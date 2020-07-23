/
james city county
152 Apartments for rent in James City County, VA
5 Units Available
Woods of Williamsburg Apartments
108 Tilghman Court, Williamsburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$888
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
895 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens with white appliances and white cabinetry. Private patio or balcony available in select units. Sparkling pool, playground and on-site laundry facility. Pet friendly.
3 Units Available
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Welcome to Conway Garden Apartments near downtown Williamsburg, VA.
19 Units Available
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,122
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1286 sqft
This community is located in New Town Village, so residents can easily access shopping, dining and entertainment venues by walking. Property features pool, media room and clubhouse. Apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
25 Units Available
Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1700 sqft
A 22-acre luxury apartment complex just a short walk from shopping, entertainment and dining. Modern layouts with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pet-friendly policy.
7 Units Available
Country Club Apartments
201 Tam O Shanter Blvd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$956
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
11 Units Available
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd, Williamsburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
767 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with handsome hardwood flooring throughout. Residents can take advantage of community pool, dog park and grilling area. Walking distance to dining at Cici's, La Tolteca and Captain George's Seafood.
1 Unit Available
5605 Leslie Fey Overlook
5605 Leslie Faye Overlook, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2 sqft
Vacant and ready for move-in! Soaring ceilings, open light, and bright! 1st floor master bedroom with large bathroom and walk in closet. On a cul-de-sac. Don't miss out on this beauty. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 Unit Available
3826 Staffordshire Lane
3826 Staffordshire Lane, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Townhouse, 2 big bedrooms with lots of closet space, 1.5 bath, spacious living room and good size backyard. 5 Minutes from William and Mary, 2 minutes to Monticello Dr., 7 minutes to Highway 64 and 1 min to Rt 199.
1 Unit Available
WICKS ROAD, 7419
7419 Wicks Road, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2852 sqft
WICKS ROAD, 7419 Available 08/01/20 7419 Wicks Rd Williamsburg VA 23188 - Beautiful spacious home in the newly built community in Candle Station, 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bath.
1 Unit Available
102 Fernwood Rd
102 Fernwood Road, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2896 sqft
Single Family Home in First Colony Williamsburg - 2 story Williamsburg home in First Colony. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 Bath. 2896 sqft. Foyer. Formal living room, Formal Dining room.
1 Unit Available
1902 Prosperity Court
1902 Prosperity Court, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1616 sqft
1902 Prosperity Court Available 08/14/20 1902 Prosperity Court Williamsburg, VA. 23188 - 1902 Prosperity Court Williamsburg, VA. 23188 2 Story, End Unit, Townhouse, 1616 Sq. Ft.
1 Unit Available
3228 Westover Ridge
3228 Westover Ridge, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2700 sqft
3228 Westover Ridge Available 08/12/20 Beautiful home for rent in Greensprings West - Showing by confirmed appointment only, the property is occupied through mid August. Excellent Credit required. Call to schedule an appointment. Contact info below.
1 Unit Available
6 Popeley Court
6 Popeley Court, James City County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
3240 sqft
6 Popeley Court - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/b9ccb03036 Check out our virtual tour to view the space anytime. 3D Home: https://www.zillow.
1 Unit Available
5215 Center Street #305
5215 Center Street, James City County, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5215 Center Street #305 Available 09/04/20 5215 Center Street # 305 - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE: https://showmojo.com/l/5b5eb98058 New Town Condo! Entry area, living room, dining room w/wood floors, carpet in bedroom, blinds and central heat/air.
1 Unit Available
1002 Rustads Circle
1002 Rustads Circle, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1880 sqft
1002 Rustads Circle Available 09/01/20 Williamsburg Village at Norge - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the desired subdivision of Williamsburg Village at Norge.
1 Unit Available
404 Rivers Edge
404 Rivers Edge, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3478 sqft
Breathtaking views in the gated golf community of Kingsmill in Williamsburg VA - View the VIRTUAL TOUR !!! https://youtu.be/LnPMDPVbnjo True first floor living at is best in the prestigious River's Edge section of Kingsmill.
1 Unit Available
123 Racefield Drive
123 Racefield Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1824 sqft
123 Racefield Drive Available 09/01/20 3BR,2 Bath on a large wooded lot - Three bedroom, two bath home in a quiet setting. Large yard and deck to enjoy the outdoors. Additional room off the family room could be an office or extra bedroom.
1 Unit Available
101 Quaker Ridge
101 Quaker Ridge, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,210
3473 sqft
101 Quaker Ridge Available 08/24/20 101 Quaker Ridge Williamsburg, VA 23188 - This beautiful home is in the gated community of Ford's Colony.
1 Unit Available
103 Glenwood Dr.
103 Glenwood Drive, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2431 sqft
103 Glenwood Dr. Available 08/07/20 103 Glenwood - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.com/l/9fda70d089 Kingspoint! This home features an enclosed porch off the kitchen that extends to the deck, wood floors, huge master bathroom and walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
2306 Montgomerie Arch
2306 Montgomerie Arch, James City County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1335 sqft
Spacious Home in Braemar Creek - Pets negotiable - 2 bedrooms with private baths, kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, large pantry and washer and dryer. Community pool and tennis courts. Shed and privacy fence.
1 Unit Available
10 Bromley Drive
10 Bromley Drive, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1176 sqft
10 Bromley Drive Available 10/07/20 10 Bromley Drive - Schedule a showing online:https://showmojo.com/l/e3edc4700c Raleigh Townehomes! 3 bedroom (large) 2.5 baths, utility room, LR, DR over 1,176 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
1983 Algonquin Trail
1983 Algonquin Trai, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1550 sqft
1983 Algonquin Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185 - A lovely end unit at a great price! Nice, open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Three spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Rear fenced area can create a private oasis.
1 Unit Available
112 Puffin Lane
112 Puffin Lane, James City County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2274 sqft
112 Puffin Lane Available 08/05/20 112 Puffin Lane - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://showmojo.
1 Unit Available
3932 Matthew Circle
3932 Matthew Circle, James City County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3053 sqft
3932 Matthew Circle Available 08/05/20 Spacious Home next Jamestown HS - Charming 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom home on Cul-de-Sac lot. Formal Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen, Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Gas Log Fireplace. Large Fenced- In Yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the James City County area include Hampton University, University of Richmond, College of William and Mary, Christopher Newport University, and Eastern Virginia Medical School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Virginia Beach, Richmond, Norfolk, Chesapeake, and Newport News have apartments for rent.
