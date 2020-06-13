/
short pump
171 Apartments for rent in Short Pump, VA
$
52 Units Available
The Madison Apartments
4000 Spring Oak Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1252 sqft
This gated community is pet friendly and features a clubhouse, volleyball court, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Apartments have fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Short Pump Town Center, IMAX, and other retail locations nearby.
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
$
10 Units Available
Wilde Lake
2900 Bywater Dr, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1070 sqft
Lake Life is the Best Life Take a Virtual Tour Now! What would it be like to wake up every day on vacation? That’s what it’s like to live at Wilde Lake Apartments in Henrico, Virginia.
1 Unit Available
11773 Triple Notch Terrace
11773 Triple Notch Terrace, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2488 sqft
11773 Triple Notch Terrace Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Three Notch Place - Immaculate three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off Three Chopt Road, between Pump Road and John Rolfe Parkway...
1 Unit Available
2300 Liesfeld Parkway
2300 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2218 sqft
2300 Liesfeld Parkway Available 08/08/20 Beautiful West Broad Townhome - West Broad Village rental... we know it's hard to ignore those words! Then add to that the fact it was built in 2015.
1 Unit Available
2417 Liesfeld Parkway
2417 Liesfeld Parkway, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2764 sqft
This is a STUNNING 4 bedroom, 4.
1 Unit Available
1915 Old Brick Road
1915 Old Brick Road, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2218 sqft
Outstanding 3-story townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 1 half bath in the West Broad Village neighborhood in the West End of Henrico County.
1 Unit Available
308 Geese Landing
308 Geese Landing, Short Pump, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,780
2800 sqft
Three-level townhome that features a front-entry, two-car garage. The lower level offers a hardwood foyer and spacious recreation room.
Results within 1 mile of Short Pump
$
Innsbrook
75 Units Available
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
976 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
2524 Straw Bridge Chase W
2524 West Straw Bridge Chase, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
904 sqft
Westleyen Condos - Great town home with open floor plan. This home features wood floors in the dining area and family room with a private rear yard/garden. Two bedrooms and 1.
1 Unit Available
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd.
12532 Eagle Ridge Road, Henrico County, VA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
2836 sqft
12532 Eagle Ridge Rd. Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Henrico, off Ridgefield Parkway, Minutes From Short Pump Mall! - This exceptional home was the model home for the subdivision and has many extras! Crown molding throughout the living area.
Tuckahoe Village West
1 Unit Available
2216 Ashcreek Drive
2216 Ashcreek Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2216 Ashcreek Drive Available 08/01/20 Available August 1! - Come see this wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 full bath & 2 half-bath townhouse located in the West End.
Wyndham
1 Unit Available
11130 Hames Ln.
11130 Hames Lane, Wyndham, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Country living in Glen Allen three bedroom2.5 bath home. - Fabulous opportunity to live on 5 private Acres in Glen Allen. You will feel like you are out in the country, yet you are close to everything.
1 Unit Available
10956 Parkshire Ln
10956 Parkshire Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2111 sqft
Fantastic end unit town-home with gorgeous roof top terrace for rent & ready for move-in June 15th! This bright 3-story executive town-home features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
11901 Shire Walk Trail
11901 Shire Walk Lane, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
LIKE NEW townhouse near to Short Pump, parks, schools and main roads for easy getting about. Barely lived in and ready for you to make home. Three level townhouse with 4 bedrooms, 3 full and one half baths.
1 Unit Available
11400 Maple Hill Pl
11400 Maple Hill Place, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2234 sqft
The love sign house could be your next home sweet home. Come to see this unique finding. A beautifully maintained home in a much-desired area of Glen Allen, no School Rezone Affected. Some of the best schools in Henrico.
1 Unit Available
2721 Glen Point Circle
2721 Glen Point Circle, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,620
1524 sqft
Excellently Located Cape Cod - This beautiful cape cod in Henrico is just a short drive to Short Pump and convenient to wonderful local public schools like Godwin High School and Pocahontas Middle.
Innsbrook
1 Unit Available
4150 San Marco Drive
4150 San Marco Drive, Innsbrook, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1427 sqft
4150 San Marco Drive Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom, Two Bathroom Corner Townhome in the Villas at Innsbrook Available July!!! - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit available now in gated community!!! Hardwood floors, open concept
1 Unit Available
2327 Crickhollow Ct
2327 Crickhollow Court, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2268 sqft
2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Short Pump
8 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$919
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
10 Units Available
Harbor Village
2370 Harpoon Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
832 sqft
Tucked comfortably into Richmond's West End, Harbor Village offers you the serenity of a secluded setting with convenient access to all areas of the city.
25 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
10 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$890
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
930 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,080
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
