1816. Off street parking, covered private stone patio, private laundry facility, fully furnished, full kitchen and bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland
408 Westmoreland Place - A
408 Westmoreland Place, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
936 sqft
Great private location close to Randolph College and all things Boonsboro. This listing is for portion A of this split house. More pics and information coming soon!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6559 Richmond Hwy
6559 Richmond Highway, Campbell County, VA
Studio
$350
Ever wanted to fix up your own place? Cheap rent with lots of potential! - This home is just before you get to Moores Store on 460.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Hill
4211 Fort Avenue
4211 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3077 sqft
4211 Fort Avenue Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Single Family Home! - Rent this beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom / 3.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Park
3501 Fort Ave #4
3501 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
Studio
$700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3501 Fort Ave #4 Available 08/10/20 Great two bedroom unit off Fort Ave- Available in July - Great 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome off Fort Avenue in Rutherford Square. Stove, Fridge, and Stackable Washer & Dryer Included.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakwood
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment
3705 Sherwood Place, Lynchburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$615
3705 Sherwood Place Basement Apartment Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath- Available August - This 1 bedroom basement apartment is close to Virginia Baptist Hospital.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1735 Park Avenue Apt. A
1735 Park Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Loft overlooking Kemper Street Station - Unique layout offers a number of options according to your needs and lifestyle. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 large bath and modern kitchen with all new appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Lakeside Drive, Unit 410
2009 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1720 sqft
Brand New Three Level Luxury Townhome Available for Immediate Occupancy - Spacious 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhome convenient to Lynchburg College and Liberty University.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1477 Maple Avenue
1477 Maple Avenue, Buena Vista, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
- Enjoy the beautiful mountain view as you sit on the front porch of this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. There is a 1 car detached garage. The home offers a large eat in kitchen, living room and has a nice back porch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Miller Park
514 Stuart St.
514 Stuart Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1092 sqft
514 Stuart St. Available 08/20/20 514 Stuart St. // 3 BD, 1 BA // $725 - Cute Three-Bedroom, One-Bathroom House located off of Memorial Avenue near E.C. Glass High School. Nice Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Living Room and Dinning Room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westend
415 Yeardley Avenue
415 Yeardley Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
2269 sqft
415 Yeardley Avenue Available 08/07/20 Ideal Home near Lynchburg College or Liberty University - Great Home for Rent with separate entrances. Great rental for students with two kitchens and plenty of parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
55 Countryplace Lane - 55
55 Countryplace Lane, Lynchburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in the middle of Lynchburg. Includes Water, Trash and Yard Maintenance. Completely Renovated and updated. Schedule a showing today!!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Dearington
241 N York St
241 York Street, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
Section 8 approved - Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Lynchburg. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available now. $850/month rent. $600 security deposit required.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Miller Park
3454 Fort Avenue
3454 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
2466 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3454 Fort Avenue in Lynchburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Tate Springs
41 Squire Circle - 1
41 Squire Cir, Lynchburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
The main level boasts a large living room, dining room, kitchen, main level bedroom and full bath. Kitchen features granite counter tops, subway tile back splash, tile floors, and all appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Linkhorne
3064 Link Road
3064 Link Road, Lynchburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1549 sqft
Perfectly located 4 bedroom 2 bath home features four bedrooms on the main level, and an updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Amherst County area include Central Virginia Community College, Longwood University, Roanoke College, Jefferson College of Health Sciences, and James Madison University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Roanoke, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Salem, and Harrisonburg have apartments for rent.