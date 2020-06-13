Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM

356 Apartments for rent in Kingstowne, VA

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7048 Ellingham Cir
7048 Ellingham Circle, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
742 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Kingstowne 1BR Condo - Eton Square - Property Id: 113174 Beautiful 1bd, 1 bth condo with private entrance. In the heart of Kingstowne and walking distance to the Kingstowne Town Center.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6004 JOUST LANE
6004 Joust Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1232 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATE IN 2019...3 level TOWNHOME**** 3 BEDROOMS AND 3.5 BATHS.**** Main level has open kitchen w/center island, gorgeous cherry hardwood floors, tile backsplash and eat-in kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6528 TRASK TER
6528 Trask Terrace, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6528 Trask Terrace, a charming 2-car garage townhome in the beautiful Kingstowne community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5203 MARTINIQUE LANE
5203 Martinique Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1332 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW COVID-19 RULES.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7029 ASHLEIGH MANOR COURT
7029 Ashleigh Manor Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2532 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 2FB & 2HB END-UNIT GAR TOWNHOME...GORGEOUS WOOD FLRS ON MAINLVL..UPDATED KIT W/ GRANITE, ADDITIONAL CABINETS & SS APPL....FAM RM W/ FP & W/O TOSUNDECK..SEP DIN RM..HUGE MBR SUITE W/ UPGRADED BATH W/ SEP TUB &SHOWER..

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6591 MCKENNA WAY
6591 Mckenna Way, Kingstowne, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
2020 sqft
GREAT RENTAL**SPACIOUS 3/4 BEDROOM TH W/ 2 CAR GARAGE**BACKS TO GREENDALE GOLF COURSE & FRONTS TO TREES**3 STORY BUMP OUT ALLOWS FOR LARGE MASTER BATH & MAIN LEVEL SUN ROOM**4TH BEDROOM IS IN LOWER LEVEL - NO BATH**INC ALL KINGSTOWNE

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
5335 BUXTON COURT
5335 Buxton Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1696 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED**NEWER BATHROOM, NEWER SS APPLIANCES, NEWER GRANITE COUNTER TOPS**SPACIOUS 4 LVL TH W/ LARGE ROOMS & LOFT OVER MASTER SUITE**2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS & 3.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6014 KESTNER CIRCLE
6014 Kestner Circle, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1320 sqft
WONDERFUL RENTAL WITH INVITING FRONT PORCH**3BR-3.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
6322 DUNMAN WAY
6322 Dunman Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Welcome to 6322 Dunman Way, a charming 2-car garage end-unit townhome backing to trees in the popular Kingstowne community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6038 LANDS END LANE
6038 Lands End Lane, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1424 sqft
Great home in the heart of Kingstowne. New HVAC, Water heater. Close to Van Dorn and Springfield Metro, shopping and entertainment. Kitchen with new stainless appliances, glass back splash, new cabinets, granite counter tops and new

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7118 DIJOHN COURT DR
7118 Dijohn Court Drive, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 7118 Dijohn Court Drive, a lovely 3-level townhouse with new windows backing to a treed common area in a fabulous Alexandria, VA location! This home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5552 JOWETT COURT
5552 Jowett Court, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION & KINGSTOWNE SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, MOVIES & AMENITIES-POOL, GYM, TRAILS, VOLLEYBALL, TENNIS, TOT LOTS!**1 CAR GAR TH, 3 BDRM, 2 FB, 2 HBA**BRIGHT KITCHEN W/BKFST NOOK & PANTRY**SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/COZY GAS FIREPLACE BETWEEN LIVING

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7540 CROSS GATE LANE
7540 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1930 sqft
WONDERFUL 2 Bedroom contemporary w/ 2-car garage in Highly Sought-After Kingstowne... Kit w/ Granite Counters...Din Rm w/ Hardwood & Walkout to Beautifully Landscaped Yard...Living Room with Huge vaulted ceiling and skylight...

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7506 CADBURY ROW
7506 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1838 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.55 BA, Brick end Unit town home in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. Home has separate dining room living room with walkout to large deck in fence backyard. Huge Master Bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and luxury bath.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Rose Hill
15 Units Available
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5301 Lake Cove Court
5301 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2200 sqft
5301 Lake Cove Court Available 08/12/20 BEAUTIFUL ALEXANDRIA TOWNHOUSE - LAKE D'EVEREAUX COMMUNITY - 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath Townhouse for rent in the Lake D'Evereaux community in Alexandria, Va. Located at Telegraph Rd. and South Van Dorn St.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
4705 Split Rock Rd
4705 Split Rock Road, Rose Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 Beautiful Home on a Quiet Cul-de-sac - Property Id: 281861 Well-maintained Single Family Home on quiet Cul-de-Sac in a very nice and convenient location.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
7705 WILEY CREEK WAY
7705 Wiley Creek Way, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2150 sqft
WONDERFUL 3BR, 3.5BA GARAGE TOWNHOME W/ WOODS FRONT & REAR ON QUIET C UL-DE-SAC IN ISLAND C REEK ....LARGE LIVING RM W/ LOTS OF LIGHT, FIREPLACE & WALKOUT TO INVITINGOVER-SIZED SUNDECK ....BRIGHT EAT-IN KIT W/ GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES ....

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
6528 YADKIN CT
6528 Yadkin Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Bright and Fresh! Nicely kept home in a super convenient location. Hardwoods in the sunny living room with charming bay window. Ceramic tile in the large kitchen with a huge sliding glass door opening to a cozy patio.
City GuideKingstowne
"Carry me back to old Virginny / There's where the cotton and the corn and tatoes grow." (- Virginia state song)

Kingstowne, Virginia is a master-planned community in the suburbs of Washington D.C. It has a population of 15,556 and is surrounded by Springfield, Alexandria and Lorton, Virginia, making it a highly desirable place for young families to move and older couples to retire. It has a town center that offers an office and retail hub for the whole county, and there are lots of subdivisions with apartment complexes, condo rentals, homes and townhomes.

Having trouble with Craigslist Kingstowne? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Kingstowne

Because the town is one large community, there are lots of amenities available to its residents. However, everyone must have a facilities pass in order to use the pools, fitness centers, tennis courts and everything else the grounds has to offer. In order to rent here, you’ll need to go an extra mile beyond renting in a regular town. You’ll have to fill out specific applications to be accepted into the community – contact someone at the sales or rental office and they’ll be able to assist you. It’s a great place to find a home for rent or apartment for rent because they take time selecting the right tenants. You might be able to rent directly from an owner, but you’ll have to inquire about that upon arrival. 

Living in Kingstowne

Kingstowne is one big, whopping community that’s only 12 miles from the nation’s capital and is serviced by D.C. Metro! This means that it’s a pretty spectacular place to live! The whole area is gorgeous, and it’s super accessible by both Interstate 395 and 495 as well as the Washington Metrorail system, which many people prefer to use as a commuting option. It’s close to the city but far enough to have a really quaint, small-town feel. The residents are friendly and take a lot of pride in the beauty and safety of the neighborhood.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Kingstowne?
The average rent price for Kingstowne rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,380.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Kingstowne?
Some of the colleges located in the Kingstowne area include University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, American University, and Catholic University of America. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Kingstowne?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingstowne from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

