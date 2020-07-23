/
100 Apartments for rent in Spotsylvania County, VA📍
14 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1496 sqft
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
171 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
4 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,088
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
20 Units Available
Brittany Commons Apartments
10122 Kensal Way, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1313 sqft
Luxurious community features BBQ grill, dog park, gym and tennis court. Residents live in units with fireplace, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located close to shopping, dining and nightlife options.
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
22 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
24 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
10 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
11 Units Available
Southpoint Reserve at Stoney Creek
5300 Steeplechase Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1075 sqft
Southpoint Reserve at Stoney Creek apartments in Fredericksburg, Virginia, features one, two and three bedroom homes, spacious living rooms, gourmet kitchens, patios/balconies and more.
1 Unit Available
4007 Satire Ct
4007 Satire Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1247 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Coventry Creek - Property Id: 324411 Fenced-in backyard that backs up to trees. Community pool and multiple playgrounds. W/D included. Non-smoking. No commercial vehicles per HOA.
1 Unit Available
11105 Stalbridge Ct
11105 Stalbridge Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Available 08/10/20 Charming TH; 1195/month New Carpeting throughout.
1 Unit Available
429 Albany Street
429 Albany Street, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1788 sqft
429 Albany Street Available 07/24/20 Great Split Foyer Home! - Fantastic Split Foyer Situated on .48 Acre! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath With Nice Deck & Shed, Oversize Driveway.
1 Unit Available
5154 Bellehaven Ct
5154 Bellehaven Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
A Great Fairview Commons Townhome! - Bright & Airy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome At The Fairview Commons Community. Home Offer 1,360 Sq Ft.
1 Unit Available
856 CHURCHILL DRIVE
856 Churchill Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Excellent detached home. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath. Freshly painted, new vinyl flooring , remodeled bath, new kitchen appliances, No pets or smoking permitted. Renters Insurance Required. Security deposit $1,650.00 cashier check only.
1 Unit Available
4120 REDWOOD CIRCLE
4120 Redwood Circle, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
Spacious brick rambler with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths! Features granite counters, hardwood floors, deck and much more! Pets considered case by case. available 8/15/20.
1 Unit Available
2501 pittston rd
2501 Pittston Road, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
Basement one bedroom apartment with private entrant. Full Eat in kitchen with living room. Rent include elec, heat, ac, and wi fi. one mile from Spotsylvania VRE station, close to shopping and entertainment. Must pass background check. $55 fee.
1 Unit Available
9406 Onyx Ct Apt 1
9406 Onyx Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, washer/dryer, upstairs, deck; utilities included. The apartment is above an office. Application must be approved before viewing the property.
1 Unit Available
11708 Geranium St
11708 Geranium Street, Spotsylvania County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
One Level Living at its best!!! 3BRs & 3 Full BAs, hardwood floors, Fireplace in Family, 2 car garage, Deck with wooded backyard. No pets.
1 Unit Available
10701 Holleybrooke Dr
10701 Holleybrooke Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1676 sqft
Beautiful freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom split level home in the Holleybrooke subdivision. Brand new granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious deck and huge yard to enjoy the great outdoors. No pets.
1 Unit Available
5809 Deep Creek Dr
5809 Deep Creek Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
5031 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious, well maintained Colonial SFH at The Estates at Lee's Parke, featuring 5 BRs and 3.
1 Unit Available
11401 BRANCH COURT
11401 Branch Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3748 sqft
Welcome to 11401 Branch Ct Notice the well manicured lawn entering into the foyer of the home with the formal living room on the left and the formal dining room to the room.
1 Unit Available
6903 LUNETTE LANE
6903 Lunette Ln, Spotsylvania Courthouse, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2600 sqft
Spacious colonial with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Features granite counters, stainless appliances, fireplace, garage and much more! Convenient to Spotsylvania Parkway. Pets considered case by case. Available August 8, 2020.
1 Unit Available
7215 PULLEN DRIVE
7215 Pullen Drive, Spotsylvania County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2203 sqft
Welcome home! Upon entering, you will notice this 4 Bedroom Home has been Freshly painted and Brand New Carpeting thru-out.
1 Unit Available
10719 BRICE COURT
10719 Brice Court, Spotsylvania County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1321 sqft
Charming 3 Level End unit Townhome in sought after neighborhood. This beautiful home features 2 large master suites on upper level & finished basement with fireplace-can be used as third bedroom/office or guest room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Spotsylvania County start at $900/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Spotsylvania County area include University of Richmond, J Sargeant Reynolds Community College, University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, and Northern Virginia Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Arlington, Richmond, Alexandria, and Reston have apartments for rent.
