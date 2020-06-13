477 Apartments for rent in Huntington, VA📍
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Huntington
53 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,205
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Groveton
21 Units Available
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,617
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Huntington
47 Units Available
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,571
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
1127 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2451 MIDTOWN AVENUE
2451 Midtown Avenue, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,500
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY EFFICIENCY CONDO ACROSS FROM HUNTINGTON METRO.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5902 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5902 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1120 sqft
Light and bright with tree top views! Spacious floor plan with 2 master suites. Newly updated, wood floors, new carpet, fresh paint, fixtures, appliances, and more! Come enjoy all Montebello has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
5904 MOUNT EAGLE DRIVE
5904 Mount Eagle Drive, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1120 sqft
Two Bedroom, 1.5. Bath in Alexandria. Great location. Enclosed patio. Plenty of amenities including Pool, Tennis courts, Bowling, Convenience Store, and Dry cleaning. Shuttle bus to Huntington metro.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2635 REDCOAT DRIVE
2635 Redcoat Drive, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1036 sqft
Two bedroom condo located just steps from Huntington Metro Station. Close to Old Town, Fort Belvoir, Joint Base Meyers and Washington DC.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2241 FARRINGTON AVENUE
2241 Farrington Avenue, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Great top floor 1 bedroom apartment just 3 blocks from Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line). Available May 1. Washer/ Dryer in unit. Gas cooking. Parking pass required by residents. No pets please. Near 495 and Old Town Alexandria.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2370 HUNTINGTON STATION COURT
2370 Huntington Station Court, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2082 sqft
LUXURY BRICK END TOWNHOME W/2CAR GARAGE JUST STEPS TO METRO. CONVENIENT LOCATION CLOSE TO I495, OLD TOWN & GW PKWY. GLEAMING HARDWOODS, FRENCH DOORS, CUSTOM MOLDINGS & HIGH CEILINGS. OPEN, SPACIOUS & BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
6020 PARK PLACE
6020 Park Place, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Great location, close to Huntington metro, beltway. 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. Unfinished basement for storage only.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2340 FAIRVIEW TERRACE
2340 Fairview Terrace, Huntington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
896 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Duplex steps away from Huntington Metro. Light and bright! From the moment you walk though the door you are greeted with pride of ownership throughout. Main level features an open kitchen, dining and living room.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Groveton
1 Unit Available
5946 EDGEHILL COURT
5946 Edgehill Court, Huntington, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Great Property located in Jefferson Manor very close to Metro.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,112
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
47 Units Available
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,725
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
41 Units Available
Lincoln Old Town
401 Holland Ln, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,660
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1019 sqft
The Meridian can be summed up in one word: luxury. Conveniently located between the King Street and Eisenhower Metro stations, this pet-friendly apartment complex offers New York City style living at a fraction of cost!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Vickery
117 Units Available
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,810
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
981 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
32 Units Available
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
30 Units Available
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,808
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1051 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Old Town
25 Units Available
Bridgeyard
1204 S Washington St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,283
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
895 sqft
This luxurious community offers homes with nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, natural hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. River views. On-site fitness center, pool and waterfront picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
47 Units Available
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,759
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1183 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Groveton
22 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Southwest Quadrant
3 Units Available
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,977
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
128 Units Available
The Denizen
2827 Telek Place Alexandria, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,840
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Denizen in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Huntington rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,750.
Some of the colleges located in the Huntington area include Washington Adventist University, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Prince George's Community College, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huntington from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VA