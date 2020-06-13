/
cascades
Last updated June 13 2020
132 Apartments for rent in Cascades, VA
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20925 CHEYENNE TERRACE
20925 Cheyenne Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2864 sqft
Lovely Large 4 BDR/2.2 BA End Unit TH in Potomac Lakes. Great LR and DR. Large Gourmet Kitchen w/Granite. FR w/FP. Large MBR w/WIC and MBA w/Sep Shower and Jetted Tub. Hardwoods. Lower Level with Rec Room and 4th BDR. Large Deck off Kitchen.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46604 ELLICOTT SQUARE
46604 Ellicott Square, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1008 sqft
Welcome to Riverbend at Cascades, a condo community in the larger community of Cascades. This condo has been well cared for and provides great living space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
21188 DOMAIN TERRACE
21188 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1394 sqft
3 level TH, 1 car garage (2nd parking on driveway) and patio. Backs to trees. Wood floor on all 3 levels. Master suite (on 3rd level) has 2 walk-in closets, luxury bath with jetted tub and separate shower.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46180 CHESTER TERRACE
46180 Chester Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1696 sqft
Great Location! 1 car garage townhouse. Walking distance to Cascades shopping center, bay windows, breakfast nook, ceramic tile entry, built-in bookcase. New Carpet and freshly painted throughout SPACIOUS AND CLEAN! NO PETS ALLOWED
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
20854 COLLINGWOOD TERRACE
20854 Collingwood Terrace, Cascades, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1936 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2.5 bath end unit townhouse with incredible location! Hardwood floors, quartz countertops, gas fireplace and beautifully updated master bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46144 AISQUITH TERRACE
46144 Aisquith Terrace, Cascades, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2406 sqft
Cascades (Potomac Falls) 2-Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse with over 2,406 SF. Large rooms, 9' ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths that include. Hardwoods, deck and walkout. Lower level Bedroom and Full Bath perfect for all ages.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46614 Drysdale Ter #100
46614 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1138 sqft
46614 Drysdale Ter #100 Available 07/01/20 Completely Refurbished Condo!! - Spacious, sunny first floor, end unit condo complete with 2 spacious master bedrooms and 2 full baths.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Potomac Lakes
1 Unit Available
46342 SUMMERHILL PL
46342 Summerhill Place, Cascades, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
**DUE TO THE CURRENT CORONA VIRUS SITUATION THERE WILL BE NO SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE*** ALL APPLICATIONS DONE ON-LINE. PLEASE CONTACT ERMEYAS TULU AT (703) 998-3501 FOR QUESTIONS & DETAILS.
Results within 1 mile of Cascades
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Great Falls Chase
1 Unit Available
20725 WATERFALL BRANCH TERRACE
20725 Waterfall Branch Terrace, Lowes Island, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
Backing to woods, this large townhouse has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and 2,508 finished sq. ft. The open living/dining space has hardwood floors, crown molding and great natural light.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
45714 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45714 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2244 sqft
Pristine end unit townhouse condo backing to common area~Hardwood floors on Main level~Kitchen has granite, upgraded stainless appliances, pantry & walks out to private deck~Master bedroom has his & her closets & luxury master bath w/ custom
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
45770 WINDING BRANCH TERRACE
45770 Winding Branch Terrace, Dulles Town Center, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1696 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Countryside
1 Unit Available
118 WESTWICK COURT
118 Westwick Court, Countryside, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
996 sqft
Well maintained and available immediately.. This 2 bedroom 1 full bath is neutral throughout. Assigned parking #159 Community amenities and close to plenty of shopping and great restaurants within walking distance.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Cascades
1 Unit Available
47548 TENFOOT ISLAND TERRACE
47548 Tenfoot Island Square, Lowes Island, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2093 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TOWN HOME IN A HIGHLY-DESIRED LOWES ISLAND COMMUNITY.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
504 BEACON DRIVE
504 Beacon Drive, Sugarland Run, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2472 sqft
Check out this fully updated townhome in the highly sought after Mirror Ridge Community! With 3 bedrooms 2 full baths on the top level, all freshly carpeted and painted.
Results within 5 miles of Cascades
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
25 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Reston Town Center
1855 Saint Francis Street, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,800
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1216 sqft
It's all in the name. Cosmo living here combines modern apartments with upscale community amenities. Premium interior finishes make you feel at home while features such as a pool, sauna, hot tub and game room relax.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
41 Units Available
ICON at Dulles
2341 Dulles Station Blvd, McNair, VA
Studio
$1,481
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1119 sqft
Modern apartments with excellent access to Dulles International and Washington, D.C. via Dulles Access Road. Stainless steel and granite kitchens along with hardwood floors make for a showstopper. Pet-friendly housing with car charging and yoga.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
46 Units Available
The Ashton at Dulles Corner
13958 Mansarde Ave, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,507
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1406 sqft
Renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments include granite counter and stainless steel appliances. Easy access to Route 28 and Dulles Access Road make getting to Washington, D.C. a snap. Community features include coffee bar and hot tubs.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
38 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
75 Units Available
Dulles Greene
2150 Astoria Cir, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Roomy one- through three-bedroom garden-style units come fully furnished. Community offers clubhouse, hot tub and media room. Stay in shape with gym, yoga, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball court. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1384 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ashbrook
29 Units Available
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1344 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cascades rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,340.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Cascades include Potomac Lakes.
Some of the colleges located in the Cascades area include Hood College, Marymount University, American University, Catholic University of America, and University of the District of Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cascades from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Silver Spring, and Rockville.
